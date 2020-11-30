(CNN) —

It’s finally Cyber Monday 2020 and that means a tremendous amount of details on all sorts of tech. It also signals that the holiday shopping season is officially upon us.

Some of our favorite tech like noise canceling headphones, TVs, true wireless earbuds, phones, fast chargers and countless other gizmos are seeing discounts. Samsung is even rolling a limited Mystic Red color of the Note 20. Better yet that’s paired with a bonus $150 credit to Samsung, a $150 instant rebate and solid trade-in deals that bring the cost down to as low as $550 for the phone.

And as we always do, we’re doing the legwork and listing out the best deals for you to shop this Cyber Monday. So bookmark this as your go-to spot for tech deals this season and let’s dive into the deals.

Earbuds and Headphones

AirPods Pro (Starting at $169, originally $250; amazon.com, bestbuy.com, bhphotovideo.com and expercom.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Currently Amazon has AirPods Pro down to the lowest price ever — $169. AirPods Pro are our pick for best true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, a comfortable design and effortless pairing with other Apple devices.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($278, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

These are our pick for best over-ear headphones. They outperformed the competition all around in battery life, noise cancellation, comfort and quality.

AirPods with Wired or Wireless Charging Case (Starting at $109.99, originally $159; amazon.com and bestbuy.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

As everyone’s favorite wireless staple, Apple’s AirPods are the perfect pair for listening to music or tuning into a podcast. The AirPods are renewed, but still good as new to gift this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com and samsung.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

When we tested the Galaxy Buds+ we found that they are tiny but mighty and we were super stoked to find high-quality earbuds for a lower price point.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II ($199, originally $299; amazon.com or bose.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

We found these headphones to be super comfortable and impressive when it came to sound and noise cancellation. The noise cancellation is adjustable so you’ll be able to tune in and out of your music as much as you’d like.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($129.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com and samsung.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

We love these earbuds for their long-lasting battery life and impressive sound quality. You can check out our full review here.

Powerbeats Pro ($159.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

These are our pick for best true wireless earbuds for working out. They stay perfectly in place as you move thanks to an ear hook design and pack a punch with powerful sound.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds ($168, originally $229; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Earbuds with noise cancellation? Count us in. Tune out the rest of the world while enjoying your favorite tracks with this pick.

Echo Buds ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

These earbuds give you the power of Alexa on the go. They’re water and sweat resistant with good sound quality and a battery life that will carry you through the day.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones ($299, originally $379; amazon.com or bose.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

These headphones have 11 levels of noise cancellation so you can decide how much of the outside world you want to hear. They also boast up to 20 hours of battery life so you can play your music all day.

Jabra Elite 85h ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

With a fast charge, long battery life and SmartSound that adjusts your audio based on your environment, this pair of headphones by Jabra provide an awesome listening experience. They’re even rainproof for days you’re on the go.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: ($77.99; cnnstore.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The dual-driver acoustics in these earbuds deliver a dynamic and wide ranging sound experience. A five minute charge will give you an hour of playback and the flexible ear hooks create a comfortable wear. Use coupon code BFSAVE20 to snag these buds at $62.40.

Beats Solo Pro ($229.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

With active noise canceling and the high-quality sound you’d expect from Beats, we love these headphones for their comfort, battery life and plethora of color options.

Beats Solo 3 ($119.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The Beats Solo 3 scored high points in our testing and impressed us with the fantastic sound experience. They also deliver a long lasting battery life to keep you connected as the day is long.

Bose Sport Earbuds ($159, originally $179; amazon.com and bose.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Perfect for workouts and movement these earbuds by Bose will get you to, from and through your sweat session with ease while playing all your favorite jams.

Smart Home

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The Flex is the smallest and most compact Echo out there. In fact it plugs right into your wall outlet and gives you instant access to Alexa. And at just $9.99, it’s a no brainier way to make your home smarter.

4th Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you go Charcoal, Glacier White or Twilight Blue the 4th Gen Echo Dot blends perfectly into your home’s aesthetic while bringing robust sound and the power of Alexa right to your room.

4th Gen Echo ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

For the fourth generation, Amazon swapped the tall cylindrical design of the Echo for a melon-like spherical design. It boosts the sound with a wider soundstage and deeper bass while keeping the classic ask Alexa anything experience.

