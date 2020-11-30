A nurse is suspended after her TikTok bragging about breaking Covid-19 rules goes viral

(CNN) While many health care workers have used social media to show Americans the harsh effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Oregon nurse is in trouble for doing the opposite.

An oncology nurse at Oregon's Salem Health was suspended Saturday after she posted a TikTok video in which she bragged about flouting her state's pandemic restrictions, the hospital told CNN.

The video, which has since been taken down, showed the nurse, wearing scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck, pretending to scream with a caption that read: "When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out, and let my kids have playdates."

The video, posted Friday, went viral, and at least one other TikTok user posted a version of it to their account -- which has received hundreds of thousands of views.

The video "displayed cavalier disregard for the seriousness of this pandemic and her indifference towards physical distancing and masking outside of work," the hospital said in a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday.