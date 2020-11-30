(CNN) —

Home and health

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook ($25, originally $34; amazon.com)

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook PHOTO: Amazon

This is the last notebook you’ll ever need to buy. Rocketbooks are reusable, so when its 32 pages are full, just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get back to writing — not to mention you can import your handwritten notes into a number of popular cloud services, so they’ll never be lost.

____________________________________________________________________________

LifeStraw ($12.97, originally $19.95; amazon.com)

LifeStraw PHOTO: Amazon

A must-have for camping, hiking and even traveling, the LifeStraw ensures you always have access to clean water with its built-in filter you can drink right out of.

____________________________________________________________________________

Noco Jump Starters and Battery Maintainers (starting at $32.45; amazon.com)

Noco Jump Starters and Battery Maintainers PHOTO: Amazon

Sick of getting stranded? This deal on jump starters has Amazon’s all-time favorite models going for up to 50% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair ($352.75, originally $395; amazon.com)

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair PHOTO: Amazon

Our top pick for best office chair is now discounted to just over $352. It’s one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market.

____________________________________________________________________________

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.

____________________________________________________________________________

Levoit Humidifier ($76.49, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Levoit Humidifier PHOTO: Amazon

Winter air can be especially harsh. Help to relieve sinus issues and dry skin by keeping this Levoit humidifier — now on sale for just $76.46 — running in your room during the colder months.

____________________________________________________________________________

SodaStream (starting at $49.99, originally $85.19; amazon.com)

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Stop buying soda and start making it yourself with this deal on SodaStream. In addition to the sparkling water maker, you’ll get a 60-liter CO02 cylinder and 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle — or more if you opt for a bigger kit.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Brands Furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)

Amazon brands furniture PHOTO: Amazon

You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is up to 15% off on everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.

____________________________________________________________________________

23andMe ($99, originally $199; amazon.com)

23andMe PHOTO: Amazon

Always wanted to know your family’s ancestry? This 50% off deal on 23andMe lets you do just that, with a detailed report on not only your lineage but your health predispositions, carrier statuses and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums (starting at $249;amazon.com)

iRobot Roomba Robotic Vacuums PHOTO: Amazon

Finally ready to splurge on one of those robot vacuums? Here’s the deal for you: You can get up to 36% off all of Roomba’s most popular models, including the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which comes in at under $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

Le Creuset PHOTO: Amazon

For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40. Perhaps the best deal, though? The brand’s infamous ovens going for less than $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($85.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Cosori is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen when you clip the on-page coupon. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 85% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.8-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’ $2 4-quart baskets), you can cook meals — including a whole chicken — for the entire family. Plus, 11 one-touch presets make the whole process a breeze.

____________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker PHOTO: Amazon

Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it weighs only 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker ($139.99, originally $219.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you love to play barista, this coffee maker allows you to make coffee, lattes and cappuccinos with Keurig’s signature pods, and even a built-in milk frother.

____________________________________________________________________________

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($465.99, originally $549; amazon.com)

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re the kind of person who gets excited by crushed ice in your drinks, or even just snacking on it, this ice maker is the creme de la creme. Within just 20 minutes, it can make 3 pounds of ice to enjoy. And it can make up to 24 pounds a day.

____________________________________________________________________________

De’Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers (starting at $263.96; amazon.com)

De'Longhi Espresso and Coffee Makers PHOTO: Amazon

For premium coffee lovers, De’Longhi coffee makers are just about as good as you can get (at home). And you can now get the brand’s single-espresso maker, which comes with its own milk frother, for just $263. You can also get the brand’s more luxe machines (we’re talking ones that are usually nearly $900) now for a more reasonable $700.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven ($194.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart Air Fry Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven PHOTO: Amazon

Combine the magic of an air fryer with a toaster oven with this device that can bake, roast, toast, broil, whole roast and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Evergreen Classics Christmas Trees (starting at $143.99; amazon.com)

Evergreen Classics Christmas Trees PHOTO: Amazon

It’s that time of he year again. Get yourself an artificial Christmas tree for up to 25% off with this deal, which has pre-lit picks from 6.5 feet to 7.5 feet and even one with snow-tipped branches. And for more inspiration, check out our roundup of trees to buy this year.

