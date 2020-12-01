To open schools safely, mask up and close bars and malls

Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann is a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, an assistant clinical professor of pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and adjunct clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The views expressed here are her own.
(CNN)As school districts across the country ricochet between fully in-person, hybrid and fully online education, depending on the Covid-19 infection rates, we've learned something important about education: We can protect our society from coronavirus and prioritize schools to yield more effective overall public health.
First, schools are not superspreaders. We know much more now than we did when the pandemic started, how the virus spreads and how to decrease transmission. Emerging evidence in Europe shows schools have not been major centers of transmission of the virus, especially for young children. And public health officials have acknowledged that schools have been among the most prepared institutions.
All schools — public and private — can safely operate in some form or fashion because as child-centered institutions, schools care about safety, know how to follow rules and can implement guidance. And so in the United States — with masking, distancing, cohorting, testing, tracing and all the other measures schools have put in place — we aren't seeing much transmission in schools.
Opening schools can also help teachers and staff. Just as you can't drive a car without wheels, you can't run a school without teachers.
"The vast majority of our staff did feel it was important for us to get up and running," said Tom Leonard, superintendent of the Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas. "Our teachers want to be in the room with kids; they really do. Even with masks, Plexiglas, distancing and tight protocols they want to be with the kids."
Leonard admitted that it isn't easy for all schools to implement the technology and equipment changes, especially since schools need to offer both safe in-person and virtual school options -- 40% of students in his district opted to stay remote for medical or personal reasons and are able to attend class virtually. He said his district plan also allows opportunities for teachers who need or want to be remote.
Support for teachers
Many schools across the country are working with teachers to make sure that they feel supported, safe and have needed supplies. Yet, I think we can all acknowledge that teachers didn't sign up to be frontline workers who have to sanitize their classrooms to pandemic standards, anymore than they signed up to protect our children from school shootings.
Educators are making huge sacrifices to stay safe and teach students in person, and they need the families they teach to support them and follow safety protocols themselves.
Some teachers have said it's unrealistic expectations from parents in many communities that seem to cause them the most stress. "We choose this profession because we care about educating students," said Kris Eisenacher, a high school English teacher in Southern California.
Just as many schools finally got into an online rhythm with hotspots and computers for students, teachers are being asked to start over again and switch to in-person or hybrid instruction.
"The hours spent re-creating all of my lessons to make them accessible for my students, responding to e-mails from students and parents, learning new apps — it's not enough, apparently," she said, responding to those in favor of reopening schools.
"I have to risk my health and perhaps my life to do exactly what I've been doing from home."
Open schools for kids' well-being
Yet, I think it's well known that in-person education improves health, which means that school closures are hurting physical and mental health.
A recent JAMA Network Open study by Dr. Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children's Hospital, calculated that "the decision to close US public primary schools in the early months of 2020 will be associated with a decrease in life expectancy for US children."