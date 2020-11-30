(CNN) —

Chromebooks are the perfect laptop for anyone seeking a no-nonsense, affordable notebook for browsing the web, checking e-mail and streaming Netflix. Better yet, they’re cheaper than ever for Cyber Monday.

A swath of wallet-friendly laptops powered by Google’s inviting Chrome OS software are on sale right now, and we’ve scoured the web to help you find the very best deals available now. Whether you’re looking for something basic to get you through the work or school day or want a more powerful laptop for heavy multitasking, here are the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve spotted so far.

Amazon

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook ($269, originally $499; amazon.com)

One of the steepest Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve seen today, this popular Samsung Chromebook gets you an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron power and 4GB of RAM for nearly half of its usual price.

Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook ($379, originally $459; amazon.com)

Those looking for a more powerful Chromebook that still won’t break the bank should check out this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook deal. This notebook packs a quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM for churning through work tasks, as well as a handy convertible design for when you want to switch over to tablet mode for binge watching and using Android apps.

Best Buy

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook ($149, originally $219; bestbuy.com)

One of the cheapest Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve spotted, this 11.6-inch HP laptop is a great and affordable gateway to the world of Chrome OS. Its Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM will handle most basic tasks, and its compact Ash Gray design is especially ideal for young students.

Lenovo Flex 3 11-inch ($179, originally $279; bestbuy.com)

For those looking to spend less than $200 on a Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 3 is an excellent buy. Packing a MediaTek MT8173C processor and 4GB of RAM, this laptop has enough muscle for basic daily use — and has a unique convertible design that allows it to double as a tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook ($799, originally $999; bestbuy.com)

If you’re in the market for something more premium, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is one of the best high-end Chromebooks out there. This sleek powerhouse packs an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM for reliable multitasking, and comes in your choice of Mercury Gray or an especially stunning Fiesta Red.

Walmart

Asus C423 Chromebook ($199, originally $269; walmart.com)

Another great sub-$200 pick, this Asus Chromebook sports a generously sized 14-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage ready for everyday work and school tasks. Better yet, it’s rated for a strong 10 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 314 ($219, originally $299; walmart.com)

A nice sweet spot between performance and price, the Acer Chromebook 314’s 14-inch display, Celeron N4020 processor and plentiful port selection make it a very good buy at this price. Plus, you get a handy protective sleeve and wireless mouse thrown in for free.