____________________________________________________________________________

Philips Christmas Lights (starting at $11.49; amazon.com)

Philips Christmas Lights PHOTO: Amazon

And once you’ve got a tree, you’ve gotta get lights too. This deal has Philips lights up to 25% off, with options including white lights, multicolored lights and lights that look like mini Christmas trees themselves.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bissell Vacuums (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Bissell Vacuums PHOTO: Amazon

Some of Bissell’s most popular vacuum models are 47% off for Cyber Monday, including the now-ultra-affordable Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ($59.99, originally $79.99) and the Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright ($97.99, originally $159.99), which reviewers say is a dream for sucking up pet hair.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kitchen Essentials From Le Creuset, Brita, Hamilton Beach and More (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Kitchen Essentials from Le Creuset, Brita, Hamilton Beach and more PHOTO: Amazon

You can score discounts on rice cookers, air fryers, cult-favorite rapid egg cookers, water bottles, pots and pans, fun utensils and more with this deal that has up to 40% off brands like Le Creuset, Brita and Hamilton Beach.

____________________________________________________________________________

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($22.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

Our pick for the best travel cold brew maker is discounted for Cyber Monday. We loved it because it’s super lightweight, it’s easy to use and you can throw it in a bag and definitely not have to worry about it breaking.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Max ($79.99, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Max PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re finally ready to splurge on your own Instant Pot, this 6-quart device combines nine devices in one.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oral Care From Oral-B, Crest and More (starting at $8.99; amazon.com)

Oral Care from Oral-B, Crest and more PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you’re looking to whiten your teeth or get the best clean of your life, Oral-B and Crest products are up to a whopping 47% off for Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals include a Crest Whitestrips kit for 25% off and Oral-B’s beloved Genius Pro electric toothbrush, which has more than 5,000 reviews, 47% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Roborock Robotic Vacuums (starting at $188.99; amazon.com)

Roborock Robotic Vacuums PHOTO: Amazon

Robot vacuums are the future, and if you’re looking to go to that future now, this deal on Roborock vacs is for you. Its models are now up to 40% off, so you can now get the brand’s top-rated Roborock E4 for less than $200.

____________________________________________________________________________

Wyze Smart Home Security Cameras (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Wyze Smart Home Security Cameras PHOTO: Amazon

For those looking to keep an eye on what’s going on inside (or outside) of your house, these top-rated security cameras are up to 23% off. And Wyze’s most popular model on Amazon, which can even hook up to Alexa and Google Home, is now less than $20. It’s great for pets too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Double Stroller Wagon ($209.90, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Double Stroller Wagon PHOTO: Amazon

For kids and babies who love adventure or even just a trip to the beach, this all-terrain stroller or wagon is the chariot of their dreams — and now 40% off to boot.

____________________________________________________________________________

Brookstone PhotoShare Smart Digital Picture Frame ($69.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Brookstone PhotoShare Smart Digital Picture Frame PHOTO: Amazon

A truly perfect gift for parents and grandparents, this smart frame can hold up to 10 photos at a time, and people can even send photos in a matter of seconds through an app.

____________________________________________________________________________

Markers and Pencils From Prismacolor, Sharpie and More (starting at $4.54; amazon.com)

Markers and Pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie and more PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re choosing to have your kids learn from home this year, chances are that you already need some more school supplies. This deal has pencils, markers, glue and more up to $50 off. And really, you can never have too many colored Sharpies.

____________________________________________________________________________

Method Liquid Dish Soap (starting at $20.34, originally starting at $23.94; amazon.com)

Method Liquid Dish Soap PHOTO: Amazon

Have you ever done so many dishes? Neither have we. Now you can re-up your dish soap supply for around just $20 for six bottles.

