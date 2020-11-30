(CNN) —

While we have an exhaustive list of more than 400 Cyber Monday sales happening now, we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all-time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we found today.

For just over $180 you can start your Philips Hue system. This Starter Kit includes three color A19 bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a Smart Button. It’s the perfect way to start your ecosystem.

PHOTO: Amazon

This 9-in-1 pressure cooker also features a large touch screen that makes programming seamless — so you can set the time, temperature, pressure level, delay start and warm without a hitch. Nab it now for an all-time low price of $79.99 (originally $199.95)

PHOTO: SONY

The Sony X950H ($1,398, originally $1,599.99) delivers content in a full 4K UHD from an LED panel. It pairs that high resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate that’s perfect for gaming and watching sports or action movies. And it’s all powered by the X1 Ultimate processor, which handles real-time rendering and upscaling of lower resolution content.

PHOTO: Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 ($129, originally $199.95) tracks your steps, runs, calories burned and even your sleep. You can also monitor notifications, send messages, play music via Spotify and even use Alexa. Oh, and it features a larger and sharper AMOLED display on the front.

PHOTO: Amazon

We loved these cans during our testing — so much so they took top-honors in both our noise-canceling headphones and over-ear headphones testing. Not only do the WH-1000XM4s boast class-leading sound, but they have phenomenal noise-canceling ability as well. Whether it was noise from a dryer, loud neighbors down the hall or high-pitched sirens, the XM4s proved impenetrable. And you can get them today at an all-time low price of $278, down from their usual $349.99.

Starting at just $325, Sleepy’s Doze is incredibly comfortable, topped with gel-infused memory foam for pressure-relieving support.

PHOTO: Amazon

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

We named it the Steelcase Series 1 office chair the best overall office chair back in July.

It’s now $352.75, down from its original price of $395. In our testing, it stood out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market. The Steelcase Series 1 beat out most of its pricier competitors across testing categories, scoring less than a single point lower than our highest-rated chair, the $1,036 Steelcase Leap, easily making it the best bang for the buck and a clear winner for our best office chair overall.

Save on some of our favorite Chromebooks

One of the steepest Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we’ve seen today, this popular Samsung Chromebook gets you an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron power and 4GB of RAM for nearly half of its usual price.

For those looking to spend less than $200 on a Chromebook, the Lenovo Flex 3 is an excellent buy. Packing a MediaTek MT8173C processor and 4GB of RAM, this laptop has enough muscle for basic daily use — and has a unique convertible design that allows it to double as a tablet.

Take $150 off Dyson’s V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum (now $299.99, down from $449.99), a lean, mean cleaning machine that converts to a handheld and comes with a ton of attachments to get every last dust bunny out from your home.

This down comforter features a 100% cotton cover and white down fill that’s perfect for all-season comfort. Get the Eider & Ivory, which boasts nearly flawless costumer reviews, for just $92.99 — 63% off its normal $249.99 price tag.

PHOTO: Amazon

The bestselling hot air brush makes it easy to get the perfect bouncy blowout without setting foot in a salon. Don’t just take our word for it, either: The One-Step has an average rating of 4.5 stars from a whopping 85,000 reviews. Amazon has knocked off $20 from the original price (plus an added $10 coupon at checkout), matching its previous all-time low price of $39.99 (originally $59.99).

Theragun PHOTO: Theragun

These buzzy and pro athlete-backed massage guns rarely — if ever — go on sale. But today, the whole range is seeing discounts between $25 and $150 off. That means you can score the portable Mini for $174 (originally $199) and the professional-grade Pro massage gun for $449 (originally $599).