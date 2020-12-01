(CNN) —

The Christmas season is nearly upon us, which means that, if the song is correct, we’re about to enter “the most wonderful time of the year.” And while the world outside might be full of stressors at the moment, we are finding peace and solace in the fact that we can channel all those wonderful vibes inside our very own homes.

How does one turn their abode into a veritable winter wonderland? From lighting a fire and turning on the Mariah Carey tunes, to purchasing a tree, hanging a wreath and splurging on anything that sparks holiday joy, that’s how! Regardless of what you opt to buy this year, know that amping up your home’s holiday aesthetic won’t only bring you joy, but it will also brighten the spirits of everyone around you. To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up some of the most festive decorations you can buy right now. Here’s to having the safest, merriest Christmas ever.

Christmas stockings

Lands’ End Needlepoint Personalized Christmas Stocking ($34.95; landsend.com)

Ultra-traditional, these gorgeous needlepoint stockings from Lands’ End are hand-stitched, which is probably why they have nearly 800 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating. Available in 17 whimsical patterns — from penguins sledding to Santa’s sleigh flying over a lighthouse — the stockings can also be personalized with initials or a name for free.

Wondershop Knit Monogram Christmas Stocking ($15; target.com)

An even easier way to personalize your stocking is by nabbing one of these monogrammed ones from Target. In addition to the red (seen above), they’re also available in blue, green, white and red-and-white stripes.

Wondershop Puckered Pompom Christmas Stocking Ivory ($15; target.com)

For a more modern take on the stocking, we also dig this pom pom design.

Anthropologie Deidra Stocking ($44; anthropologie.com)

If we’re throwing budget out the window this winter, however, look no further than this pretty stocking that is simultaneously luxe and cozy. Available in navy and raspberry, it features a plush, yarn trim and fancy gold thread stitching.

Christmas wreaths

Grandin Road Madison Fraser Cordless Wreath ($69.95, originally $99.50; grandinroad.com)

Harkening traditional Christmas celebrations of yore, this beautiful wreath is the perfect way to welcome guests approaching your home. Lush and chock full of holiday ingredients — ruby red berries, pinecones and juniper, oh my! — the battery-operated wreath is also wrapped in warm white LED lights and has timer functionality

Wondershop Pom Pom Wreath ($20; target.com)

This whimsical wreath is one of our favorites this year. Perfect for hanging outside of bedroom doors (no scratching thanks to the soft acrylic material!), this sweet wreath will brighten up any room in your house.

The Bouqs Co. Warmth Wreath ($84; bouqs.com)

We never met a fresh wreath we didn’t like, and this one, from direct-to-consumer sustainable flower delivery service, The Bouqs Co., doesn’t disappoint. Featuring a braided grapevine frame, the 20-inch woodsy wreath is accented by delicious-smelling pinecones, evergreen branches and greenery. Join the company’s monthly subscription program to receive an extra 30% off, plus free shipping.

Christmas centerpieces

Threshold 4.2-Inch Bottle Brush Tree Figurines, Set of 8 ($15; target.com)

Not all centerpieces involve candles and flowers. We love the idea of clustering these sweet, rainbow-hued bottle brush tree figurines on your table, creating a cute Christmas village. Simply add garland — this faux mistletoe version is a must! — maybe some LED string lights, and voila, your centerpiece is ready.

L.L.Bean Winter White Holiday Fir Christmas Centerpiece ($44.95; llbean.com)

Handcrafted from noble red fir, western red cedar and laurel, this fresh centerpiece from L.L.Bean also mixes in pinecones, golden berry sprays, and matte gold and ivory ornament balls. We love the simplistic color palette and the traditional tapered candles. The arrangement has 32 review and a 4.7-star rating, with one reviewer writing, “This centerpiece was both stunning and fragrant. Will certainly buy again!”

Christmas décor

Opalhouse Holiday Embellished Joy Lumbar Throw Pillow ($20; target.com)

A surefire way to zhush up a sofa for the holidays is adding a wintry throw pillow. We love this lumbar option from Target brand Opalhouse, featuring hand-stitched florals, corner fringe tassels and the word “joy” scripted in beads. Wherever you place it, this festive pillow will brighten its surroundings.

Anecdote Candles Mistletoe Candle ($34; nordstrom.com)

Even if you opt for a faux tree this year (trust us, it’s worth considering!), your house can still smell like Christmas thanks to this hand-poured candle scented after mistletoe (the notes include apple, saffron, blackberry, black currant, amber, patchouli and cedarwood). More to know: The sleek gold holder is mantle-approved too.

Home Accents Holiday 72-Inch Animated Dancing and Singing Santa ($129; homedepot.com)

Sometimes we all just need a little holiday kitsch, and this 6-foot-tall Santa is definitely heavy on the kitsch scale, which is exactly why we’re obsessed with him. Cheerful and realistic, Santa has an ultra-soft beard, a velvety suit and old-timey spectacles. Our favorite part is that he sings and dances… but also that he collapses in half for easy storage.

Sanniu LED String Lights ($6.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

Here’s a décor fact: Twinkle lights elevate everything! Whether you have a garland-strewn mantle or a pinecone-laden dining table, when you add these battery-operated starry lights, the whole vibe will get warmer and prettier. With more than 5,000 Amazon reviews, these string lights are worth the (minimal) splurge.

Christmas servingware

Lenox Holiday 15-Inch Oblong Serving Platter ($38.95, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

You can never go wrong with a Lenox platter, and this ultra-traditional oblong option from the brand’s holiday collection will serve all your entertaining needs. We love the festive pattern and the 24-karat gold trim, not to mention the durable bone china material.

Threshold Earthenware Candy Cane Serving Tray ($15; target.com)

Holiday appetizers and sweet treats will look a whole lot jollier when served atop this candy-cane-shaped tray from Target. The earthenware piece’s sections conveniently feature slightly raised edges to prevent snacks from sliding or mixing.

Sur La Table Nutcracker Dinnerware Set, Set of 12 ($95.96, originally $120; surlatable.com)

Your holiday meals are guaranteed to be merrier when setting your table with this gorgeous “Nutcracker”-themed dinnerware. Festive and charming, the earthenware set comes with four dinner and salad plates, as well as four cereal bowls. All the pieces are dishwasher-friendly and the site is currently offering 25% off with the code GIFT20.

Cosmos Gifts Ceramic Santa Heads Mugs, Set of Four ($48.43, originally $60; amazon.com)

Add a dash of whimsy to your post-sledding serving of hot chocolate with these sweet earthenware mugs. We love the sturdy handle — and the fact that Santa’s always watching you!