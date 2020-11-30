While Cyber Monday may have ended yesterday, Amazon still has hundreds of jaw-dropping deals still going. So you still have a chance to get your holiday haul for less.
Home and health
LifeStraw ($12.97, originally $19.95; amazon.com)
A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of.
Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair ($352.75, originally $395; amazon.com)
Our top pick for best office chair is now discounted to just over $352. It’s one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market.
MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)
If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.
Levoit Humidifier ($76.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
Winter air can be especially harsh. Help to relieve sinus issues and dry skin by keeping this Levoit humidifier — now on sale for just $76.46 — running in your room during the colder months.
Amazon Brands Furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)
You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is up to 15% off on everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.
23andMe ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)
Always wanted to know your family’s ancestry? This 50% off deal on 23andMe lets you do just that, with a detailed report on not only your lineage but your health predispositions, carrier statuses and more.
iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums (starting at $299;amazon.com)
Finally ready to splurge on one of those robot vacuums? Here’s the deal for you: You can get up to 36% off all of Roomba’s most popular models, including the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which comes in at under $200.
Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)
For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40. Perhaps the best deal, though? The brand’s infamous ovens going for less than $200.
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($85.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)
One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’ $2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole process a breeze.
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)
Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it weighs only 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker ($189.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)
If you love to play barista, this coffee maker allows you to make coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with Keurig’s signature pods, and even a built-in milk frother.
GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($465.99, originally $549; amazon.com)
If you’re the kind of person who gets excited by crushed ice in your drinks, or even just snacking on it, this ice maker is the creme de la creme. Within just 20 minutes, it can make 3 pounds of ice to enjoy. And it can make up to 24 pounds a day.
De’Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers (starting at $263.96; amazon.com)
For premium coffee lovers, De’Longhi coffee makers are just about as good as you can get (at home). And you can now get the brand’s single-espresso maker, which comes with its own milk frother, for just $263. You can also get the brand’s more luxe machines (we’re talking ones that are usually nearly $900) now for a more reasonable $700.
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($22.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)
Our pick for the best travel cold brew maker is discounted for Cyber Monday. We loved it because it’s super lightweight, it’s easy to use and you can throw it in a bag and definitely not have to worry about it breaking.
Instant Pot Max ($100.66, originally $199.95; amazon.com)
If you’re finally ready to splurge on your own Instant Pot, this 6-quart device combines nine devices in one.
Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Double Stroller Wagon ($299.49, originally $349.99; amazon.com)
For kids and babies who love adventure or even just a trip to the beach, this all-terrain stroller or wagon is the chariot of their dreams — and now 40% off to boot.
Brookstone PhotoShare Smart Digital Picture Frame ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)
A truly perfect gift for parents and grandparents, this smart frame can hold up to 10 photos at a time, and people can even send photos in a matter of seconds through an app.
Markers and Pencils From Prismacolor, Sharpie and More (starting at $4.54; amazon.com)
If you’re choosing to have your kids learn from home this year, chances are that you already need some more school supplies. This deal has pencils, markers, glue and more up to $50 off. And really, you can never have too many colored Sharpies.
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush ($139.95, originally $169.95; amazon.com)
One of reviewers’ favorite electric toothbrushes, the Philips Sonicare has three intensities and four modes, plus a rechargeable battery, for a deep clean.
Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)
There’s a good chance that your blow-up mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump, bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free bean bag chairs now for 15% off.
PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain ($64.95, originally $89.99; amazon.com)
If you feel like your cat or dog could drink more water, this pet fountain may just do the trick. The running water will entice your fuzzy friend to check it out and take a few sips, or just play with it until they get thirsty again.
Moen Bath Fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)
Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)
You can adjust your home temperature through your Apple Watch, phone, tablet, computer or even voice with this Alexa-controlled smart thermostat that’s beloved by reviewers.
Staub, Zwilling and Henckels Cookware and Cutlery (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)
You can score up to 60% off all sorts of top-rated cookware with this sale, from brands like Staub, Zwilling and Henckels, including a cast-iron cocotte, a knife set and even a nonstick pan.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp ($129.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com)
Debating between an Instant Pot and an air fryer? Now you don’t have to. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is an 11-in-1 device that can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, broil and more.
