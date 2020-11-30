11 unprovoked attacks in one month have rocked a Massachusetts city

(CNN) Eleven unprovoked attacks have occurred in the last month in a Massachusetts city, scaring residents and confounding police.

As of last week, there have been 11 unprovoked assaults recorded in the city, McCarthy said. The victims were all targeted with a blunt object by an unknown assailant after dark, he said.

David Cameros, another victim, told WCVB he was hit in the eye with an unknown object before his attacker ran away.

"I don't know if it is only one or there are more attackers," Cameros told WCVB. "The aggressor always attacks from behind."

Police told WCVB they're not sure whether the same person committed all 11 assaults.

Residents who recognize the person in the video have been asked to contact Waltham police and be aware of their surroundings if they go out at night.

Waltham, about 10 miles west of Boston, has about 63,000 residents.