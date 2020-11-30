(CNN) —

Cyber Monday is officially here, and we’ve rounded up some of the best fashion and beauty deals and sales out there, from men’s and women’s favorites like Banana Republic, COS and Everlane to long-loved brands like Macy’s, Nordstrom and Carhartt.

Plus, specialty brands like ThirdLove, which sells great bras and underwear, and Hatch Collection, a much-loved maternity line, are also offering some can’t-miss discounts over Cyber Monday. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for others over the holidays, check out the best of fashion and beauty Cyber Monday has to offer.

Fashion deals

7 for All Mankind

At 7 for All Mankind, use code FAM40 to save 40% storewide today. There’s even a selection of men’s and women’s denim discounted to only $79.

Adidas

Save up to 50% on thousands of shoes and apparel items for the whole family at Adidas, including favorites like Stan Smith and Ultraboost.

Aerosoles

Lucky you! At Aerosoles, all boots are up to 60% off.

Aldo

At Aldo, take 25% off one item, 30% off two items and 35% off three items. Select styles (and all sale items) are even seeing a 50% discount.

Alo Yoga

Take up to 70% off Alo Yoga’s stylish activewear today, with Cyber Steals from $40 to $70.

Anthropologie

Take an extra 30% off thousands of boho-cool items from Anthropologie, with an extra 50% off all sale items.

Asos

Get up to 50% off over 1,000 items for both men and women from Asos. Save an additional 20% off orders of $50 or more with code TAKEMORE.

Athleta

Load up on activewear at Athleta with 20% off your purchase and up to 60% off new markdowns.

Aurate

Take up to 25% off at the jewelry brand’s sitewide sale using code STUFFED.

Backcountry

At Backcountry, discover major savings on top outdoor brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot and more.

Baggu

Bag some new bags, totes, purses and more (including some great reusable face masks) from Baggu with 25% off sitewide using code EXTRAEXTRA.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic has way more to offer than its office-staple shift dresses and blouses—and at 50% off the entire website now through November 28, there’s plenty of autumn and winter goodness to stock up on. Check out Banana Republic’s go-anywhere chambray shirts ($34.75, originally $69.59), pretty pleated midi dresses ($74.50, originally $149), and great selection of masks.

Ban.do

This super-cute retailer dedicated to all things quirky and colorful gives us all a dose of sunshine with 30% off sitewide through December 2 with the code 30FORYOU — including a host of memorable gifts for friends and family from relatably curated roundups like “Gifts for your friend who is still getting dressed every day” and “Gifts for your friend who has a pet sourdough starter.”

Boden

All of Boden’s chic womenswear is 30% off.

Bombas

Everything at the internet’s favorite sock company is 20% off with code CHEER20.

Bonobos

Snag 40% off select menswear at Bonobos’ stylish Cyber Monday sale. Use code SLEIGHFUL to save on everything from chinos and button-downs to sweaters and face masks.

Calzedonia

This legwear and beachwear retailer has you covered (or not) no matter where you live. Warm up in colder climates with the brand’s great selection of tights and socks for under dresses, skirts and boots — or bare a bit more in the sun with Calzedona’s range of bikinis and cover-ups. It’s all on sale on Cyber Monday, with 50% off sitewide.

Carhartt

This classic workwear brand currently much-loved for its cozy knit winter hats (among other pieces), is running a great Cyber Monday deal. On purchases over $150, you get a free sherpa-lined throw.

Carter’s

Shop for babies and kids clothes at Carter’s with 50-60% off the entire site.

Champion

Save up to 50% sitewide at Champion on comfy loungewear and activewear, plus up to 20% off your entire order.

Chico’s

Take 50% off your entire purchase at Chico’s on everything from cozy scarves to statement jackets using code 32629.

Chinese Laundry

Snag new shoes from Chinese Laundry for less with 30% off sitewide using code HOLIDAY.

Coach

Select bestselling styles at Coach are up to 50% off. Take an extra 10% off 200+ cyber exclusives with code CYBER10.

Columbia

Get 50% off doorbusters with almost everything on sale at Columbia.

