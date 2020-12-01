While many amazing deals from the year’s biggest shopping event are still live across the internet, some retailers have shifted their attention from Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday, the kickoff to the holiday season of giving. Giving Tuesday itself is a global movement for generosity—there are countless ways to give back to your community—but if you’re still itching to shop after Cyber Week, consider buying from these brands that are supporting various charitable endeavors today.
To help you make the most of your Giving Tuesday, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the online stores that are offering up a chance for you to make a difference with your money.
- Aerosoles: The shoe brand is donating 10% of all its sales to Feeding America.
- Altra: Altra launched its Giving Tuesday campaign, where it promises to donate $1 (up to $5,000) for every pair of shoes sold to support Still I Run’s Starting Line Scholarship.
- Bernardo1946: 10% of sales from these select styles will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
- Birdy Grey: Birdy Grey is partnering with the Dressember Foundation to help fight human trafficking. Today through December 4, the brand will commit to wearing a dress (or tie) each day of the week to help raise money for Dressember and will match customer donations dollar for dollar with a $5,000 goal.
- Carpe: For every Underarm Antiperspirant sold on Carpe’s website on Giving Tuesday, Carpe will donate one Underarm Antiperspirant to Trosa, a North Carolina-based licensed treatment center that helps individuals with substance use disorders.
- Dollar Shave Club: Dollar Shave Club is partnering with SPY (Safe Place for Youth), a local Los Angeles charity that benefits homeless youth. For every participating gift set sold on DollarShaveClub.com between December 1 and 17, the brand will donate $5 worth of grooming products to SPY (with a maximum donation of $10,000) to help give back this holiday season.
- Dylan’s Candy Bar: The candy store is matching all donations to the Dylan’s Candy BarN Foundation benefiting animal rescue programs and aiding animal-welfare organizations in ending animal cruelty.
- eBay: Now through December 10, eBay is pledging to match up to $150,000 in funds raised via its selection of unique and one-of-a-kind gifts. 100% of proceeds from these auctions will go to support eBay for Charity partners, including The Skatepark Project, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Comic Relief, PGA Tour Wives and more.
- Final: The eco-friendly brand that creates alternatives to single-use plastics will be offering a special Holiday bundle for 20% off, with 1% of all purchases donated to 1% For The Planet. This will be in addition to the 10% of Black Friday sales the brand will donate to Habits of Waste.
- Frances Austen: 20% of sales on Giving Tuesday will be donated to Meals on Wheels to help senior hunger and isolation
- Franco Sarto: Today only, you can save 40% on everything and get free shipping with code FRANCOGIVE.
- Gorjana: The jewelry brand is donating $5 per transaction to Families Forward which provides meals to families in need.
- Grey State Apparel: This sustainable and ethical women’s clothing brand will donate 20% of sales to Books for Kids from December 1 through the new year.
- Hairstory: Hairstory is donating 2% of 8-ounce New Wash sales to City Harvest and will likewise be offering 10% off the entire Hairstory site with the code GIVINGTUESDAY.
- Hydro Flask: The brand behind the famous vacuum insulated bottle hosted a social media giveaway starting on Black Friday that will contribute up to $10,000 through its giving program, Parks For All, to Latino Outdoors, a non-profit organization connecting thousands from historically underrepresented communities to parks and public lands.
- Jinx: Through the pet food brand’s Give Bark initiative, it’s matching every kibble purchase with a pound for pound kibble donation, donating up to 2,000 lbs or $12,500 of kibble in New York and Los Angeles to help feed pups in need this holiday season. In partnership with Beam, customers can select where they want their donation to go during the checkout process, including shelter partners like the Labelle Foundation, LA Animal Shelters, Bideawee, and Animal Haven.
- John Hardy: The jewelry brand is donating 20% of all sales to The Conscious Kid, a non-profit organization dedicated to education, research and policy organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.
- Lafayette 148 New York: Luxury womenswear brand Lafayette 148 New York will donate 20% of sales from a curated gift edit hand picked by Creative Director Emily Smith to God’s Love We Deliver.
- MacKenzie Childs: The home and furniture brand is giving 5% of daily sales today split evenly to Food Bank of Central New York and Black Artists + Designers Guild.
- Made In: Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio is collaborating with the kitchenware brand to present a “roasting for the holidays” cooking class this winter, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition to relieve the nation’s restaurants and restaurant workers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. All customers who make a purchase on Made In will have the opportunity to add-on a $30 ticket to reserve a spot in Chef Colicchio’s class.
- Minted: The art and design brand has a couple of initiatives that give back, including a collection of aprons for the whole family, with 100% of the proceeds supporting Every Mother Counts, a non-profit that advocates for maternal health. Minted also has Notes of Gratitude, a collection that benefits local communities, front line workers and the restaurant industry. The collection benefits World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.
- M.M.LaFleur: For each dress sold on Giving Tuesday, M.M.LaFleur is donating one item to Bottomless Closet.
- Nuria Beauty: Nuria will be offering 30% off sitewide, excluding bundles, and 100% of all proceeds are donated to She’s the First. Customers will also be gifted a free Hydrate Replenishing Biocellulose Mask ($6 value) with every purchase over $15.
- Phenomenal: Phenomenal is a female-powered clothing brand that brings awareness to social causes. Today, proceeds of all Phenomenal products benefit non-profit partners including Essie Justice Group, Black Futures Lab, Native Voices Rising and more.
- PopSockets: PopSockets’ Poptivism program will donate 100% of proceeds from Poptivism PopGrips to your favorite charity. The Holiday Poptivism collection will donate to a number of charities including Doctors Without Borders, ENA Foundation, Feeding America and more.
- Quay: Today only, sunglass brand Quay is offering a buy one, get one, give one to Feeding America promotion.
- Rhys Kelly: Artist and jewelry designer, Rhys Kelly, is donating 10% of all online sales today to Vision Health International with GIVEBACK10.
- Richer Poorer: Today, when you buy select gift packs from Richer Poorer, the brand will donate a gift bag to those in need. 4,000 gift bags will be donated to those in need that include socks, tees, PPE, gift cards and other basic essentials to benefit Boys & Girls Club Metro LA, The Midnight Mission and South LA Cafe.
- Sackcloth and Ashes: Sackcloth and Ashes, a mission-driven company that donates a blanket to a local homeless shelter for each one purchased, will be changing their traditional 1-to-1 giving model. For every one blanket purchased from Sackcloth & Ashes on this year’s Giving Tuesday, it will donate five blankets to a local homeless shelter in need.
- Schwinn: In 2020, Schwinn provided 350 bicycles, electric scooters and helmets to foster youth through the national organization Together We Rise, and this Giving Tuesday it’s teaming up with the non-profit to set a goal of raising $100,000 for children living in foster care.
- True Botanicals: This Giving Tuesday, True Botanicals is donating 100% of proceeds from True Botanicals’ iconic Pure Radiance Body Oil to a crucial agroforestry project by Grow Ahead on independent coffee farms in Guatemala.
- Tupperware: The storage brand is encouraging others to give back to the National Park Foundation for Giving Tuesday. For one-day only, it will donate 50% of profits from the sale of the small, medium and large Eco Water Bottle to the National Park Foundation.
- Vineyard Vines: Teachers, students, doctors, nurses and first responders can all get 40% off the clothing brand for Giving Tuesday.
- Vitruvi: The brand’s new Home Sweater is a cozy, limited-edition sweater designed by artist Deun Ivory, founder of the body: a home for love. Vitruvi is donating 100% of sales from the sweater to Ivory’s organization, which helps Black women heal from sexual trauma.
- W&P: 25% of all sales will be donated to Edible Schoolyard NYC.