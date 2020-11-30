(CNN) —

Cyber Monday is here, and so are plenty of sales across the internet! While there are of course steep discounts on many big-ticket items that you can take advantage of today, there are also lots of quality products — including clothing, appliances and tech — you can snag for under $50. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks below.



Best tech deals under $50

4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($24.10, originally $31.97; amazon.com)

You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.



Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-Pack ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Make any outlet in your home smart with this four-pack of Kasa smart plugs by TP-Link. They work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant and are incredibly easy to set up.

Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your key ring, and Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card.

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($24.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.



Anker Wireless Charging Stand ($12.99, originally $18.99; amazon.com)

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, you’ll appreciate this charging stand from Anker. Not only can it deliver 10-watt fast charging, but it lets you easily use your phone while charging.





Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($20.55, originally $34; amazon.com)

This is the last notebook you’ll ever need to buy. Rocketbooks are reusable, so when its 32 pages are full, just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get back to writing. Not to mention, you can import your handwritten notes into a number of popular cloud services, so they’ll never be lost.



Fire TV Stick ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

The Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest ways to add streaming services to you TV. Just plug it into the HDMI port, give it power and connect it to Wi-Fi. You’ll get access to thousands of services and have the option to navigate the experience with Alexa.



Philips Hue Smart Lightbulbs ($36.25, originally $47.25; amazon.com)

These smart lightbulbs can be controlled via app, allowing you to set timers, change colors and more. If you’re looking to stock up on bulbs or are just getting into the smart bulb scene, you won’t want to miss this deal, at more than $10 off a two-pack.

Best home and health deals under $50

Amazon brands furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)

You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is offering up to 15% off everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.

Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)

From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.

LifeStraw ($12.97, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water, with its built-in filter you can drink right out of.

Moen bath fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)

Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.

Werner 8-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder ($49.97, originally $99; homedepot.com)

Let’s face it: You’re likely going to need a tall, sturdy ladder at some point, so if you don’t have one already or your old one needs an upgrade, you can snag this top-rated model with 250-pound capacity for half off.

Coleman tents and outdoor gear (starting at $6.70; amazon.com)

If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.

KAlwyn Home reversible Microfiber Queen Comforter ($27.12, regularly $209.99; wayfair.com)

Need a bedding overhaul? Take a huge 87% off this cozy, hypoallergenic comforter with nearly 14,000 positive reviews. We like the oatmeal/dusty blue combo (other colors available) and the fact that it’s machine washable.

Andover Mills Mirabel Queen Sheet Set ($20.59, regularly $124.64; wayfair.com)

Stock up on new sheets at 80% off while you’re at it. This soft microfiber set (fitted and flat sheet plus pillow cases) fits up to a 16-inch mattress and comes in a variety of colors. Bonus: Buy two, get an extra 20% off.

Three Posts Dyllan Cable Diamond Knit Throw ($31.99, regularly $179.99; wayfair.com)

Chillier weather calls for added blankets at night and this 100% cotton, classic cable-knit throw makes a great layer in the winter or works well by itself in warmer months. At 82% off, and in six colors, it also makes a perfect holiday gift to buy in bulk.

Rebrilliant Bamboo Bath Caddy ($25.95, regularly $69.99; wayfair.com)

Just looking at a photo of this eco-smart bamboo bath caddy has us feeling less stressed. Now, imagine gazing at it from your tub. Complete with a slotted cup holder (hello, wine!), a side shelf (candles, perhaps?) and a book holder (something trashy, for sure), it’s the perfect gift for anyone looking to indulge in a little self care.

Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

There’s a good chance that your blow-up mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump or bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free beanbag chairs now for 15% off.



Best kitchenware deals under $50

Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it only weighs 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker with BPA-Free Bottle ($49.99, originally $89.99; walmart.com, amazon.com)

If you’re a seltzer fanatic and don’t have a SodaStream machine in your home already, now’s the time to snag one at $40 off. This one comes with a 1-liter BPA-free reusable bottle to boot.

