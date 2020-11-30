Baltimore County Public Schools are closed again due to ongoing investigation into a cyberattack

(CNN) A ransomware attack has Baltimore County Public Schools closed to students again, after the issue forced a cancellation last week.

The district posted the news on its Facebook page over the weekend, informing parents that schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday as officials work to figure out what was impacted.

"Our focus today and for Monday and Tuesday is identifying and addressing student and staff device needs so that instruction can continue," the post said.

"We now know that BCPS-issued Chromebooks were not impacted by the cyberattack."

School offices will still be open and staff will receive additional information, the district said.