3rd Gen Echo Dot ($18.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the most compact of the Echo options and we’d say it’s certainly small but mighty. Use it to control your smart home functions, play music and ask Alexa to set alarms, check the weather and play games.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

Turn your garage into a smart one with MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener. You’ll receive real-time notifications straight to your mobile device whenever your garage door opens, closes or is left open – and you can control your door when you’re on the go.

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Protect your home with this 1080P HD plug-in security camera that’s easy to install and is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices. It also features motion detection and two way audio.

Two Ring A19 Bulbs and a Bridge ($40.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

This two pack of bulbs also comes with a Bridge to fully integrate the smart lights into your smart home ecosystem. Use the Ring app to set timers and schedules, turn lights on and off remotely and customize other settings.

Ring Pathlight ($20.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Ring

The Ring Pathlight has motion sensors so it’ll come right on when you step onto your pathway. It’s a wirefree design and connects easily through the Ring Bridge system for full remote control.

Echo Show 5 ($44.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: AMAZON

The 5.5 inch display of the Echo Show 5 helps you manage your day and connect with friends and family. Use it for video calling, showcasing photos and even follow along with recipes shown right on screen.

Echo Show 8 ($64.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

With an 8 inch HD screen and stereo sound the Echo Show 8 sits pretty on your surfaces while giving you a high quality display and speaker system for ultimate convenience. It also features video calling capabilities.

Nest Mini ($18.99, originally $49.99; bhphotovideo.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

This smart speaker won’t take up much space on your surfaces but will create a smart home set up or integrate into your smart home ecosystem. Use the Nest Mini to play music, check weather and traffic or set reminders throughout the day.

Nest Hub Max ($179.99, originally $229.99; bhphotovideo.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The larger smart screen from Google not only enlarges the screen but it also double down on sound with bigger bass and better clarity. It even adds a camera into the mix for video calls and the ability to control the screen with gestures. So yes, you can perform Jedi mind tricks.

ecobee SmartThermostat ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

PHOTO: AMAZON

This thermostat from Ecobee can easily be installed where your current non-smart thermostat is. And better yet it gives you control with the major smart home ecosystems and an app for your smartphone. This way you can adjust the temperature without getting up and physically adjusting the thermostat.

Samsung AirDresser ($899, originally $1,499; amazon.com and samsung.com)

Samsung AirDresser PHOTO: Samsung

The AirDresser isn’t an average smart home device – you can think of it as an appliance dedicated to freshening and removing wrinkles from clothes. All self contained in a tall unit that only needs power and integrates deeply with the SmartThings platform.

Echo Studio ($159.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: AMAZON

The Studio isn’t just the biggest Echo but it delivers the best sound. That means more bass, more clarity and a super wide soundstage. And even with the volume at top levels, Alexa is just a call away for any questions.

Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner ($189.97, originally $219.99; cnnstore.com)

A robot vacuum cleaner is a great option to help keep your home clean without lifting a finger. The vacuum will automatically return to its base when it’s time to recharge and the low profile helps the vacuum easily get under furniture and beds.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 3 (Starting at $179, originally $199; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The Series 3 is Apple’s most affordable smart watch option. If you’re new to the world of smart watches it’s a great place to start.

Apple Watch SE (Starting at $229, originally $279; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

This is Apple’s new affordable watch series. It includes the always-on altimeter addition and is even more of a deal at this low price.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Starting at $349, originally $399; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Key features for the S6 include blood oxygen level monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s the newest update to the Apple Watch and pairs well with the new loop bands.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($69, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Use the Fitbit Inspire 2 to track your activity and exercise, monitor your heart rate and improve your sleep. It boasts 10 days of battery life so you won’t have to stress about charging.

Fitbit Charge 4 ($119.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Fitbit Charge 4 PHOTO: Fitbit

Water resistant up to 40 meters, the Fitbit Charge 4 also features a built-in GPS, 24/7 heart monitoring and sleep stages and sleep score monitoring. The battery will last up to 7 days so you’re set to track all week long.

