To open schools safely, mask up and close bars and malls

Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann is a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, an assistant clinical professor of pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and adjunct clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The views expressed here are her own.

(CNN) As school districts across the country ricochet between fully in-person, hybrid and fully online education, depending on the Covid-19 infection rates, we've learned something important about education: We can protect our society from coronavirus and prioritize schools to yield more effective overall public health.

First, schools are not superspreaders. We know much more now than we did when the pandemic started, how the virus spreads and how to decrease transmission. Emerging evidence in Europe shows schools have not been major centers of transmission of the virus, especially for young children. And public health officials have acknowledged that schools have been among the most prepared institutions.

All schools — public and private — can safely operate in some form or fashion because as child-centered institutions, schools care about safety, know how to follow rules and can implement guidance. And so in the United States — with masking, distancing, cohorting, testing, tracing and all the other measures schools have put in place — we aren't seeing much transmission in schools.

Opening schools can also help teachers and staff. Just as you can't drive a car without wheels, you can't run a school without teachers.

"The vast majority of our staff did feel it was important for us to get up and running," said Tom Leonard, superintendent of the Eanes Independent School District in Austin, Texas. "Our teachers want to be in the room with kids; they really do. Even with masks, Plexiglas, distancing and tight protocols they want to be with the kids."

