(CNN) —

There’s still time to take advantage of the huge discounts in Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale. Through Dec. 1, you can score big on everything from fashion and beauty to home and kitchenware, with lots of items seeing discounts as deep as 50% off.

Scroll ahead to see some of our top sale picks, from a cashmere sweater to a top-rated cast-iron cocotte.

For her

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($78.40, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings PHOTO: Nordstrom

We’ve waxed poetic about how much we love these leggings, but they really don’t disappoint. Buttery soft and sculpting in all the right places, these are a must-buy.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket ($146.17, originally $260; nordstrom.com)

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Jacket PHOTO: Nordstrom

This down parka comes with a fleece-lined neck and faux fur detailing around the hood, making it an easy choice for your new winter coat. It’s available in colors like mustard yellow, dark green, black and gray too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker ($36, originally $80; nordstrom.com)

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker PHOTO: Nordstrom

Stan Smiths will never go out of style, and this is really such a steal.

____________________________________________________________________________

Uggs Aika Water Resistant Platform Sneaker Boot ($79.98, originally $119.95; nordstrom.com)

If you love your Uggs but are looking for a sporty spin on the classic boots, these platform sneaker boots are calling your name, perfect for running errands comfortably in any type of winter weather.

____________________________________________________________________________

BP Print Comfy Pajamas ($29.92, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

BP Print Comfy Pajamas PHOTO: Nordstrom

Know what goes great with a plush robe? Equally plush pajamas. These are beloved by Nordstrom shoppers for their cozy fit and great variety of patterns, many of which are holiday-worthy.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket ($84.37, originally $225; nordstrom.com)

Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket PHOTO: Nordstrom

Stuffed with down and feathers, this jacket is honestly comfy enough to sleep in, and oh-so-warm.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot ($119.90, originally $179.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot PHOTO: Nordstrom

Want a pair of Uggs with a little more, well, oomph? These have a secret wedge inside to give you two extra inches of height, and just check out that adorable toggle at the ankle and fur lining. They’re available in chestnut, gray and black too.

____________________________________________________________________________

adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants ($29.95, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic adidas three-stripe pants. Comfy and moisture-wicking, this soccer-inspired pant come with an elastic waist, side pockets and ankle zips, and are as good for running through the park as they are for running errands.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Pendant Necklace ($33.60, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Pendant Necklace PHOTO: Nordstrom

For jewelry that looks a whole lot more expensive than it is, you can’t get any better than Kendra Scott. We adore this heart pendant, which comes with all sorts of gorgeous stones inside.

____________________________________________________________________________

Leith Cozy Long Cardigan ($29.92, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

Leith Cozy Long Cardigan PHOTO: Nordstrom

We’re sure you know well by now how nice it is to have an ultra-soft, warm, cozy cardigan to wrap around yourself. This one, with its shawl collar, is a Nordstrom favorite.

____________________________________________________________________________

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie ($94.90, originally $189.95; nordstrom.com)

Marc Fisher LTD Oshay Pointed Toe Bootie PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you’re itching to ditch your fuzzy slippers in favor of something a lot sleeker (even if it’s just to wear to the grocery store), check out these Marc Fisher booties, which have the perfect point and stacked heel. They’re available in black leather, snakeskin and two different shades of brown suede.

____________________________________________________________________________

Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater ($49.90, originally $78; nordstrom.com)

Free People Sweetheart Mock Neck Sweater PHOTO: Nordstrom

Need another chunky sweater? Reviewers rave over this one with its subtle balloon sleeves, mock turtleneck and pretty color options, which include ocean blue, dark gray, garnet and white. It’d make for a perfect gift too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sam Edelman Hooded Puffer Jacket ($112.42, originally $230; nordstrom.com)

Sam Edelman Hooded Puffer Jacket PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you’re in the market for an ultra warm but still stylish coat, well then here you go. We love this coat’s shiny finish and its elongating lines. It’s available in four different colors too.