____________________________________________________________________________

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush ($149.95, originally $169.95; amazon.com)

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush PHOTO: Amazon

One of reviewers’ favorite electric toothbrushes, the Philips Sonicare has three intensities and four modes, plus a rechargeable battery, for a deep clean.

____________________________________________________________________________

Holiday Beverages From Lavazza, Keurig and More (starting at $5.59; amazon.com)

Holiday Beverages from Lavazza, Keurig and more PHOTO: Amazon

The holidays are the time of fancy coffees and hot chocolate. This deal has loads of different options from Lavazza, Keurig, McDonald’s (yes, you read that right) and more for up to 30% off. What better time to treat yourself than right now?

____________________________________________________________________________

Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum ($169.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum PHOTO: Amazon

With more than 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, a handheld option and a unique suction that can pick out pet hair without any sort of hair wrap or tangles, this Shark vacuum discount (39% off!) is a no-brainer.

____________________________________________________________________________

Greenworks Outdoor Tools (starting at $86.09; amazon.com)

Greenworks Outdoor Tools PHOTO: Amazon

If one of your goals for the next few months is to get your lawn completely and totally in control, check out these lawn mowers, hedge trimmers and leaf blowers that are now up to 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

Intex Airbeds and Pumps PHOTO: Amazon

There’s a good chance that your blow-up mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump, bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free bean bag chairs now for 15% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain ($64.95, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

PetSafe Ceramic Pet Water Fountain PHOTO: Amazon

If you feel like your cat or dog could drink more water, this pet fountain may just do the trick. The running water will entice your fuzzy friend to check it out and take a few sips, or just play with it until they get thirsty again.

____________________________________________________________________________

Moen Bath Fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)

Moen bath fixtures PHOTO: Amazon

Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ecobee Smart Thermostat ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

Ecobee Smart Thermostat PHOTO: Amazon

You can adjust your home temperature through your Apple Watch, phone, tablet, computer or even voice with this Alexa-controlled smart thermostat that’s beloved by reviewers.

____________________________________________________________________________

Coleman Tents and Outdoor Gear (starting at $4.99; amazon.com)

Coleman tents and outdoor gear PHOTO: Amazon

If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oxo Good Grips Bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

OXO Good Grips Bakeware PHOTO: Amazon

For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, this sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)

Amazon rugs PHOTO: Amazon

From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.

____________________________________________________________________________

Staub, Zwilling and Henckels Cookware and Cutlery (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

Staub, Zwilling and Henckels cookware and cutlery PHOTO: Amazon

You can score up to 60% off all sorts of top-rated cookware with this sale, from brands like Staub, Zwilling and Henckels, including a cast-iron cocotte, a knife set and even a nonstick pan.

____________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot Duo Crisp ($129.99, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp PHOTO: Amazon

Debating between an Instant Pot and an air fryer? Now you don’t have to. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is an 11-in-1 device that can roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, broil and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Furbo Dog Camera ($199.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Furbo Dog Camera PHOTO: Amazon

Keep an eye on your pup even when you’re not home with the discounted Furbo Dog Camera. Thanks to two-way audio, you can even chat with your four-legged friends and toss them treats via the Furbo app.

____________________________________________________________________________

Hydro Flask Water Bottle (starting at $28.46; amazon.com)

Hydro Flask Water Bottle PHOTO: Amazon

The vacuum-insulated bottle that can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours on end is now on sale. The 20-, 32- and 40-ounce sizes are all discounted to help you stay hydrated all day.

____________________________________________________________________________

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker PHOTO: Amazon

The past few months have forced us to become at-home coffee fanatics. And if you live alone, this single-cup Keurig is perfect. Available in sweet colors like pink, aqua, silver and more, you can get up to a 12-ounce pour at the press of a button.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sport and Outdoor Equipment From Amazon Brands (starting at $3.76; amazon.com)

Sport and Outdoor Equipment from Amazon Brands PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you’re looking to add a foam roller to your home gym setup or need a new outfit for the next time you hit the trails, you’ll find it on sale here. Save on a wide range of outdoor gear, games and sports equipment from Amazon’s in-house brands.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon devices

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Echo Flex PHOTO: Amazon

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Stick ($27.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Stick PHOTO: Amazon

Turn any TV into a smart TV with the Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick. There’s also a more cost-effective Fire Stick TV Lite on sale for $17.99 (originally $29.99).