Converse

Take an extra 30% off sitewide at Converse with code CYBERWEEK through December 2. There’s also Special Picks from the brand at $25, $35 or $45.

Cos

We have it on good authority that this European brand’s minimalist-cool pieces will bless customers with 25% off purchases of $200 or more through November 29, with 30% off sale items on November 30.

Dagne Dover

Get a new bag and save 20% sitewide at Dagne Dover using code SHINEBRIGHT.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Take 25% off select Nike, Adidas, Champion, NFL and NCAA products and score savings on much more across Dick’s Sporting Goods through Cyber Monday.

Eddie Bauer

If your fall and winter plans are taking you out into nature, or if you just love a cozy sweater, this legendary retailer and outfitter is gifting customers 50% off the entire site (with a few exclusions) for Cyber Monday.

Eloquii

Eloquii’s made its name on super-cute, completely on-trend designs for curvy bodies, and its selection of blouses, sweaters and dresses gets even better when it’s half off — as it will be through December 2. Keep an eye out for its Festive Finds — a weeklong ongoing selection of pieces for $25.

Everlane

Everlane, home of stylish and ethically produced apparel, shoes and bags for men and women, is giving deep discounts in its Cyber Monday sale. Score up to 40% off on indulgent-but-practical picks like cashmere sweaters, leather boots and super-warm puffers, jackets and coats.

Fabletics

When you sign up for Kate Hudson’s Fabletics flexible membership program, every item is 70% off.

Faherty Brands

Shop 25% off almost everything at Faherty Brands this Cyber Monday.

Forever 21

Everything is 30-70% off at Forever 21 for Cyber Monday.

Frederick’s of Hollywood

Lingerie from Frederick’s of Hollywood is 60% off.

Fossil

Get up to 70% off select styles at Fossil, with gen-five smartwatches starting at $149.

Frame

Take 25% off sitewide at Frame on chic apparel and accessories.

Frank and Oak

Get 30% off some of the internet’s best wardrobe basics from Frank and Oak, with code CYBER30, plus 50% off lightning deals.

Frye

Take up to 60% off sitewide at Frye with a $100 gift for every $400 you spend.

Gap

Take 50% off everything on the iconic American retailer’s site, from super-soft joggers in sunny pastels for about $25 instead of $49.95 to classic crewneck sweaters in thoroughly modern shades. Find more deals that are separate from the big sale but offer rock-bottom pricing on winter essentials like sweaters from $20, tees from $10, sweats from $25, pajamas for adults and kids from $15 and everyone’s favorite holiday present, new socks, from $3. Grab an extra 10% off and free shipping with code GAPCYBER.

Girlfriend Collective

Now through December 1 is your chance to score 30% off sitewide for some pieces of Girlfriend Collective’s ethically-made activewear. No code necessary. Today, when you spend $150, you even receive a $50 to use later.

Good American

Get 25% off the whole site (and free shipping!) using code BF25 at Good American.

Gorjana

The jewelry site, Gorjana, is offering 20% off using code CYBER2020.

H&M

H&M is offering 30% off everything across the site from men’s to women’s to kids and home.

Hanky Panky

This underwear is on the pricier side, but trust: It’s worth the money. Hanky Panky’s offering up to 65% off select styles. The deals continue through December 1, with a flash deal on thongs at 7 for $77.

Hatch Collection

No matter which trimester you’re in, expectant parents can find everything they need to stay comfy during each stage of pregnancy here. Take 25% off almost everything using code RETAILTHERAPY2020, including rarely on-sale categories like denim, the 4th Trimester Collection and even cashmere favorites. We love the New Boyfriend Jean, the result of a Current Elliot and Hatch collab, which features a relaxed leg and non-digging-in waistband—and the price tag during the sale is seriously reduced, from $258 to $193.50.

Intimissi

This European lingerie brand is offering up to 50% off sitewide—and yes, that includes the brand’s full range of products, from bras to knickers and bralettes to lingerie. Discounts are available both online or in-store, but shop fast to make sure you get the fit and style you want.

