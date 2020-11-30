(CNN) —

Philips Hue has been a mainstay with smart lighting for a while. In addition to several different bulbs, they also make fixtures and LED strips in special designs and unique shapes to complement any area of your home.

Today, several retailers are discounting Philips Hue smart lights for Cyber Monday. So whether you’re looking to start your smart lighting journey or expand on your current one, there are sales for you.

Let’s hit the lights on some of the best deals.

A Hue Bridge with two bulbs ($59.99; philips-hue.com)

The Hue Bridge is like the brain that connects your Philips Hue components together and is ideally the starting point for building a smart light system. For the normal price of $59.99, Philips will bundle your Hue Bridge with two white bulbs. While these don’t glow in color, it’s still a nice bonus.

Three Color Bulbs ($99.99, originally $134.99; philips-hue.com)

If you already have a Philip Hue Bridge, you can look towards bulbs and lights. Right now you can score three bulbs for just $99.99. These are the standard E26 LEDs that can deliver both white and color light. You can connect to them via Bluetooth or with the Hue Bridge.

Adore Ceiling Light ($126, originally $179.99; philips-hue.com)

The Adore is a connected fixture with LEDs built inside. Note that there is some installation required, as this isn’t a bulb you screw into a socket, but rather a fixture that goes in your ceiling. It’s rated for use in bathrooms with a water resistance coating and can connect with the rest of your Philip Hue system.

Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit ($183.98, originally $229.98; amazon.com)

For just over $180 you can start your Philips Hue system. This Starter Kit includes three color A19 bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a Smart Button. It’s the perfect way to start your ecosystem.

4th Gen Echo with two Hue Bulbs ($69.99, originally $129.98; amazon.com)

If you’re also looking for a smart speaker why not take care of two with one purchase. Right now you can get a 4th Gen Echo and two Hue Bulbs (white, not color) for just $69.99. That’s a savings of $59.99 from the normal $129.98 asking price.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2-meter + 1-meter Extension ($59.99, originally $104.99; bestbuy.com)

The Lightstrips are some of our favorite lights from Philips Hue as you can make your TV glow (on the rear) or even install under cabinet lighting in a jiffy. This version needs to be paired with the Hue Bridge and includes a base 2-meter strip and a 1-meter extension.