____________________________________________________________________________

4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

4th Gen Echo Dot PHOTO: Amazon

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring Video Doorbells (starting at $69.99; amazon.com)

Ring Video Doorbells PHOTO: Amazon

Two of Ring’s newest video doorbells in both silver and bronze are marked down. They feature 1080p HD video, super-easy installation and improved motion detection, so you’ll always know when someone is at your door.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Show 8 ($64.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Show 8 PHOTO: Amazon

Now’s the time to add an Echo Show 8 to your home. The smart display is back down to its lowest price ever in both charcoal and sandstone colorways.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Recast ($179.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Recast PHOTO: Amazon

You’ll never miss a show again with Fire TV Recast, now $100 off, in your corner. This DVR lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with your Fire TV or Echo Show, or when on the go using your smartphone.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Buds ($79.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Echo Buds PHOTO: Amazon

Get Alexa right in your ear with a deal on Echo Buds. These true wireless earbuds offer immersive sound and up to five hours of playback per charge, in addition to access to your voice assistant of choice.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fire TV Cube ($79.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Fire TV Cube PHOTO: Amazon

Improve your streaming experience with Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV device. The Fire TV Cube is down to just $79.99, and thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play all your shows in addition to controlling your smart home devices.

____________________________________________________________________________

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Blink Mini PHOTO: Amazon

Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring Stick Up Cam ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Ring Stick Up Cam PHOTO: Amazon

Add an extra layer of security to your home with one of these Stick Up Cams from Ring, now $20 off. They’re suitable for both indoors and outside, and they boast two-way audio and a Live View feature that allows you to watch the camera’s stream via Ring’s app.

____________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Eero Pro 6 ($183, originally $229; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon’s brand-new Eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi router is down to its lowest price ever at under $200. Buy today and kiss dead spots and buffering goodbye for good. Or if you’re working with a larger home, opt for the three-pack Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System, which is also on sale.

____________________________________________________________________________

Echo Wall Clock ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Echo Wall Clock PHOTO: Amazon

Get a visual on your timers (and the time of day) with the Echo Wall Clock, a smart-looking clock that works with your existing compatible Echo device. The Mickey Mouse edition is on sale too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge ($59.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb 4-Pack + Bridge PHOTO: Amazon

Turn your lights on remotely and set schedules with these smart Ring bulbs. This starter kit includes four LED bulbs and a Ring Bridge, which allows you to connect your lights with other smart appliances, such as Ring cameras.

Tech and electronics

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($24.10, originally $31.97; amazon.com)

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack PHOTO: Amazon

You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-Pack ($26.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Kasa Smart Plugs, 4-pack PHOTO: Amazon

Make any outlet in your home smart with this four-pack of Kasa smart plugs by TP-Link. They work with both Alexa and Google Home Assistant and are incredibly easy to set up.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Sony WH1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony headphones were named Underscored’s pick for best overall over-ear headphones, and for Cyber Monday they’re back down to just $278, the lowest price we’ve seen. In our opinion, they’re truly top-notch when it comes to sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation.

____________________________________________________________________________

Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player ($69, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Roku Ultra Media Streaming Player PHOTO: Amazon

Our favorite streaming device, the Roku Ultra, is now available for about $30 off its usual price. The recently updated player is faster than the previous version, and it features Dolby Vision HDR support and improved Wi-Fi performance.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Tile Trackers PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your key ring, and Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card.

