How to deal with grief -- and persevere -- mid-pandemic

(CNN) Maggie Smith 's poem " Good Bones " made the rounds again on social media amid the post-election vote-tallying limbo that fanned the fires of Americans' already heightened anxiety. This came as no surprise to Smith, whose remarkable ability to recognize darkness while tenaciously holding onto hope is embodied in the 17 lines of free verse. She has taken to calling the poem "a disaster barometer" because it resurfaces whenever "people need to process, or need consolation or reassurance."

It turns out 2016 had nothing on 2020.

Maggie Smith composed the meditations in "Keep Moving" while grappling with the end of her marriage.

CNN: What have you heard from readers about how the book has connected with them during this time?

Maggie Smith: The headspace I was in when I wrote this book is, frankly, the same headspace a lot of us are in because we don't recognize our lives anymore and we don't know what's coming. Many of us have experienced real losses because of the pandemic -- lost lives, job loss, suffering relationships, career paths that are suddenly uncertain, or we have children at home learning while we're trying to manage everything else.

The center of the Venn diagram where uncertainty, grief, anger, sadness and confusion overlap is a very dark place. We need to draw upon the best parts of ourselves to get through this: our resilience, courage and belief in what is possible. I think the book is reaching people in that way.

CNN: What practices have you discovered that might help people move forward?

Smith: One is making time every day to do something that makes you feel like your core self. For me, that's writing. For others, it's One is making time every day to do something that makes you feel like your core self. For me, that's writing. For others, it's meditation yoga , spiritual practice, running weight lifting , singing, painting. Do whatever helps you create what I describe as a snow globe moment, when everything outside is just stilled and you can be alone with yourself in a way that feels safe, healthy, generative.

Another is gratitude . I asked people on Twitter recently to tell me one good thing that happened to them during the day. After reading and responding to those comments all day, I got my first full night's sleep in months. I don't think that's an accident; letting all good stuff wash over you is really important.

Paying attention helps, too. Poetry has trained me how to notice. It's difficult to stay down when you take a walk and notice light filtering through leaves. Does it solve your problem? No. But it can lift you out of the basement of where you are. Maybe it gets you to the first floor so you can function.

CNN: Can you talk a bit about what you refer to as "beauty emergencies"?

Smith: These days we often wind up anxiously refreshing the news. Every new bit of negativity becomes like one of those dog shock collars. It's just so jarring. We're not getting: "Breaking News: Sun Filtering through Leaves in an Amazing Way on South Roosevelt Avenue."

We typically think of an emergency as a problem, but the word stems from "emergent," which just means "happening now." A beauty emergency is something wonderful that you have to look at right away because it's fleeting. If you wait five minutes, a pink sky's not going to be pink anymore. We need to train ourselves to think about emergency in a different way, and show up for the good stuff, too.

CNN: How do we get from surviving to thriving amid adversity?

Smith: My friend, the poet Dana Levin, said something recently about healing versus endurance. Healing is the ideal, right? We want to be better. But endurance suggests something different, which is not that we get over the thing. Instead, we learn how to carry it better. Realistic expectations are important. No daily practice is going to make everything OK. But it can make things a little better. And that might help you be more functional, or more yourself.

CNN: How does suffering connect us to one another?

