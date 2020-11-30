(CNN) —

We’ve seen deep discounts this holiday season on all sorts of devices from Apple — and that’s a fact that’s not changing for Cyber Monday.

You’ll find major deals on Apple goodies at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and Expercom. Heck, even the company itself is continuing its annual tradition of gift cards with select purchases. Be warned, though: Shipping times are slipping and stock is fluctuating for many of the products below. We recommend locking in an order if you see stock available.

AirPods Black Friday deals

Apple’s true wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous for wireless earbuds. There are now three distinct models: AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro.

All AirPods offer a fast pairing experience with other Apple devices — think iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and even the Apple TV. As soon as you pop them in your ears, they’ll be connected and ready to pump up the jams. The carrying case also doubles as a charger and delivers several recharges.

AirPods Pro take things to another level, and it should be evident, as they’re our top pick for true wireless earbuds. They offer a slightly smaller build with the addition of a silicone ear tip. This not only makes them more comfortable for longer listening sessions but helps to seal off the ear for passive sound blocking. Better yet, they offer class-leading noise cancellation and on Amazon are down to just $169. That’s the lowest price ever.

Here are the deals currently running:

AirPodsWith Charging Case (starting at $109, originally $159; amazon.com bestbuy.com and target.com

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case ($139.98, originally $199; amazon.com and bestbuy.com

AirPods Pro ($169.99, originally $249; amazon.com

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Our top pick for a smartwatch is seeing its biggest discount ever. The Apple Watch Series 6 is now starting as low as $330 from its normal $399 price tag. The Series 6 boasts an always-on display, the ability to provide blood oxygen levels and even take an electrocardiogram on your wrist. As per usual, the discount depends on the color of the Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS in Product Red ($349.99, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS in Blue, Silver or Space Gray Aluminum ($349.99, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in Product Red ($409.99, originally $429; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in Blue, Silver or Space Gray Aluminum ($409, originally $429; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Cellular ($449.99, originally $499; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular ($479.99, originally $509; amazon.com

Additionally, the Apple Watch SE is seeing strong discounts.

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($259, originally $279; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($259, originally $309; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 44mm GPS + Cellular in Gold, Silver and Space Gray ($339, originally $359; amazon.com

iPad Black Friday Deals

You can even pick up the Apple iPad Pro at up to $100 off the 128GB or 256GB of storage. And if you’re looking for bigger storage and savings, the 1TB models are $100 off as well. We loved this iPad for its novel trackpad support, thanks to iPadOS 13.4, not to mention the speedy A12Z Bionic chip that comes in Apple’s newest iPads.

If you aren’t after the latest but still want one of the greatest, Apple’s seventh-gen iPad is on sale on Expercom too ($419, originally $459; expercom.com). This iPad shows off winning features like a Retina Display, along with Apple Pencil support. And while it contains an A10 Fusion chip (not Apple’s latest), there’s still more than enough speed and power for lighter gaming and browsing alike.

Mac Black Friday deals

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Mac, and with new models come fresh discounts. Let’s be clear, though: Apple’s own processor, the M1, is mighty impressive, but it’s only available in the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini as of right now. Furthermore, the iMac, larger MacBook Pro, Mac Pro and iMac Pro are still going strong with Intel processors. The really good news is that current-gen and previous-gen models, along with Silicon and Intel, are all seeing discounts.

MacBook Air With M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD (starting at $899, originally starting at $999; bhphotovideo.com and expercom.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD (starting at $1,232, originally starting at $1,299; expercom.com amazon.com and bhphotovideo.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $1,449, originally starting at $1,499; bhphotovideo.com

13-Inch MacBook Pro With Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $1,699, originally starting at $1,799; expercom.com

16-Inch MacBook Pro With Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD (starting at $2,199, originally starting at $2,399; expercom.com

Mac Mini With 8th-Generation Intel Core Processor ($1,049, originally $1,099; bhphotovideo.com

27-Inch iMac With Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD ($1,699, originally $1,799; expercom.com

Beats Black Friday deals

Beats, the Apple-owned audio brand, isn’t missing out on the Black Friday fun either. You can find discounts on earbuds and headphones alike, including a $90 discount on Powerbeats Pro in Moss and Spring Yellow colorways. Those are our top picks for true wireless earbuds perfect for workout enthusiasts.