____________________________________________________________________________

Fitbits (starting at $49.95; amazon.com)

Fitbits PHOTO: Amazon

Keep track of your steps and more with these discounted Fitbits. The Charge 4, Versa 2 and Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids are all up to $50 off, so you can start logging walks, sleep and more for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV (starting at $1,398;amazon.com)

Sony 4K Ultra Smart LED TV PHOTO: Amazon

These Sony TVs will suit you no matter what size you’re in the market for. The 65-, 75- and 85-inch X950H 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV are all on sale and feature HDR and Alexa compatibility for a super-sharp experience in every sense.

____________________________________________________________________________

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($199, originally $299; amazon.com)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

These noise-canceling headphones are ultra lightweight and comfortable, so you’ll have no trouble wearing them for hours on end. They also feature no-fuss Bluetooth pairing and Alexa integration for hands-free control of all your audio — all for under $200. Choose from black, silver and rose gold colorways.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Monitors (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Samsung monitors PHOTO: Amazon

Upgrade your work-from-home setup with a new Samsung monitor. A slew of options — including a couple curved monitors — are marked down at Amazon from $84.99, so you can double your computer’s display for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Jabra Headphones (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Jabra headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Take your pick of on-sale headphones from Jabra. Go the true wireless route with Jabra Elite 65t and 75t Earbuds, or opt for top-notch noise cancellation with Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Headphones, our budget pick for best over-ear headphones.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung SSD Cards (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Samsung SSD cards PHOTO: Amazon

Save on storage with these discounted Samsung SSD cards. There’s something for everyone’s storage needs, from 500GB for as low as $59.99, all the way up to 2TB for $279.99.

____________________________________________________________________________

Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

Arlo Smart Home Security Cameras PHOTO: Amazon

Arlo is a favorite home security brand, and now you can save on a variety of products from the company, from video doorbells to spotlight cameras. You may want to pick up a pack of three if you’re looking to outfit your entire home with a new system.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sonos Move and Sub (starting at $299; amazon.com)

Sonos Move and Sub

Add new audio to your home with a deal on Sonos speakers. Sonos Move smart speakers are on sale, along with the Sonos Sub subwoofer, which ensures you hear vibration- and rattle-free bass for just $599.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV ($1,099.99, originally $1,497.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Flat 82-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV PHOTO: Amazon

This 82-inch 4K TV boasts millions of shades of color to deliver the most vivid viewing experience, while its powerful processor upscales every scene you watch for optimal picture quality.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anker Charging Accessories (starting at $15.39; amazon.com)

Anker Charging Accessories PHOTO: Amazon

Power up when you’re on the go with this deal on a variety of portable chargers from Anker. They’re ultra fast and, in most cases, small enough to fit in your pocket.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sabrent Internal and External SSDs (starting at $89.99; amazon.com)

Sabrent Internal Solid State Drives and External Solid State Drives PHOTO: Amazon

If SSDs are what you need, look no further than this deal on internal and external options from Sabrent. There are several models available that can handle any data you throw their way.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung Unlocked Phones (starting at $284.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Unlocked Phones PHOTO: Amazon

A range of smartphones from Samsung are up for grabs for less. They’re unlocked, so you can use them with any carrier. Of the options on sale, the Galaxy S20+ is an especially attractive offer.

____________________________________________________________________________

Phones From Google, Motorola, LG and More (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Phones from Google, Motorola, LG and more PHOTO: Amazon

It’s never a bad idea to have an extra phone on hand. If you’re looking for a second device, this deal is exactly what you need; you can score devices from LG, Motorola and more for ultra cheap — or splurge on OnePlus 8 Pro or Google Pixel 4 XL.

____________________________________________________________________________

Select Smart Home Products (starting at $16.99; amazon.com)

Select smart home products PHOTO: Amazon

Stock up on smart plus, power strips, lightbulbs, locks and even water detectors from top brands like Kasa, GE and more. With these savings, everything in your home will be voice-controlled before you know it.