Fitbit Versa 2 ($129, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

The Versa 2 has Alexa built in for ultimate convenience on the go. With always on display mode your new Fitbit will keep you in touch throughout the day, whether you’re keeping up with messages or tracking your fitness goals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($199.99, originally $269.99; samsung.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Android or iOS compatible the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a comfortable design to track your activity efficiently. It features advanced sensors to keep your pace while you jog or run and it also has auto-workout tracking for your favorite workouts, like cycling or swimming.

Phones

iPhone SE (Starting at $199 with activation, originally $399; bestbuy.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Apple’s most affordable iPhone packs a serious punch of value at just $399. Yes, it has a classic design with a Touch ID home button and a 4.7-inch Retina Display with True Tone. It’s running iOS 14 though and it’s zippy with an A13 Bionic processor inside. Plus, the single-lens camera on the back is seriously impressive and supports Portrait Mode.

Galaxy S20 FE ($549, originally $699; amazon.com or samsung.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE takes the best parts of the more expensive Galaxy S20 lineup, like an impressive camera, display and battery life, but leaves out all of the fluff and extra cost. More specifically, it has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that’s sharp and bright, three rear-facing cameras, and it uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, the same as the pricier S20 lineup.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($1,049, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Think of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as more of an investment in your productivity thanks to its overall versatility. The Note 20 Ultra is the biggest phone Samsung current makes, with a 6.9-inch display, giving you plenty of room to jot notes or write with the built-in S Pen stylus. Those features, combined with the excellent cameras and long battery life are why we found it to be one of the best Android phones in 2020.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G ($1,249.99, originally $1,449.99; amazon.com or samsung.com)

Samsung’s folding display technology is fascinating, and the Z Flip 5G does a fantastic job of showing it off. The phone collapses in half like an old flip phone your dad would have used years ago, but instead of a single small display with a physical keyboard below it, there’s a 6.7-inch screen that actually bends and folds in half on the inside. It’s a full Android phone when it’s open, and has some fancy camera features that only a foldable display can offer.

Motorola Edge ($399.99, original $699.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The Motorola Edge is a flagship Android phone from the company that brought us the Razr. The 6.7-inch screen has curved edges on both vertical sides, thus the Edge name. It looks nice, but it also serves a purpose; it makes the phone feel thinner and easier to hold. In addition to a unique screen, the Edge comes with three rear-facing cameras, including a 64-megapixel camera that we found to capture plenty of detail.

Google Pixel 5 ($649, originally $699; amazon.com)

PHOTO: GOOGLE

Google’s Pixel line is known for getting quick updates, providing a clean Android experience with one of the best smartphone cameras available. The Pixel 5 is no different. With the 5, Google went back to a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone, kept the camera system mostly the same as the Pixel 4 line, and has a cool-looking green color that we can’t get enough of.

Motorola Razr 5G ($999, originally $1,399; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Motorola

Motorola brought back the Razr brand with a foldable smartphone. Just like the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from Samsung, the Razr 5G boasts a screen that actually folds in half without breaking. It’s cool tech, no doubt. In total, the screen measures 6.2-inches, while a 2.7-inch front display when the phone is closed offers the ability to snap photos, read messages and view incoming calls without having to open and shut the phone.

OnePlus 8 Pro ($799, originally $999; amazon.com or oneplus.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

OnePlus is known for making phones that are affordable, but competitive with phones that are much more expensive. The OnePlus 8 Pro fits that mold, with a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, a four-camera setup on the back all-day battery life and 5G connectivity. We found the OnePlus 8 Pro to be everything OnePlus promised and then some. It’s certainly an Android phone worth considering.

TCL 10L ($174.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Don’t let the price fool you, the TCL 10L is a capable $250 phone at its regular price. Our testing found it offers good battery life, a decent camera and display, but mediocre performance. Better said: The TCL 10L is a fine phone for someone who doesn’t need or want a lot from phone. Think a tween or teen’s first phone.

Tablets

Fire HD 10 Tablet (Starting at $79.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

For just shy of $80 you’ll get a 10-inch HD display that’s perfect for reading in the Kindle app, browsing the web and even streaming movies or TV shows from a plethora of services. The Fire HD 10 is running a customized version of Android and gives you full access to the Amazon App Store.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (Starting at $79.99, originally $139.99; amazon.com)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Amazon completely redesigned its Fire HD 8 tablets, giving them a more rounded look. The front-facing camera is now centered when in landscape mode, a perfect spot for video calls. And with the Kids Edition variant on sale, you’ll get a worry-free guarantee that replaces the tablet if your kid breaks it. It also includes access to a huge library of kid-friendly content like podcasts, books, games and videos.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (Starting at $1,149, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Apple’s iPad Pro more than capable of replacing the laptop for a lot of people. With a 12.9-inch display, 10-hour battery life and support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard with Trackpad accessory that truly replicates a laptop experience, but with iPad apps.

