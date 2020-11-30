(CNN) —

Cyber Monday — and all of the deep discounts the internet has to offer — has arrived. Among some of the best to score before the day is over are these fantastic deals on DNA kits.



The popular at-home AncestryDNA® kit is on sale for $49 (originally $119), and the AncestryHealth® kit is down to just $99 (originally $179).

PHOTO: Ancestry

There’s no code necessary to score the discount. Just note: AncestryHealth® kits are not available in New York, New Jersey or Rhode Island.

When you buy the AncestryDNA® kit, you’ll be sent a test tube to fill with saliva, along with a prepaid return envelope, so you can easily send your DNA off to the lab for analysis. After around six to eight weeks, you can go online to view your results, which include a genealogical map showing the breakdown of all ethnicities that make up your DNA by approximate percentage. An additional sample migration chart that’s provided will help you better understand how your ancestors traveled around the world over time.



Ancestry also has a section on its site called DNA Matches that allows users to compare their DNA results with others who have similar results. These profiles will be ranked in proximity to a user’s family tree so they can discover distant relatives.





The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service is also majorly marked down for Cyber Monday, at just $99 (originally $199).

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service PHOTO: Amazon

• 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

After you purchase and register your kit, you begin the process of collecting a DNA saliva sample. You send the sample back to 23andMe for testing, and 23andMe will compare your DNA to over 1,500 regions and begin to map out your maternal and paternal ancestors. In a few weeks, you’ll be able to access your results via an online profile.

With 23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service you’ll receive specialized insight into how what diseases or health conditions you might be predisposed to. With more than 125 personalized genetic reports (that adhere to FDA regulations), this service showcases how your DNA might put you at risk for certain health issues, influences your sleep patterns and even what types of diets you might want to avoid.





Disclaimer: The tests offered by AncestryHealth® are physician-ordered and are not diagnostic. The tests are not reviewed or approved by the FDA and are not available in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Guam. See Ancestry.com for additional details.