The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are like a tag-team duo of gaming for everyone. The top-selling consoles have performed incredibly well in our testing — and when we’re just gaming, they’re a joy. While the consoles aren’t on sale, games and accessories are seeing strong discounts for Cyber Monday.

Consoles are in stock!

Nintendo Switch ($299; bestbuy.com or gamestop.com)

What’s our favorite feature of the Switch? Well, it’s a portable and a traditional console, as you can dock into the included stand to hook it up to a TV or just bring the Switch with you. It features a 6.2-inch display with a left and right Joy-Con attached to either side. There are a ton of games for it, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Pokémon Sword. The best part? The console is actually in stock.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($199; amazon.com, bestbuy.com, gamestop.com and target.com)

The Switch Lite is a portable-only Switch that can play the same games and costs a lot less. At $199, it comes in four fun colors: turquoise, gray, coral and yellow. You’ll be playing on a 5.5-inch screen, and the whole thing weighs a super-light 0.61 pounds.

Games

Right now a plethora of titles for the Nintendo Switch are on sale. Better yet, you get your choice of a physical copy or a download code.

Just Dance 2021 ($29.99, originally $59.99; bestbuy.com or gamestop.com

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com

Lego DC Super-Villains ($19.99, originally $24.88; amazon.com

Luigi’s Mansion 3 ($39.99, originally $59.99; gamestop.com

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ($14.99, originally $59.99; bestbuy.com

Mortal Kombat 11 Standard Edition ($12.99, originally $24.99; bestbuy.com

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! ($44.99, originally $59.99; bestbuy.com

Splatoon 2 ($37.99, originally $54.99; gamestop.com

Super Mario Maker 2 ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com or gamestop.com

Accessories

Twelve South AirFly ($24.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Yes, the Switch and Switch Lite feature a headphone jack, but sadly you can’t pair Bluetooth earbuds or headphones to the console. It’s something we hope Nintendo fixes in the next generation, but accessory maker TwelveSouth has a solution: The AirFly plugs into the headphone jack and casts a Bluetooth signal for your earbuds to connect to. It works like a charm.

SanDisk 512GB Micro SD Card ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

You can never have enough storage for your Switch or Switch Lite, and this 512GB Micro SD card is nearly 40% off and themed after Animal Crossing. It’s the perfect companion for your console.