J.Crew

This Cyber Monday, take 50% off (plus an extra 10% off) your purchase on all your J.Crew favorite pieces for men, women and kids using code CYBER.

Jos A. Bank

Save on men’s apparel at Jos. A. Bank with an extra 20% off orders over $195 using code CYBER20.

Kate Spade

Use code DEALSDOTCOM at Kate Spade to take 50% off basically everything through December 1.

Keds

Kick up your heels with 30% off full-price styles and an extra 10% off sale at Keds using code CYBERSALE.

Lacoste

Take 40% off styles sitewide at Lacoste with code CYBER40.

Lands’ End

Take up to 60% off your Lands’ End order plus free shipping on orders over $75 with code SQUALL.

Levi’s

Shop at Levi’s for 40% off sitewide and free shipping when you use code CYBER. With this code, you also get an extra 50% off sale items.

Life is Good

Score 30% off sitewide at Life is Good and even get free shipping.

Lucky Brand

Everything on the Lucky Brand site is 50% off, except for shoes — those are 30% off. You can also take an extra 60% off sale styles.

Lululemon

Shop all your activewear must-haves at Lululemon from loungers’ and fitness fanatics’ favorite brand. Check out our picks from the sale here.

Macy’s

The department store—an institution when it comes to Thanksgiving in the U.S., thanks to a certain parade—will no doubt go just as big over Cyber Week as they have in years past, if not bigger, if we’re judging by the incredible discounts already live. Whether you’re shopping for men, women or kids, it’ll be hard not to find a perfect gift or two during the sale—or round off your own winter wardrobe—with deals on brands like Ralph Lauren, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, and Michael Kors.

Madewell

Madewell’s whole line of timelessly cool day-to-night separates are 40% off using code THXINTERNET this Cyber Monday.

Mejuri

This Cyber Monday, you’re not going to want to miss last chance to shop Mejuri’s only sale of the year. Today, take 10% off one item, 15% off two items and 20% off three or more pieces.

Men’s Warehouse

Guys will find tons of deals on suits, sport coats, shirts and more at Men’s Warehouse with 20% off everything when you spend $150 using code CYBER.

Merrell

Shop deals on winter boots, plus up to 40% off sale styles at Merrell.

Modcloth

Modcloth’s vintage-inspired, always stylish dresses, accessories, tops and more make for great gifts for your creative friends and family members—or anyone who loves to inject a certain amount of retro flair in their wardrobe. Today, take 40% off regularly priced items and another 50% off sale items (just shop before sizes are sold out!).

Moosejaw

Today get 50% back in Moosejaw Rewards using code CYBERTURKEY.

Mountain Hardwear

Score 25% off sitewide at Mountain Hardwear. The brand’s Ghost Whisperer Down Vest is marked down 72% off to $69 (originally $245) for a major Cyber Monday deal.

Naadam

Naadam’s sustainable cashmere is up to 75% off for Cyber Monday.

Nautica

Apparel for the whole family from Nautica is 50% to 70% off.

New Balance

Take 30% off sneakers, activewear and more at New Balance.

Nike

Through December 1, get 25% off in a flash sale on select styles at Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale using code CYBER25.

Nisolo

Take up to 40% off ethically made styles at Nisolo. Through the Cyber Monday tiered sale, use code CM20 for 20% off orders of $150, code CM30 for 30% off orders of $250 or code CM40 for 40% off orders of $350.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is nothing if not famous for a) its incredible sales, and b) its shoe selection. Shop that department and the rest of men’s, women’s and kids’ (and more) during its Cyber Deals. Deals will continue to drop practically each day through November 30–so be sure to check in so you don’t miss your favorite labels. We have our eyes on a Cole Haan down feather jacket ($84.37, originally $225) or Stan Smiths ($36, originally $80).

Old Navy

Old Navy doesn’t do sales small — and that’s the case with this year’s Cyber Monday deals as well, making it a great chance to stock up for yourself or the family. Today, Old Navy’s Cyber Monday sale will slash prices by 50% off everything in-store and online (with some exclusions) including styles from $5.

Original Penguin

At Original Penguin, snag up to 50% off styles for guys. If you spend $75 or more, use code EXTRA10 for an additional 10% off.

