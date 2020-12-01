While many amazing deals from the year’s biggest shopping event are still live across the internet, some retailers have shifted their attention from Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday, the kickoff to the holiday season of giving. Giving Tuesday itself is a global movement for generosity—there are countless ways to give back to your community—but if you’re still itching to shop after Cyber Week, consider buying from these brands that are supporting various charitable endeavors today.
To help you make the most of your Giving Tuesday, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the online stores that are offering up a chance for you to make a difference with your money.
- Aerie and American Eagle: The clothing brands will help donate 10 meals for every Real Rewards purchase in stores and online to Feeding America up to 350,000 meals.
- Aerosoles: The shoe brand is donating 10% of all its sales to Feeding America.
- Alo Yoga: The yoga and activewear brand will be donating a portion of all sales to its non-profit, Alo Gives, which brings free yoga and mindfulness to kids.
- Altra: Altra launched its Giving Tuesday campaign, where it promises to donate $1 (up to $5,000) for every pair of shoes sold to support Still I Run’s Starting Line Scholarship.
- Anthropologie: The clothing brand is donating $10 to the International Child Art Foundation when you purchase a giftcard.
- Apple: Through June 30 of next year, Apple will direct 100% of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response.
- Athleta: Today through January 31, 2021, the brand is donating 100% of net proceeds up to $300,000 from the sales of its limited edition masks by VPL to Fashion Girls for Humanity.
- Away: The luggage brand announced its new partnership with Global Glimpse, a nonprofit that provides travel and leadership experiences to high school students from diverse backgrounds.
- Bernardo1946: 10% of sales from these select styles will be donated to No Kid Hungry.
- BestSelf Co.: With every purchase made worldwide, BestSelf donates 1 meal to families in need through the Feeding America network of food banks.
- Birdy Grey: Birdy Grey is partnering with the Dressember Foundation to help fight human trafficking. Today through December 4, the brand will commit to wearing a dress (or tie) each day of the week to help raise money for Dressember and will match customer donations dollar for dollar with a $5,000 goal.
- Bissell: Bissell is matching up to $100,000 of every donation made to the Bissell Pet Foundation from now until January 10.
- Buttercloth: All of the profits from today’s sales will be donated to The Torch Foundation to help reinforce their mission to create a world of empowered, responsible, and confident teens.
- Caraway: From December 1st to Tuesday December 8th, a portion of each purchase from the non-toxic, sustainable cookware brand will go to Feeding America and directly towards bringing 100,000 meals to families in America this holiday season.
- Carpe: For every Underarm Antiperspirant sold on Carpe’s website on Giving Tuesday, Carpe will donate one Underarm Antiperspirant to Trosa, a North Carolina-based licensed treatment center that helps individuals with substance use disorders.
- Chewy: The pet supply retailer is matching customer purchase amounts today and donating the total in supplies to animal welfare organizations in need, up to $2 million.
- Corkcicle: 25% of sales sitewide is being donated to Charity: Water, along with 100% of sales of the Charity: Water x Corkcicle Sport Canteen.
- Dollar Shave Club: Dollar Shave Club is partnering with SPY (Safe Place for Youth), a local Los Angeles charity that benefits homeless youth. For every participating gift set sold on DollarShaveClub.com between December 1 and 17, the brand will donate $5 worth of grooming products to SPY (with a maximum donation of $10,000) to help give back this holiday season.
- Dylan’s Candy Bar: The candy store is matching all donations to the Dylan’s Candy BarN Foundation benefiting animal rescue programs and aiding animal-welfare organizations in ending animal cruelty.
- eBay: Now through December 10, eBay is pledging to match up to $150,000 in funds raised via its selection of unique and one-of-a-kind gifts. 100% of proceeds from these auctions will go to support eBay for Charity partners, including The Skatepark Project, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Comic Relief, PGA Tour Wives and more.
- Everlane: In honor of Giving Tuesday, the minimalist cool clothing brand is doubling their donation to the ACLU for all 100% Human products sold today.
- Final: The eco-friendly brand that creates alternatives to single-use plastics will be offering a special Holiday bundle for 20% off, with 1% of all purchases donated to 1% For The Planet. This will be in addition to the 10% of Black Friday sales the brand will donate to Habits of Waste.
- Flag & Anthem: 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the brand’s charity tees go to charities important to brands and brand ambassadors.
- Fossil will be donating 100% of all face mask sales made today to Team Rubicon for Covid-19 relief
- Framebridge: $10 from every frame empowers young photographers in New York, Baltimore, Atlanta and Kentucky through 100cameras.
- Frances Austen: 20% of sales on Giving Tuesday will be donated to Meals on Wheels to help senior hunger and isolation
- Franco Sarto: Today only, you can save 40% on everything and get free shipping with code FRANCOGIVE.