____________________________________________________________________________

BP Sophie Crisscross Plush Bedroom Slipper ($19.90, originally $29.95; nordstrom.com)

BP Sophie Criss-Cross Plush Bedroom Slipper PHOTO: Nordstrom

Want a fuzzy slipper without the Ugg price tag? These ultra-plush crisscross pair is an editor favorite, especially given how they come in this cool tie-dye pattern as well as leopard print and other shades.

____________________________________________________________________________

Coach Parker Rivets Shoulder Bag ($147.50, originally $295; nordstrom.com)

Coach Parker Rivets Shoulder Bag PHOTO: Nordstrom

Update your arm candy collection with this bold, vintage-inspired leather shoulder bag embellished with edgy brass rivets and a chain link strap from Coach.

____________________________________________________________________________

Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater ($57.82, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater PHOTO: Nordstrom

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one on your holiday gift list, you can’t go wrong with a cashmere sweater, and this Halogen number is especially gorgeous.

____________________________________________________________________________

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot ($89.98, originally $145; nordstrom.com)

Hunter Original Tour Short Packable Rain Boot PHOTO: Nordstrom

Classic Hunter rain boots never go out of style, and with winter just around the corner, these are sure to come in handy (and prove to be a wardrobe go-to for seasons to come).

____________________________________________________________________________

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Teddy Coat ($97.42, originally $169; nordstrom.com)

Sam Edelman Faux Fur Teddy Coat PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you’re finally ready to hop on the teddy coat trend, we adore this sweet version that’s available in either a cognac brown or cream. Just check out that wide lapel and black buttons.

For him

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker ($36, originally $80; nordstrom.com)

Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker PHOTO: Nordstrom

You didn’t think we’d leave the boys out of the Stan Smith love too, did you? These are obviously a great menswear staple as well, and we love the classic green touch.

____________________________________________________________________________

Topman Alien Men’s Hooded Puffer Jacket ($39, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Topman Alien Men's Hooded Puffer Jacket PHOTO: Nordstrom

A puffer coat is the quintessential cold-weather jacket, and this Topman number is stylish, warm and ready for whatever the winter season brings. Bonus: It comes with a super-cozy hood.

____________________________________________________________________________

Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe ($89.98, originally $180; nordstrom.com)

Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe PHOTO: Nordstrom

A truly tremendous deal on this top-rated running shoe — it’s lightweight, cushiony and ultra supportive.

____________________________________________________________________________

Marc New York Water-Resistant Puffer Coat ($74.92, originally $195; nordstrom.com)

Marc New York Water Resistant Puffer Coat PHOTO: Nordstrom

With its puffer silhouette, shearling hood and water-resistant fabric, this is the kind of coat you’ll have and cherish for years to come.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nike Heritage Zip Hoodie ($60, originally $80; nordstrom.com)

Nike Heritage Zip Hoodie PHOTO: Nordstrom

Everyone needs a comfy zip hoodie in their wardrobe, whether it’s for working out or lounging, and this Nike Heritage number fits the bill.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cole Haan ZerøGrand Eon Wingtip ($80, originally $200; nordstrom.com)

Cole Haan ZerøGrand Eon Wingtip PHOTO: Nordstrom

Easy to dress up or down, how classy are these wingtips? And since they’re Cole Haan, you know they’ll feel like walking on air. The biggest question now: What color are you getting?

____________________________________________________________________________

Adidas X_PLR Sneaker ($47.81, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

Adidas X_PLR Sneaker PHOTO: Nordstrom

This minimalist running sneaker comes with a speed lacing cage for when you need to adjust on the go, a lightweight frame and a breathable exterior to keep you cool.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban 51mm Aviator Sunglasses ($115.50, originally $165; nordstrom.com)

Ray-Ban 51mm Aviator Sunglasses PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you’re completely stumped on what to get him this year, there’s a good chance he needs another pair of great sunglasses. And these chic, retro-inspired aviators will leave him feeling like a movie star.

