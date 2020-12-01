What every new mom should know about returning to work

(CNN) Many new moms spend their days luxuriating in their newborn's company. Maybe they've got three weeks, or six, even six months or a year of full-time motherhood, in which they can devote themselves completely to their children.

That's because there are very few models for how to be mothers and workers successfully at the same time. Gen X women are the first raised with the expectation of doing it all, and yet little in our society has changed at the emotional or structural level to support us having careers and families.

"The Working Mom's Handbook: A Survival Guide for Returning to Work After Having A Baby" by Ali Velez Alderfer details what every newly pregnant woman should know about going back on the job.

An associate producer of global programming for CNN and former staff writer at Buzzfeed, Alderfer outlines her own experiences as a working mother; what every newly pregnant mom should be thinking about; and how to work and parent in a world in crisis.

CNN: When you were pregnant, what were you imagining about going back to work?

Ali Velez Alderfer: I didn't have a clear picture of what it would look like. I was in the nesting phase and preparing for baby at home. I knew that my mom would be coming out to help for as long as she could, but I hadn't thought beyond that. I wasn't thinking about day care until it was almost too late, and that caused a lot of anxiety. I really didn't think about that transition enough when I was pregnant. That's part of why I wanted to write this book.

CNN: What do you mean by "too late"?

Alderfer: A few weeks before returning back to work, my husband and I tried to sign up our baby for day care and everything was full. The waitlist for infants was up to 18 months — and 18 months later, he'd no longer be an infant.

People should start thinking about their child care needs as early as possible. It's all part of the process of having a baby. Whenever one of my friends tells me they're expecting, I say, "Start looking into child care now." It's one of the things that nobody told me. It's my No. 1 warning to expectant moms.

CNN: This book focuses a lot on decisions and choices, but not all women have the luxury of choice.

Alderfer: I know that not everybody has the luxury of full-time child care, whether that's a nanny or a nanny-share or day care. Single moms or moms who work in more demanding jobs or odd hours, of if you work in retail or service — most of those people are working because they need to and they can't afford to miss a shift.

But the message is the same for everyone: Try as hard as you can to build a community. Make your village. If you don't have a close family, emotionally or geographically, some people have found a lot of support in moms' groups, online or in person, which are free to join and help you find people in your area in a similar situation — someone who can take your kid for the afternoon while you pick up a swing shift.

There isn't a perfect system. There are no perfect answers. Whatever you can work out that's right for you is right.

CNN: You talk about how the concept of "having it all" has affected working moms. It's an ideal that, it turns out, is pretty hard to achieve.

Alderfer: I was the first person in my family to graduate from a four-year college. The expectations were very high of having a career and being successful. But I'm the only daughter, so my parents also wanted to see me get married and start a family. When I graduated from graduate school, one relative said, "You should be married by now and have at least a kid or two." I still feel that pressure.

On paper, I do have it all. I have a nice house in the suburbs, a spouse, a child, a great job. But there are a lot of anxious and stressful moments when I feel like I'm not succeeding in any one area, and I'm constantly redefining what having it all means.

The day I turn off my phone and spend the day with my family, I feel like I'm missing something at work. Or, I nailed that thing at work today and had a successful moment and was recognized, but I missed dinner with my kid. Or one day everything i