- Goodfair: Today, Goodfair is donating 100% of profits to its inaugural Secondhand Living Project benefiting the Community Family Center in Houston, Texas, the brand’s hometown. This donation will be used to provide technology to improve the virtual educational programming for students in Houston.
- Gorjana: The jewelry brand is donating $5 per transaction to Families Forward which provides meals to families in need.
- Grey State Apparel: This sustainable and ethical women’s clothing brand will donate 20% of sales to Books for Kids from December 1 through the new year.
- Hairstory: Hairstory is donating 2% of 8-ounce New Wash sales to City Harvest and will likewise be offering 10% off the entire Hairstory site with the code GIVINGTUESDAY.
- Hydro Flask: The brand behind the famous vacuum insulated bottle hosted a social media giveaway starting on Black Friday that will contribute up to $10,000 through its giving program, Parks For All, to Latino Outdoors, a non-profit organization connecting thousands from historically underrepresented communities to parks and public lands.
- H&M: H&M is celebrating Giving Tuesday by donating $250,000 in a match campaign that urges others to give back to The Trevor Project and further support their mission.
- Jiggy: When you shop today, 20% of each puzzle will be donated to a different organization.
- Jinx: Through the pet food brand’s Give Bark initiative, it’s matching every kibble purchase with a pound for pound kibble donation, donating up to 2,000 lbs or $12,500 of kibble in New York and Los Angeles to help feed pups in need this holiday season. In partnership with Beam, customers can select where they want their donation to go during the checkout process, including shelter partners like the Labelle Foundation, West LA Animal Shelters, Bideawee, and Animal Haven.
- John Hardy: The jewelry brand is donating 20% of all sales to The Conscious Kid, a non-profit organization dedicated to education, research and policy organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.
- Lafayette 148 New York: Luxury womenswear brand Lafayette 148 New York will donate 20% of sales from a curated gift edit hand picked by Creative Director Emily Smith to God’s Love We Deliver.
- Mac Cosemetics: 100% of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick is donated to the M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM Fund, supporting healthy futures and equal rights for all.
- MacKenzie Childs: The home and furniture brand is giving 5% of daily sales today split evenly to Food Bank of Central New York and Black Artists + Designers Guild.
- Made In: Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio is collaborating with the kitchenware brand to present a “roasting for the holidays” cooking class this winter, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition to relieve the nation’s restaurants and restaurant workers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. All customers who make a purchase on Made In will have the opportunity to add-on a $30 ticket to reserve a spot in Chef Colicchio’s class.
- Madewell: Madewell will match customer donations to No Kid Hungry given through Madewell’s site through January 1, 2021, up to a total match of $50,000.
- Michael Stars: The clothing brand has teawmed up with the Ms. Foundation to create the “My Feminism is” tee, with 100% of sales benefiting the Ms. Foundation’s work building women’s collective power to advance equity and justice for all.
- Minted: The art and design brand has a couple of initiatives that give back, including a collection of aprons for the whole family, with 100% of the proceeds supporting Every Mother Counts, a non-profit that advocates for maternal health. Minted also has Notes of Gratitude, a collection that benefits local communities, front line workers and the restaurant industry. The collection benefits World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of food to heal communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.
- MZ Wallace: To celebrate Giving Tuesday, MZ Wallace will donate 10% of the proceeds from all full-priced purchases to The Conservation Fund, which is dedicated to supporting the environment and economic development.
- M.M.LaFleur: For each dress sold on Giving Tuesday, M.M.LaFleur is donating one item to Bottomless Closet.
- Nuria Beauty: Nuria will be offering 30% off sitewide, excluding bundles, and 100% of all proceeds are donated to She’s the First. Customers will also be gifted a free Hydrate Replenishing Biocellulose Mask ($6 value) with every purchase over $15.
- Old Navy: Now through December 24, for every in-store pickup or curbside order, the brand will donate $10, up to $1 million, to the nonprofit partners who fuel its This Way ONward job opportunity program.
- PetSmart: PetSmart has made the commitment to match customer donations to PetSmart Charities, up to $250,000
- Phenomenal: Phenomenal is a female-powered clothing brand that brings awareness to social causes. Today, proceeds of all Phenomenal products benefit non-profit partners including Essie Justice Group, Black Futures Lab, Native Voices Rising and more.
- PopSockets: PopSockets’ Poptivism program will donate 100% of proceeds from Poptivism PopGrips to your favorite charity. The Holiday Poptivism collection will donate to a number of charities including Doctors Without Borders, ENA Foundation, Feeding America and more.
- Pottery Barn: In partnership with St. Jude, Pottery Barn Brands will donate 25% of the purchase price on limited edition products directly back to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Plus, the brands will match all customer donations to St. Jude and will donate 50% of the purchase price of Goods that Give Back.