OshKosh B’gosh

Take 50-60% off clothes for the kids at OshKosh B’gosh.

Osprey

Backpacks are up to 50% off at the Osprey Holiday Sale.

Outdoor Voices

Trendy activewear and sets are marked down up to 70% off at the Outdoor Voices Cyber Monday sale.

Perry Ellis

Guys can restock their wardrobe with up to 70% off at Perry Ellis. You can snag an extra 10% off orders of $75 with code EXTRA10.

Piercing Pagoda

On the market for some new jewelry pieces for yourself or as a gift? Today, get 50% off everything over $49.99 at Piercing Pagoda.

Ray-Ban

Take up to 50% off a new pair of Ray-Bans this Cyber Monday.

Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff’s chic statement leather jackets, ruffled blouses and patterned mini dresses are part of a tiered sale that kicks in and goes up to 45% off through Cyber Monday (deals in general run through December 1). If you’ve been thinking about a stylish go-anywhere LBD or dreaming of the perfect crossbody bag, you’re going to want to check this sale out stat.

Rhone

Take 30% off styles for guys now through Cyber Monday at Rhone.

Saks Off Fifth

Snag designer styles for up to 90% off using code CYBERMON at Saks Off Fifth.

Sorel

Get up to 40% off sale at Sorel this Cyber Monday. The brand’s most iconic boot, the Caribou, is half off today only.

Spanx

Spanx isn’t just known for its shapewear; the brand has gone beyond its foundations (pardon the pun) to expand into smoothing bras, knickers that sit perfectly under your favorite high-waisted jeans (also part of the brand’s repertoire now). During the sale, you can take 20% off the entire collection, including favorites like the Faux Leather Leggings and Bra-lellujah! collection.

Sperry

Boots at Sperry are just under $59.99, plus save an extra 50% off select styles.

Sock Fancy

Sock Fancy’s sale, featuring 25% off the entire site, is going on right now and runs through Cyber Monday with code BFCM25. The company’s well-made, super-comfy socks are now shoppable by the pair, and they’re perfect for layering under winter boots and for wearing around the house. Sock Fancy’s Performance socks are great for those who want to stay cool and supported on their feet all day, or there are the Classic and Signature crew socks for those after cool colors or bold prints.

Sunglass Hut

Select shades styles are up to 50% off for Cyber Week at Sunglass Hut, plus get a $25 gift card when you spend $250 or more.

The Children’s Place

This kids’ emporium is dropping prices a whopping (even for Cyber Monday extremes) 60-70% across the entire site — there are truly zero exclusions — so consider this your opportunity to stock up on little ones’ onesies, tops and bottoms. It runs through December 1, so shop quickly before pieces sell out.

The North Face

Now through Cyber Monday, take 50% off select styles at The North Face, including all the jackets and coats you’ll need for winter.

ThirdLove

This inclusivity-minded purveyor of bras, undies and other lingerie will be having a great sale. Now through December 1, you’ll be able to score deals like bras from their Holiday Must-Haves Collection from $28.

Toms

Snag new Toms with up to 60% off select styles, plus 35% off your entire purchase.

Tory Burch

Save 30% off your everything and up to 60% on sale items at Tory Burch with code THANKS this Cyber Monday.

Uniqlo

Known for minimalist, well-designed basics, Uniqlo is here for the Cyber Monday sales with deep discounts on some of the brand’s most stylish, versatile pieces. Fair warning, some products are only available at a discount during a couple of days of the sale, so be sure to make sure the deals still apply.

Urban Outfitters

Right now at Urban Outfitters, shop the tiered sale where you get $10 off purchases of $50, $50 off purchases of $150 and $75 off purchases of $200 or more.

Vincero Watches

Take home a new timepiece with 15% off at Vincero Watches, but you can also snag up to 25% off if you spend more than $300.

White House Black Market

Get 50% off your entire purchase at White House Black Market.

Yummie

Take 40% off for Cyber Week at Yummie with code CYBERMONDAY.

