(CNN) Firefighters in Australia are battling a massive bushfire that has been burning out of control for six weeks across the popular tourist spot of Fraser Island, as parts of the country's east swelter through a record-breaking heat wave following the hottest November on record.

Tourists and staff on the UNESCO World Heritage site have been forced to evacuate as the fire closes in on local attractions and the island's unique forests are smothered in smoke.

On Tuesday morning local time, fire and emergency services in the eastern state of Queensland issued a "prepare to leave" warning for the Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village on the island, as blazes in several locations threatened the area.

Emergency crews used water bombs to slow the blaze, but the fire service warned conditions could get worse.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door," the directive said.