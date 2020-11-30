Ravens and Steelers will try again Wednesday after postponements

(CNN) The NFL has yet again postponed the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers game, with the rivals set to play now on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ravens have been struggling to manage a coronavirus outbreak within the team.

The teams were supposed to play Thanksgiving night, but the game was moved to Sunday and then again to Tuesday night.

The game is now set for Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh, the league announced Monday. The NFL has yet to cancel a 2020 regular season game.

Since facing the Tennessee Titans on November 22, the Ravens have placed 21 players on the team's Reserve/Covid-19 list.