Zappos

Zappos’ Cyber Monday event is here, with stellar deals on shoes and apparel from top brands, including The North Face, Sam Edelman, Sorel, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Clarks and more.

Beauty deals

Beautycounter

Beautycounter’s on a mission to create products that are good for you. Stock up on your favorite clean beauty products, like its mineral sunscreen ($33.15, originally $39) or stunning lip gloss ($24.65, originally $29), at 15% off today.

Becca Cosmetics

At Becca Cosmetics, take 25% off sitewide this Cyber Monday. It gets better, though: When you spend $65 you get a full size lip duo.

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics is a brow savior. With code CYBER30 you’ll get 30% off the entire site with free shipping on every order.

Billie

Our favorite women’s razor brand, Billie, is having a deal you won’t want to miss. Today, score 20% off any purchase over $30 with code YES20. New to the brand? The Starter Kit is a great option because it includes a razor handle, five replacement blades, shave soap and a magnetic holder.

Biossance

Score new skin care with 30% off the entire Biossance site with code GIFT30 through Cyber Monday.

Bliss

Take 30% off all your bath, body and skin care needs at Bliss using code HOLIDAY30.

Bobbi Brown

Shop your must-have Bobbi Brown products at 30% today. You even get to choose a brush when you spend at least $65.

Briogeo

Save on the popular hair care brand, Briogeo, with 20% off sitewide, plus receive a free mini moisture duo, with code HOLIDAY.

Clinique

Your entire order from the skin care and makeup brand, Clinique, is 30% off with code JOY30, plus you can pick a free seven-piece kit with $65 order.

ColourPop

Affordable beauty brand ColourPop is offering 30% off sitewide, including its special holiday bundles.

Dermstore

Take up to 30% off an array of beauty products at Dermstore using code SHARETHELOVE today.

Fekkai

Get new Fekkai hair products for 25% off the entire site this Cyber Monday.

First Aid Beauty

Get 30% off you order using code CYBER30 at First Aid Beauty.

Glossier

We wouldn’t dare miss Glossier’s annual sale. Run, don’t walk, over to its site to get 25% off everything from Balm Dotcom ($9, originally $12) to the Milk Jelly Cleanser ($13.50, originally $18). Better yet, the brand has five limited-time sets that bundle together some of your favorite products at an even steeper discount.

Huda Beauty

Looking to try a nude eye shadow palette ($45.50, originally $65) or find a new matte cream lipstick shade ($12, originally $20)? Huda Beauty is offering up to 50% off all beauty and skin care products.

Kerastase

Score top-notch hair products with 25% off orders of $85 at Kerastase, plus get a free mini trio on orders over $100, with code CYBM20.

Kiehl’s

Up your skin care game at Kiehl’s with 50% off select bestsellers through Cyber Monday.

Olay

Talk about a beauty and fashion steal. Not only is Olay offering 25% off your skin care favorites sitewide, but the brand partnered with the makers of the infamous Amazon coat, Orolay, for a jaw-drapping gift with purchase. Use code WINTERSKIN to get a free Olay x Orolay coat with any $150 purchase.

Sephora

Shopping at Sephora is a beauty lover’s dream, and it gets even better. In Sephora’s Holiday Sale, score up to 50% off all the beauty products on your wish list. Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on all orders. Check out our top picks from the sale before it’s too late.

Soko Glam

Take 30% off all your K-beauty favorites at Soko Glam with code BRIGHT30. Get 40% off when you spend $195 or more: No code necessary.

Stila Cosmetics

The brand that makes our favorite everyday liquid eyeliner is having a Cyber Monday sale that you won’t want to miss. Stila is offering 30% off orders of $50 or more, plus an extra 20% off, with code STILABF.

Sundays

Save 20% sitewide on nontoxic nail polish and nail care using code FeelGoodMonday at Sundays.

Tarte Cosmetics

Add to your makeup drawer with 40% off at Tarte, plus get holiday steals starting at $10.

Ulta

Shop all things beauty at Ulta’s Cyber Monday sale, with deals on everything from makeup to hair tools to skin care.

Urban Decay

At Urban Decay, get the Naked 3 palette half off for only $27.