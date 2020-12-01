(CNN) —

While many amazing deals from the year’s biggest shopping event are still live across the internet, some retailers have shifted their attention from Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday, the kickoff to the holiday season of giving. Giving Tuesday itself is a global movement for generosity—there are countless ways to give back to your community—but if you’re still itching to shop after Cyber Week, consider buying from these brands that are supporting various charitable endeavors today.

To help you make the most of your Giving Tuesday, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the online stores that are offering up a chance for you to make a difference with your money.