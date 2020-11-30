(CNN) —

Getting a new laptop for yourself — or as a gift for someone else — is a great way to dive headfirst into the new year and to “reset” with an awesome new piece of tech. And for Cyber Monday, there are several excellent sales to be found at retailers like Amazon, B&H Photo and Video, Target and Microsoft.

Whether you’re looking for something fit for both personal and productivity use, or you need a full on portability gaming facility there is something for you. We’ve compiled the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops below and we’ll keep this guide updated throughout the day.

Amazon laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro ($2,399.00, originally $2,799.00; amazon.com)

Save on this powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro by jumping in with $300 off the newest model. Select from two different hues and take home a powerful Intel Core i9 processor to handle just about any single task you throw at it.

2020 HP 17.3-inch laptop ($809, originally $849.00; amazon.com)

This 2020 HP 17.3-inch laptop is an affordable option that offers 8th generation Intel Core processing power with a 256 GB PCIe solid state drive to ensure you have enough space for any tasks you need to complete. It’s a great choice for students as well as anyone needing an all-purpose “daily” laptop.

HP Stream 14 laptop ($429, originally $549; amazon.com)

Pick up this HP Stream 14 laptop for the kids in your life, or casual users, who need a great computer to browse the internet, do homework, or get some shopping done. It comes in five fun colors and is perfect for streaming online classes. This particular deal also pairs a wireless mouse with the computer, so you get the choice between trackpad and mouse.

Target laptop deals

Dell Latitude 7000 13.3-Inch Notebook ($1,658.99, originally $2,684.29; target.com)

This small but mighty computer is a fantastic choice for business pros who need the power of a desktop computer while working in their mobile office. With an 8th Gen I7 processor and 8 GB of RAM, it’s a powerful alternative to bigger, bulkier notebooks with the same capable specs and a 256 GB solid state hard drive to back it all up.

HP 15-dk1035nr 15.6” Pavilion Gaming Laptop ($549.99, originally $699.99; target.com)

This HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop has a pretty sleek build that houses a 15.6” HD display with an antiglare coating. It’s powered by a zippy 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. The notebook only has 256GB SSD so it’s a modest amount of storage.

Acer Predator Helios 300 ($1,149.99, originally $1,437.99; target.com)

In the market for a gaming computer or know someone who is? This refurbished Acer Predator Helios laptop can run just about any modern game for less than half the price of other current leading models. It’s rocking an Intel i7 processor with 8 GB RAM, and though it’s been refreshed, it’s still more than capable of delivering on next-gen graphics and gameplay.

Microsoft laptops

Surface Laptop 3 (starting at $799, originally $999; microsoft.com)

Join the Microsoft Surface club with this 15-inch laptop. It comes with a sweet AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8 GB of memory, a 128 GB SSD and an astounding 11.5 hours of battery life. It’ll also jump up to an 80% charge in just an hour to make sure you stay juiced up on the go.

Surface Laptop Go ($749, originally $899; microsoft.com)

With a long-lasting battery to keep you going throughout the day, the Surface Laptop Go is an extremely functional notebook, whether you’re streaming the latest shows or powering through work and school presentations. Your favorite apps will run on the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and at 2.45 pounds and 15.69mm thin, it’ll fit perfectly in your backpack or briefcase.

Acer TravelMate X3 Laptop ($599, originally $999; microsoft.com)

The Acer TravelMate has a 14-inch screen with a 1920x1080 Full HD LCD display for clear and bright visuals, and a 256 GB SSD hard drive for data storage. The battery should last you up to 15 hours, which is a huge perk for getting through a long work day.

Lenovo IdeaPad S940 Notebook ($1,099, originally $1,599; microsoft.com)

With a 512 GB SSD for tons of storage and a 14-inch 4K UHD LCD display, the Lenovo IdeaPad ticks a lot of the boxes for what you’re looking for in a PC laptop. It also has Dolby Atmos-certified speakers for audio play and a 52 WHr battery life that should last up to 15 hours. It also runs on an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for quick transfer speeds.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13 ($1,149, originally $1,349; microsoft.com)

The Galaxy Book Flex 13 has a 10th generation Intel Core processor and a stellar QLED slim-bezel touch screen. Use it as either a tablet or traditional laptop and store files easily in the 512 GB SSD. Even better, the battery should last you up to 20 hours, so you’ll be able to get the most out of this 2-in-1 device.

BH Photo and Video laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch with M1 chip ($899, originally $999; bhphotovideo.com)

The M1 chip in this MacBook Air might be brand new, but the laptop itself is already seeing an all-time low discount. Right now you can get this entry-level machine with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for just $899. Read our full review of the new Silicon-powered MacBook Air for all the ins and outs of this new laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with Intel chip (late 2019) ($2,099, originally $2,399; bhphotovideo.com)

This legacy MacBook Pro comes with a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 Core (9th Gen) for quick processing speeds and 512 GB of SSD storage. It also features a touch bar for quick control, a 16-inch Retina display and Apple’s Magic Keyboard for a comfortable typing experience.

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch ($1,129.99, originally $1,479.99; bhphotovideo.com)

If you’re big into gaming, the Lenovo Legion 5 is a great laptop pick. It’s equipped with a 1920x1080 FHD resolution display that features a 144 Hz refresh rate to smooth out frames during fast-paced and action-packed game play. The graphics are further enhanced with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for full visual and audio immersion.

Microsoft 13.5-inch Multi-Touch Surface Laptop 3 ($1,199, originally $1,599; bhphotovideo.com)

The Surface Laptop 3 is powered by a 10th generation 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor to help you efficiently multitask and quickly access frequently used files and programs. It has a portable and lightweight design, weighing just 2.84 pounds, so you can easily take it on the go whenever you need.

Lenovo 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Laptop ($2,179, originally $2,528.95; bhphotovideo.com)

With a 360-degree hinge, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga offers both tablet-style and traditional laptop setups. The 14-inch display features a UHD 4K 3840x2160 resolution for crystal clear graphics you can enjoy while doing work or streaming shows. The big draw here is a touch screen that can be converted to use as a tablet, so you’re effectively getting two machines in one.