Maybe it’s your third (and final, you swear!) breakup with What’s-His-Face. Maybe it’s landing that new job you’re convinced will require a whole new wardrobe, both in and out of the office. Or maybe it’s just that you decided it was time to change up your whole life — and appear in that incredible dress you saw Celebrity X wearing on the cover of Magazine Y.
But two months later, you’re back to your tried-and-true comfy denim and the trendy but casual looks that, like your best friends from forever, are true classics. The bedrock of your life that never really needed gussying up. The real you.
Buckle, the leading retailer of casual clothing for men and women who still care how they look, with 440 stores is sharing a message this holiday season, with its catchword “Here:” focusing on the importance of being in the moment. In other words, the best place, your favorite place, where you feel most at peace, is here.
For Buckle, that means making it easier than ever for you to shop for items that reflect the real you, and to do it your way, whether that means a (safe) visit to a Buckle store or checking out its range of shipping options while shopping buckle.com. It means you’ll get access to Buckle exclusives, either private labels like BKE, Buckle Black, Departwest, Outpost Makers, Veece or Gimmicks, or Buckle-exclusive styles from brands like Oakley, Hey Dude, Miss Me, RVKA, American Fighter, Rock Revival, KanCan Signature, Affliction and more.
Plus, you won’t want to miss getting 50% off select styles from now until the end of December. Denim lovers, you’ll be able to get an additional 10% off select Buckle denim. There are even two-for-one deals on a whole array of styles — but you’ll have to act fast, because stock is limited.
Look for classic, comforting denim like BKE’s Tyler Straight Stretch Jeans for him, featuring hand-finished relaxed-fit stretch denim that’ll wear with time for a unique look to each pair you own. Or the Gabby Skinny Stretch Cuffed Jeans for her, made from hand-finished denim with extra room through the hips and thighs to fit curves and ensure all-day comfort.
Speaking of well-worn comfort, nothing treats you better than your favorite broken-in shoes, and the Hey Dude Wendy Sparkling Shoes, with their cotton canvas uppers and leather insoles, make sure you get enough support while giving your feet breathable space. The glitter on these lightweight lace-ups is just there to remind you that your life is already magic.
And supportive is the key word with Saxx boxer briefs, 5-inch, moisture-wicking underwear with a nonchafing design that’s available in a ton of styles and prints.
If scent is the key to memory, then Buckle’s fragrances will unlock the best chapters of your life, with bestsellers like Jimmy Choo’s Fever Fragrance (think plum nectar, lychee and grapefruit easing into vanilla orchid, jasmine, sandalwood and roasted tonka bean) and Versace Eau Fraiche Cologne (white lemon, rosewood and carambola, cedar leaves, amber and sycamore, among other notes).
This holiday season, after the year we’ve all had, you’re probably all about getting to know what’s really important in your life — and Buckle is here to help you realize that there’s nothing wrong with sticking with what’s already right, whether it’s well-loved denim that fits like it’s tailor-made or just spending time with the friends and family who love you just as you are.