Furbo Dog Camera ($133.99, originally $249; amazon.com)
Keep an eye on your pup even when you’re not home with the discounted Furbo Dog Camera. Thanks to two-way audio, you can even chat with your four-legged friends and toss them treats via the Furbo app.
Hydro Flask Water Bottle (starting at $28.46; amazon.com)
The vacuum-insulated bottle that can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours on end is now on sale. The 20-, 32- and 40-ounce sizes are all discounted to help you stay hydrated all day.
Sport and Outdoor Equipment From Amazon Brands (starting at $3.76; amazon.com)
Whether you’re looking to add a foam roller to your home gym setup or need a new outfit for the next time you hit the trails, you’ll find it on sale here. Save on a wide range of outdoor gear, games and sports equipment from Amazon’s in-house brands.
Amazon devices
Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)
The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.
Fire TV Stick ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
Turn any TV into a smart TV with the Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick. There’s also a more cost-effective Fire Stick TV Lite on sale for $17.99 (originally $29.99).
4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.
Echo Show 8 ($64.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)
Now’s the time to add an Echo Show 8 to your home. The smart display is back down to its lowest price ever in both charcoal and sandstone colorways.
Fire TV Recast ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)
You’ll never miss a show again with Fire TV Recast, now $100 off, in your corner. This DVR lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with your Fire TV or Echo Show, or when on the go using your smartphone.
Echo Buds ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)
Get Alexa right in your ear with a deal on Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer immersive sound and up to five hours of playback per charge, in addition to access to your voice assistant of choice.
Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)
Improve your streaming experience with Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device. The Fire TV Cube is down to just $79.99, and thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play all your shows in addition to controlling your smart home devices.
Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)
Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.
Tech and electronics
Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-Pack ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)
Make any outlet in your home smart with this four-pack of Kasa smart plugs by TP-Link. They work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant and are incredibly easy to set up.
Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($298, originally $349.99; amazon.com)
These Sony headphones were named Underscored’s pick for best overall over-ear headphones, and for Cyber Monday they’re back down to just $298, the lowest price we’ve seen. In our opinion, they’re truly top-notch when it comes to sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)
These noise-canceling headphones are ultra lightweight and comfortable, so you’ll have no trouble wearing them for hours on end. They also feature no-fuss Bluetooth pairing and Alexa integration for hands-free control of all your audio — all for under $200. Choose from black, silver and rose gold colorways.
Samsung Monitors (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)
Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new Samsung monitor. A slew of options — including a couple curved monitors — are marked down at Amazon from $84.99, so you can double your computer’s display for less.
Samsung SSD Cards (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)
Save on storage with these discounted Samsung SSD cards. There’s something for everyone’s storage needs, from 500GB for as low as $59.99, all the way up to 2TB for $279.99.
Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)
Arlo is a favorite home security brand, and now you can save on a variety of products from the company, from video doorbells to spotlight cameras. You may want to pick up a pack of three if you’re looking to outfit your entire home with a new system.
Samsung 75-Inch Crystal UHD Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV ($997.99, originally $1,197.99; amazon.com)
The 75-inch TV has Alexa built in, not to mention a vivid Crystal display that’s designed to deliver an ultra-crisp image. Meanwhile, HDR makes for stunning detail, while a 4K processor ensures you’re getting an upscaled view.
Fashion and beauty
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($25.19, originally $59.99; amazon.com)
Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is a few dollars off its usual price, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.
Izod, Van Heusen and More (starting at $6.75; amazon.com)
Men’s apparel from top brands like Izod and Van Heusen is marked down, so you can save big on shirts, sweaters and more styles for guys.
Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)
Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.
Toys and gaming
Nintendo Switch Games (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)
Switch up game time with deals on a few Nintendo Switch games. You can get your fill of the Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and some other popular titles.
Lego Building Kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)
Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even “Star Wars”-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.
Segway Scooters and Accessories (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)
Scoot on over to Amazon, where some Segway scooters and a few necessary accessories (like helmets!) are marked down. With these electric models, you’ll be ready to hit the streets in style.
Media and entertainment
Kindle Bestsellers (starting at $.99; amazon.com)
Curl up with a good book when you shop these one-day deals on more than 100 Kindle bestsellers, including “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gaily Honeyman and much more.
Audible Plus ($4.95 a month for six months, originally $7.95; amazon.com)
Expand your audiobook library with this deal on Audible Plus. For the first six months, you can get the service for just $4.95, after which the fee will go up to the regular monthly $7.95 price.
