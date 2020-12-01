Hungarian lawmaker resigns after caught fleeing a 'sex party' by climbing down a drainpipe

(CNN) A senior member of the European Parliament from Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has resigned after he admitted to breaching Belgium's coronavirus lockdown to attend a private gathering described by national media as a "sex party."

József Szàjer said in a statement that he was "present" at the "private party," where police found about 20 people, including diplomats.

According to Sarah Durant, the spokeswoman for the Brussels' public prosecutor's office, police were called to an apartment above a bar in the historic city center at 9:30 p.m. last Friday after neighbors "complained of nighttime noise and potential violations of measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Officers found about 20 people at the apartment, two of whom, aged 43 and 33, claimed diplomatic immunity, Durrant said.

During police checks, "a passer-by reported to police that he had seen a man flee down the drainpipe," Durrant explained.

