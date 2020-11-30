Senegal World Cup star Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

(CNN) Former Premier League player and Senegal World Cup star Papa Bouba Diop has died aged 42, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed to CNN.

Diop made 63 appearances for his country with the highlight of his international career coming at the 2002 World Cup where he scored the first goal of the tournament as Senegal stunned reigning champion France 1-0.

He went on to score two more goals in the competition as Senegal reached the quarterfinals.

"Thanks to him and his 2002 generation, the whole world discovered Senegal, land of Terranga and Football," FSF President Augustin Senghor said in a statement . "Rest in peace! Forever in our hearts!"

On Sunday, football's governing body FIFA said it was "saddened" to hear of Diop's passing.