11-inch iPad Pro (Starting at $799, originally $899; amazon.com)

iPad 8th gen PHOTO: Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro shares all of the same features as the bigger version, only in a more compact size. With Apple’s A12Z processor powering it, you’re going to see quick performance and strong battery life from a tablet that also features Apple’s Face ID unlock tech. And, yes, it’ll work with a keyboard and trackpad if you want to use it more like a laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ($249.99, originally $349.99; bhphotovideo.com or samsung.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn’t the most impressive tablet we’ve tested when it comes to performance, but as long as you keep that in mind, it provides a solid Android experience. Battery life is impressive, and it even comes with an S Pen stylus that can be used to write or draw on the 10.4-inch display with.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Starting at $549.99, originally $649.99; bhphotovideo.com or samsung.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

The Galaxy Tab S7 is currently our top pick for the best Android tablet in 2020, and for good reason. The 11-inch LCD display is stunning, and if you pick up the optional keyboard/trackpad combo accessory from Samsung, you can use DeX to convert the Android interface into a laptop-like OS, complete with app windows and all.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (Starting at $742.77, originally $842.77; bhphotovideo.com or samsung.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ was very close to being our top Android tablet pick, but ultimately we felt the S7 provided a better value. However, the S7+’s 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, combined with the keyboard/trackpad accessory and DeX is a very tempting and compelling Android tablet.

Storage

WD 1TB My Passport SSD External Hard Drive ($139.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

This was our pick for best external hard drive of 2020. The transfer speeds of this hard drive were super quick and efficient and the 1TB drive stored more than 250,000 photos in our testing. We like the fast experience, quality build and large storage.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD ($299.99, originally $382.55; amazon.com)

A super slim option, this external hard drive measures at 2.28 inches by 4.36 inches with a profile of 0.41 inches. It has a 2,000 MB per second read and write speeds. It fits perfectly in your pockets for on the go storage carrying with up to 6 feet drop protection and is water and dust resistant.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I with Adapter ($44.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

With up to 120MB per second of transfer speeds this SD card will transfer up to 1,000 photos in a minute. It’s ideal for Androids smartphones, tablets and MIL cameras. It also comes with the adapter so it’s easy to plug in and connect.

Seagate One Touch 1TB External Hard Drive HDD ($46.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

The Seagate One Touch has universal compatibility so it’s great for PC and Mac users alike. You’re also getting a one year complimentary Mylio Create subscription and a four month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan, so it’s an awesome deal.

Accessories

Anker Deals (amazon.com)

We’re fans of Anker’s chargers, wall plugs, charging cables, portable power banks, and we’re stoked to see the deals.

Anker Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10000 ($21.99, originally $31.99; amazon.com

Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Pad ($12.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com

Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable ($14.44, originally $20.99; amazon.com

Belkin Deals (belkin.com)

Belkin BoostUP Charging Dock

Belkin is offering up to 54% on Black Friday deals and 25% off sitewide with code BF2020. We’re fans of Belkin’s chargers, hubs and cables for a powerful charge that keeps you powered throughout the day.

USB-C Multimedia Hub ($49.99, originally $99.99; belkin.com

PowerHouse 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Charging Dock ($49.99, originally $99.99; belkin.com

BOOSTCHARGE USB-C to Lightning Cable ($14.24 with code BF2020, originally $18.99; belkin.com

Casemate (case-mate.com)

Tough Groove for iPhone 12 Pro Max PHOTO: Case-Mate

Now through December 1st save on their classics, like the Iridescent Groove case, Casemate is offering 30% on their cute and trendy cases.

Casetify (casetify.com)

Leather Custom iPhone Case PHOTO: Casetify

Casetify is offering 20% off their Ultra Case style along with discount purchase deals. Buy one case, get 10% off, buy two, get 25% off or buy three and get 35% off.

