(CNN) —

If you’ve been eyeing a pair of Lululemon leggings but haven’t taken the plunge yet, now’s the time to buy ‘em: Lululemon’s Cyber Monday sale is in full swing. The activewear brand is slashing prices up to 50% on plenty of items, including leggings. From the iconic Wunder Under tights that made the brand famous to the buttery-soft Align leggings, check out some of our favorite womenswear, menswear and accessories you can snag right now on sale — whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a gift for a loved one.

Align 28-Inch Pant ($69, originally $98; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — the Align leggings are some of the softest, lightest and most comfortable options on the market. Truly their only downside is their price, which is exactly why you should take advantage of this major discount. More to know: With more than 8,000 positive Lululemon reviews, the leggings are one of the brand’s most popular items.

Fine Form Bra ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Fine Form Bra PHOTO: Lululemon

Everyone can use a new sports bra, and this one is a smokin’ deal at half off. Designed for training, with medium support, the bra comes in 32A to 38D sizing, has soft, malleable cups and can be worn with straight or racerback straps.

Wunder Under 28-Inch High-Rise Tight Luxtreme ($69, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Wunder Under 28-Inch High-Rise Tight Luxtreme PHOTO: Lululemon

Got a yogi on your gift list this year? They’ll be thrilled to receive one of Lululemon’s most classic style leggings, the Wunder Under. Designed for yoga, the tights have minimalist seams and a wide, high-rise waistband that pulls the tummy in. Scoop up this pair in heathered black for nearly 30 bucks off.

Welterweight Zip Hoodie ($89, originally $148; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

Given that it’s the Year of Cozy, a big ol’ hoodie is on pretty much everyone’s Christmas wish list. There are Cyber Monday Lululemon specials on men’s gear too this year, including this fleece and wool hoodie in an almost-black, almost-olive green hue. Ultra warm and crisp enough to gussy up for more outings (like date night), the sweatshirt also has secure zippered pockets.

Speed Up 28-Inch Tight ($69, originally $108; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

To runners’ delight everywhere, Lululemon has cut nearly $40 off the ticket price of the these medium-rise leggings, made from a thicker knit fabric that is still sweat-wicking, breathable and packed with four-way stretch.

Dance Studio 25-Inch Crop ($59, originally $88; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

We love the cute double layer drawstring waist and the adjustable cuffs on these loose and comfortable cropped pants that graze the calf.

Ready to Rulu Jogger ($69, originally $108; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

Directly correlating to our spending more time at home than ever is our need for more joggers than ever — and this adorable Ready to Rulu pair has a comfy high-rise drawstring waist, plus they’re sweat-wicking and full of stretch. The brand recommends these joggers for warming up, cooling down and, ya know, chilling out.

Fast and Free 25-Inch High-Rise Tight ($69, originally $138; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

Runners love the Fast and Free line for a lot of reasons — the leggings are practically weightless, allowing for unrestricted movement, and they come with two waist pockets and side drop-in pockets.

On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven ($49, originally $118; lululemon.com)

On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant Woven PHOTO: Lululemon

What’s the coziest Lululemon option on our list? Definitely these On the Fly pants, which feature a wide drawcord waist, a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and two roomy pockets, one of which includes a hidden card sleeve — perfect for those times when you’re running errands on the fly (pun intended) and just want to grab a credit card and go. The sleek, draped wide-leg silhouette means you can take them straight to brunch too.

Align 10-Inch Super-High-Rise Short ($39, originally $58; lululemon.com)

Align 10-Inch Super-High-Rise Short PHOTO: Lululemon

Biker shorts were a top trend this year, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing them on the regular. Score this Align pair ifor just under $40 — perfect for heading to yoga or pairing with an oversize sweatshirt while lounging at home.

Out of Range Backpack ($99, originally $148; lululemon.com)

Out of Range Backpack PHOTO: Lululemon

With water-repellent fabric and plenty of storage pockets (even including one for your sunglasses) or toting whatever you need to, this minimalist backpack is available in three colors and can fit a 15-inch laptop.



Time To Sweat 23-Inch Crop ($59, originally $98; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

This is your opportunity to score a classic Lululemon legging for under 60 bucks. Made for running and training, this polished pair is sweat-wicking, feels cool to the touch and is ultra-flattering thanks to extra Lycra and a tummy-cinching high-rise waist. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews, this is a surefire splurge.

ABC 34-Inch Pant Slim Tech Canvas ($89, originally $128; lululemon.com)

ABC 34-Inch Pant Slim Tech Canvas PHOTO: Lululemon

This crisp pair of pants is perfect for everything from errands to work meetings. Available in sizes 28 to 40, the 34-inch length, slim-fit pant is made of a technical canvas material that breathes and moves easily. A great gift for the guy who needs more pants in his life!