____________________________________________________________________________

Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed-Fit Cotton Knit Lounge Joggers ($28.50, originally $38; nordstrom.com)

Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Cotton Knit Lounge Joggers PHOTO: Nordstrom

After the past few months, your sweatpants probably need a bit of a makeover. What better way to do that than snagging this pair of top-rated Polo Ralph Lauren joggers that have reviewers raving about their comfort, softness and clutch pockets?

For the home

Theragun Pro Percussive Therapy Massager ($449, originally $599; nordstrom.com)

Theragun Pro Percussive Therapy Massager PHOTO: Nordstrom

Two of the most popular Theragun massage gun models are on sale at Nordstrom right now, including this top-of-the-line Pro model and the brand’s Mini model, which is now $174, down from $199. Check out our reviews of both here.

____________________________________________________________________________

Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast-Iron Cocotte ($149.99, originally $319.99; nordstrom.com)

Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Cocotte PHOTO: Nordstrom

Whether you’re an amateur chef or master in the kitchen, a Staub Cast-Iron Cocotte is a cooking essential — especially when you can get it for a wildly low price like this.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($28.90, originally $39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw PHOTO: Nordstrom

Cozying up has never been more enjoyable, thanks to this plush throw blanket, which you can score for just $29. At a price this good, we wouldn’t blame you for buying one in every color.

____________________________________________________________________________

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Self-Sharpening Knife Block & Knife Set ($199.99, originally $349.99; nordstrom.com)

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star Self-Sharpening Knife Block & Knife Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

If you’re shopping for a chef or you’re a chef yourself, check out the beauty that is this self-sharpening knife block and knife set. It’s 42% off this Cyber Monday.

____________________________________________________________________________

Viking Cast-Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle & Grill ($69.99, originally $99.99; nordstrom.com)

Viking Cast Iron Double Burner Reversible Griddle & Grill PHOTO: Nordstrom

With all this cooking we’ve all been doing for the past few months, it may be time to treat yourself to a kitchen upgrade. This cast-iron plate, beloved by reviewers, does double duty as a griddle and a grill. Just think about all the breakfast sandwiches you can make.

For the beauty fanatic

Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skin Care Set ($27.30, originally $39; nordstrom.com)

Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

Dying to try Kylie Jenner’s skin care line? This set comes with four miniatures of some of her favorite products. Not impressed? All of Kylie Skin is on sale right now, so you can take your pick.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dermaflash Luxe Facial Exfoliating Device ($149.25, originally $199; nordstrom.com)

Dermaflash Luxe Facial Exfoliating Device PHOTO: Nordstrom

This luxurious facial device exfoliates, removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz, and will leave your skin looking soft, smooth and glowy — and who doesn’t want a gorgeous complexion, especially when you can score it for less?

____________________________________________________________________________

Kiehl’s Hydration Essentials Set ($22.50, originally $30; nordstrom.com)

Kiehl's Hydration Essentials Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

With its sweet holiday packaging and ultra-hydrating formulas, this is a great gift idea for the skin care beginner or Kiehl’s devotee.

____________________________________________________________________________

Estée Lauder Repair + Renew Skin Care Set ($74.90, originally $107; nordstrom.com)

Estée Lauder Repair + Renew Skin Care Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

Now for the skin care junkie, there’s no doubt they’ll love this Estée Lauder set, which comes with the brand’s cult-favorite Advanced Night Repair, a supercharged serum and its notoriously great eye cream.

____________________________________________________________________________

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer With Auto Pause Sensor ($229.90, originally $285; nordstrom.com)

T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer with Auto Pause Sensor PHOTO: Nordstrom

Known for its high-quality hair care, this T3 hair dryer has left reviewers raving over its light weight and auto pause sensor, meaning that it automatically shuts off when you put it down and then turns back on when you pick it up again.