Otterbox (otterbox.com)

Symmetry Series Graphics Case PHOTO: Otterbox

Otterbox is offering 25% off sitewide. Choose from cases and screen protectors that will keep your phone protected and stylish. Exclusions apply.

LifeProof (lifeproof.com)

Wake Case for iPhone 12 Mini PHOTO: Lifeproof

LifeProof is offering 25% off sitewide. Pick from their protective and stylish cases (we’re fans of the WAKE case) and screen protectors.

PhoneSoap (phonesoap.com)

PhoneSoap Wireless

Starting today through Cyber Monday (November 30th) you can take 20% off your purchase at PhoneSoap (no exclusions) with the code HOLIDAY20. PhoneSoap offers loads of products to help keep your tech bacteria and germ free.

Pela Case (pelacase.com)

Honey Bee Edition Wallet Case PHOTO: Pela

Pela is offering up to 50% off your order. Buy one item and receive 20% off, buy two items and receive 30% off, buy three items and receive 40% off your order plus a free case or buy four items and receive 50% off your order.

Nomad (nomadgoods.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Nomad is offering 30% off sitewide midnight December 2nd. Their products are made with quality Horween leather and protect your tech while providing a sleek and professional look. Picks from their Outlet Sale are also up to 80% off discounts.

Zagg (zagg.com)

Zagg is offering 40% off sitewide up to 10 items. Choose from screen protectors by Invisible Shield, chargers from Mophie, cases by Gear 4 and other accessories for your tech by Zagg.

Incipio (incipio.com)

We love Incipio’s ultra protective case options and we love their Black Friday deals at up to 60% off. With options like the eco-friendly Organicore or durable Duo case you can’t go wrong. The sale lasts from now through December 1.

Incase (incase.com)

Incase Metallic Case for Airpods

Incase is offering up to 70% off sitewide on cases and accessories. Choose from picks for your phone, MacBook and other travel accessories, like backpacks and duffels, for less now through December 1.

Pluggable (amazon.com)

PHOTO: PLUGABLE

Plugable is offering up to 30% off a variety of products, ranging from microscopes and keyboards to hubs and docking stations.

Satechi (satechi.net)

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad PD 2020 PHOTO: Satechi

Starting Monday November 30th you can score 30% off at Satechi with code CYBER30. That means savings on a number of hubs, adapters and chargers. From Friday November 27th until Sunday November 29th you can also snag 25% off sitewide when using the promo code BF20. They’re also offering 40% off on their top selling products like these:

Type-C Pro Hub Adapter ($59.99 with code BF20, originally $99.99; satechi.net

USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods ($17.99 with code BF20, originally $29.99; satechi.net

Bluetooth Extended Keypad ($30 with code BF20, originally $59.99; satechi.net

PopSockets (popsockets.com)

Outlet and cases are excluded, but PopSockets is offering 25% off sitewide. Pick a PopGrip to match your personality or coordinate perfectly with your phone. You could even pair a PopGrip with the Otter + Pop case on sale through Otterbox.

Twelve South (amazon.com)

Twelve South BookArc

Twelve South has loads of accessories for your phone, laptop and home office. They’re sleek and help you get the most out of your tech.

Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com

Twelve South Magic Bridge ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com

Twelve South HiRise Wireless ($61.32, originally $79.99; amazon.com

TVs, Streaming Boxes and Home Audio

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (Starting at $29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

As one of our top picks, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a classic choice. This streaming stick can fit in the palm of your hand and allows you to choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes. With Alexa Voice Remote, you can ask to open Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, HBOMax and more.

Fire TV Stick ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you don’t have a 4K TV you likely don’t need a streaming stick or box that can hit 4K resolutions. And if you like the Fire TV interface and platform, the Fire TV Stick for $27.99 is a great deal. It still plugs right into the back of your TV, features an Alexa Voice Remote with TV controls and gives you access to thousands of streaming services.

Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: AMAZON

Announced earlier this fall, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a no frills version of the popular streaming stick. Yes, it still gives you access to a plethora of streaming services and it plugs right into the back of your TV. It’s running the same FireTV OS platform but has a slightly slower process, a basic remote and only HD quality streaming.