Oxo Good Grips bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, this sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer ($49.88, originally $99; walmart.com)

If you’ve been holding out on getting an air fryer, now is the time. Snag this top-rated model for half off — it can be used not only to fry but also to grill, bake and roast, and its food basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

Chefman Cordless Glass Electric Kettle ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Have you ever seen an electric kettle so chic? It lights up when water is boiling and even includes a bonus tea infuser so you can brew your favorite teas directly in the kettle.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($49.99, originally $99.99; target.com, amazon.com)

The Instant Pot has amassed a bit of a cult following, and for good reason: This handy appliance can do it all, from steaming to pressure-cooking to slow-cooking to making rice, soup and more. Its most popular size is half off — so if you’ve been thinking of getting yourself one, now’s the time! (It also makes for a delightful practical gift.)



Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

You can score up to 60% off all sorts of top-rated cookware with this sale, from brands like Staub, Zwilling and Henckels, including a cast-iron cocotte, a knife set and even a nonstick pan.

Best clothing deals under $50

Fine Form Bra ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Everyone can use a new sports bra, and this one is a smokin’ deal at half off. Designed for training, with medium support, the bra comes in 32A to 38D sizing, has soft, malleable cups and can be worn with straight or racerback straps.

Align 10-Inch Super-High-Rise Short ($39, originally $58; lululemon.com)

Biker shorts were a top trend this year, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing them on the regular. Score this Align pair for just under $40 — perfect for heading to yoga or pairing with an oversize sweatshirt while lounging at home.

Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Lezly Slipper (starting at $44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This we know: Ugg makes one heck of a slipper. And that includes this cute Koolaburra pair, that comes in four colors (black, chestnut, red and light pink) and features a soft, faux fur lining and durable rubber sole. More to know: It also has over 1,600 positive reviews on Amazon.

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia ($25, originally $49.99; zappos.com)

Let us count the ways we love this plush navy blue slide. Perfect for lounging inside (in style!) this winter, the faux-fur slipper can also be worn outside thanks to its ultra-thick rubber outsole.

BDG Hooded Cropped Teddy Jacket ($49, originally $79; urbanoutfitters.com)

This cropped number adds a little extra edge to the trendy teddy style that’s been having, as they say, a moment. Perfect for layering with just about any outfit, the jacket is available in five hues, including black and a chic pastel pink.

Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)

Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.

Calvin Klein (starting at $12.15; amazon.com)

Didn’t know Calvin Klein was on Amazon? Well, now you do. Grab some of the brand’s bags, scarves, coats, dresses and even luggage with this sale, which has items up to 30% off.



IZOD, Van Heusen and more (starting at $6.75; amazon.com)

Men’s apparel from top brands like IZOD and Van Heusen is marked down, so you can save big on shirts, sweaters and more styles for guys.



Under Armour (starting at $10.49; amazon.com)

Best beauty deals under $50

Glossier Matte Vs. Shimmer Eye Set ($24.75, originally $36; glossier.com)

Glossier is offering 25% off its entire site (plus 35% off sets), and this set is just one of tons of great finds. Skywash and Lidstar are two creamy, sheer lid tints that help you easily apply a swatch of color to your eyes. With this limited-time set, you don’t have to choose between a matte or shimmer finish — you get both.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

on’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is now $20 off, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Belei skin care (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

The skin care brand Belei is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With formulas that are rich and full of noteworthy ingredients, we’d say it’s definitely worth a shot, and one of its combo sets is a good place to start.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick ($9, originally $18; sephora.com)

When we tested matte lipsticks, the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick wowed us with how smoothly it applies — it’s soft and moisturizing, and in a narrow twist-up tube, it’s easy to apply to your lips with precision. And now it’s half off!



Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga (starting at $8; amazon.com)

The cult-favorite beauty brand is seeing discounts of up to 50% on eyeshadows, lipsticks, eyeliners and more.



Toys and gaming

Lego Building Kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)

Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even Star War-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.

Segway scooters and accessories (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Scoot on over to Amazon, where some Segway scooters and a few necessary accessories (like helmets!) are marked down. With these electric models, you’ll be ready to his the streets in style.