- Purple: The mattress brand is donating 10% of net proceeds from its newly-launched Kids Collection to the Precious Dreams Foundation, an organization dedicated to bringing bedtime comfort to children in foster care and homeless shelters. The brand is also hand-delivering comfort products to group homes in Atlanta, Austin, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles throughout the day.
- Quay: Today only, sunglass brand Quay is offering a buy one, get one, give one to Feeding America promotion.
- Reformation: Reformation has teamed up with thredUP to introduce its next iteration of RefRecycling. This new donation program allows consumers to recycle any clothes and in return, thredUP will donate $5 to the Circular Fashion Fund, a non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, vet and distribute funds to organizations and individuals committed to a more sustainable future. In addition, now through the end of the year Reformation is matching all customer mask purchases on its site with mask donations to organizations in need. It will donate 100,000 masks to Los Angeles Mission Shelters, 50,000 masks to Black Women in Motion and 50,000 masks to Grow.
- Rhys Kelly: Artist and jewelry designer, Rhys Kelly, is donating 10% of all online sales today to Vision Health International with GIVEBACK10.
- Richer Poorer: Today through the holidays, when you buy select gift packs from Richer Poorer, the brand will donate a gift bag to those in need. 4,000 gift bags will be donated to those in need that include socks, tees, PPE, gift cards and other basic essentials to benefit Boys & Girls Club Metro LA, The Midnight Mission and South LA Cafe.
- Sackcloth and Ashes: Sackcloth and Ashes, a mission-driven company that donates a blanket to a local homeless shelter for each one purchased, will be changing their traditional 1-to-1 giving model. For every one blanket purchased from Sackcloth & Ashes on this year’s Giving Tuesday, it will donate five blankets to a local homeless shelter in need.
- Schwinn: In 2020, Schwinn provided 350 bicycles, electric scooters and helmets to foster youth through the national organization Together We Rise, and this Giving Tuesday it’s teaming up with the non-profit to set a goal of raising $100,000 for children living in foster care.
- Senreve: The luxury handbag brand is donating 15% to Every Mother Counts when you take 15% off your purchase with code GIVE15.
- Sephora: The beauty brand partnered with 12 organizations including the NAACP, the Surfrider Foundation and more to take over its Rewards Bazaar, and it’s matching contributions up to $100,000.
- Snowe Home: 15% of all proceeds from today’s sales will be donated to Women In Need to help provide housing and programming for women and children experiencing homelessness.
- The Knot Invitations: The Knot has partnered with American Forests to conserve and restore forests by planting a tree (through a $1.00 donation) for every stationery purchase.
- Theory: The brand partnered with Girl Up, a leadership initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation, by designing a limited-edition unisex Theory x Girl Up T-shirt. For each T-shirt purchase, they will donate a percentage of proceeds to Girl Up in continued support of its mission to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders.
- Therabody: For every (RED) Theragun sold, Therabody is donating 2% to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response and critical HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.
- True Botanicals: This Giving Tuesday, True Botanicals is donating 100% of proceeds from True Botanicals’ Pacific Glacial Clay Detoxifying Mask to a crucial agroforestry project by Grow Ahead on independent coffee farms in Guatemala.
- Tupperware: The storage brand is encouraging others to give back to the National Park Foundation for Giving Tuesday. For one-day only, it will donate 50% of profits from the sale of the small, medium and large Eco Water Bottle to the National Park Foundation.
- Uncommon Goods: With every purchase you make, Uncommon Goods donates $1 to a Better to Give partner of your choice, and for Giving Tuesday, they’re doubling that donation.
- Universal Standard: The fashion retailer is asking customers to recycle a pair of jeans from any brand with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program to get a new pair of select Universal Standard jeans for just $25 plus shipping. Plus, 10% of the site’s profits today will go to Black Women’s Health Imperative.
- Vineyard Vines: Teachers, students, doctors, nurses and first responders can all get 40% off the clothing brand for Giving Tuesday.
- Vitruvi: The brand’s new Home Sweater is a cozy, limited-edition sweater designed by artist Deun Ivory, founder of the body: a home for love. Vitruvi is donating 100% of sales from the sweater to Ivory’s organization, which helps Black women heal from sexual trauma.
- Vrai: Today, VRAI will be donating 10% of sales from its Stylist Edit, to further #TOGETHERBAND’s mission for the world to achieve the 17 UN Global Goals. Furthermore, VRAI will be gifting a #TOGETHERMASK with every order of $400 or more, and in return one medical-grade face shield will be donated to protect vulnerable front-line workers in need.
- Wild One: When you buy The Rescue Set for your pup, which includes treats, poop bags, a leash and more, $10 will be donated to Wild One’s impact partner, Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue.
- W&P: 25% of all sales will be donated to Edible Schoolyard NYC.