55-inch Sony A8H OLED ($1,498, originally $1,698; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a mighty fine discount – currently you can score the 55-inch for $1,498 or the 65-inch for $1,798. With either of these you getting a Smart TV with access to hundreds of streaming services and the ability to connect it with your existing smart home system. The best news is that colors pop with vibrancy, contrast points are extra dark and it all adds up for a terrific watching experience.

65-Inch Vizio OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV ($1,499.99, originally $1,999.99; bestbuy.com)

Yes, Vizio has finally entered the OLED territory and the brands first models really impress. Colors pop vibrants, blacks are deep and it all comes together for a compelling picture. And while this is a brand new model, you can score this 65-inch OLED for just $1,499.99.

65-Inch Sony Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV ($948, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Sony’s X900H isn’t an OLED, but it is an excellent LED TV that delivers 4K resolution and it’s a steal at just $948. It’s ideal for gaming and action content with a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, it’s running on Android TV smart interface with access to hundreds of streaming services.

Roku Ultra ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: ROKU

The Roku Ultra is perfect for people who want to cut cable out and switch to streaming. As our best overall streaming device, it’s wireless, lightning fast and creates the ideal aesthetic for an at-home movie theater with color, contrast and brightening settings.

Sonos Beam ($299, originally $399; sonos.com)

At $100 off the Sonos Beam might just be the perfect pairing for a TV in your house. It’s a super simple set up that involves only two cords and a quick remote connection. You can also access Google Assistant or Alexa through the Beam for full voice control capability.

Laptops

MacBook Air with M1, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD ($899, originally $999; bhphotovideo.com or expercom.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Apple’s newest MacBook Air uses the company’s very own M1 processor, and it’s as impressive as it gets. The new MacBook is fast and has insane battery life, in the familiar form factor that users have come to know and love. This one also has the new Magic Keyboard keys which is a true dream to type on.

HP Envy Touchscreen Laptop ($749.99, originally $999; bestbuy.com)

PHOTO: Best Buy

With a 13.3 inch FHD screen and the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor this laptop provides a great display and super fast processing speed. It’s designed with creators in mind so the 360º hinge lets you utilize the notebook to its fullest capacity, between the standard laptop keyboard or the incredible touch screen.

10% off BLD gaming PCs and acessories at NZXT (nzxt.com)

PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

For those who want a gaming PC, but don’t want to mess with building it yourself, the NZXT BLD program is for you. Pick from NZXT’s own builds, or create your own. Either way, you can get 10% off any BLD – including Nvidia’s RTX 30-series cards. Not a bad deal, if you ask us.

16-inch Macbook Pro with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD ($2,099, originally $2,399; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the biggest laptop Apple makes. The large screen is ideal for someone who is editing photos or video and needs portability combined with a large display. This deal will net you 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor that should be powerful enough to get done whatever you need and then some.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14” Laptop ($421.53, originally $449; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a lightweight notebook that’s great for your home office or a student in your life. It’s powered by the new Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processors with Radeon graphics. The multi-core processing power will help you get things done quickly.

Surface Book 3 (Starting at $1,299.99, originally $1,599.99; microsoft.com)

PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 is a unique machine. Detach the display to use it as a tablet, or dock it to the keyboard to take advantage of more powerful graphics for light gaming or heavy video editing. Microsoft’s promotion is $300 any Surface Book 3, whether it’s the 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 model, or the 15-inch Intel Core i7.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 ($949.99, originally $1,679; lenovo.com)

PHOTO: Lenovo

This ThinkPad X1 Carbon might be a might portable laptop, but it still lives up to the ThinkPad standard. It’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GBs of RAM, has a beefy battery to deliver over 18 hours of use and features a 14-inch display.

Software and Services

KeepSolid VPN, Lifetime Subscription ($19.97, originally $39; cnnstore.com)

KeepSolid VPN keeps your private information just that-private. If you’re traveling to a country that doesn’t have access to social media you can use your VPN to bypass any censorship. You can connect this VPN to up to five different devices.

NordVPN, 2-year Subscription ($53.40, originally $95.75; cnnstore.com)

PHOTO: NORDVPN

You’ve likely heard of NordVPN and scoring a 2-year subscription for just over $50 is a real steal of a deal. You can pick from over 5,400 servers and use up to six devices on the VPN connection at once. You can score 2-years for $53.40 with code BFSAVE40.