____________________________________________________________________________

Samsung 75-Inch Crystal UHD Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV ($897.99, originally $1,197.99; amazon.com)

Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV PHOTO: Amazon

The 75-inch TV has Alexa built in, not to mention a vivid Crystal display that’s designed to deliver an ultra-crisp image. Meanwhile, HDR makes for stunning detail, while a 4K processor ensures you’re getting an upscaled view.

____________________________________________________________________________

HP Monitors, Laptops and Desktops (starting at $99.99; amazon.com)

HP Monitors, Laptops and Desktops PHOTO: Amazon

HP is here to upgrade your work-from-home setup with deals on a couple monitors, not to mention a desktop computer and laptop.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oontz Angle 3 Series Bluetooth Speakers and Wireless Earbuds (starting at $18.18; amazon.com)

OontZ Angle 3 Series Bluetooth Speakers and Wireless Earbuds PHOTO: Amazon

Blast your favorite tunes with deals on both the Oontz Angle 3 and Angle 3 Pro Bluetooth speakers, or keep the jam session to yourself with a pair of on-sale true wireless Budz or Budz Ultra.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sonos One Speakers (starting at $129; amazon.com)

Sonos One Speakers PHOTO: Amazon

The Sonos One is a big step up from your average smart speaker. Choose between microphone-free and microphone-equipped versions in either black or white, and start enjoying stereo-quality sound.

Fashion and beauty

Esarora Ice Roller ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Save on this handheld gel and water device that’s cited by beauty bloggers, A-listers and Amazon reviewers alike as the best way to reduce puffiness, soothe inflamed skin, diminish pores and increase blood flow in your face (not to mention eliminate wrinkles and crow’s-feet).

____________________________________________________________________________

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($39.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer PHOTO: Amazon

Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is a few dollars off its usual price, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

____________________________________________________________________________

Izod, Van Heusen and More (starting at $6.75; amazon.com)

IZOD, Van Heusen and more PHOTO: Amazon

Men’s apparel from top brands like Izod and Van Heusen is marked down, so you can save big on shirts, sweaters and more styles for guys.

____________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban Sunglasses (starting at $49; amazon.com)

Ray-Ban sunglasses PHOTO: Amazon

You still need sunglasses in winter, and right now dozens of pairs from the iconic shades brand are on sale at Amazon. Whether you’re into aviators, cat-eye frames or classic wayfarers, you’ll find a style to suit your taste.

____________________________________________________________________________

Oakley Sunglasses (starting at $67.20; amazon.com)

Oakley sunglasses PHOTO: Amazon

Tons of Oakley sunglasses (like 42 pages worth) are on sale right now on Amazon. So you can now score either a sweet pair of sunglasses or even a pair of eyeglasses for 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Calvin Klein Apparel and Accessories (starting at $12.15; amazon.com)

Calvin Klein PHOTO: Amazon

Didn’t know Calvin Klein was on Amazon? Well, now you do. Grab some of the brand’s bags, scarves, coats, dresses and even luggage with this sale, which has items up to 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nautica, Calvin Klein and More (starting at $4.13; amazon.com)

Nautica, Calvin Klein and more PHOTO: Amazon

Everything from jewelry, kids’ clothes, purses, activewear, men’s apparel and women’s apparel from top brands like Nautica and Calvin Klein is up to 30% off with this deal. There’s even a Zac Posen purse in the bunch and some great puffer jackets for winter.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lacoste (starting at $16.61; amazon.com)

Lacoste PHOTO: Amazon

For the prepster in your life, you can get Lacoste shirts, shoes, bags, socks, boxers and more up to 30% off. That little crocodile has never been more tempting.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nautica (starting at $9.10; amazon.com)

Nautica PHOTO: Amazon

Men’s lounge and leisure brand Nautica has discounted a bunch of its goods — T-shirts, sleep pants, boxers, polos, hats, sweaters and more — for up to 40% off this Cyber Monday. Chances are that a great gift for the man in your life is hiding within.

____________________________________________________________________________

Men’s Favorite Styles (starting at $14.70; amazon.com)

Men's favorite styles PHOTO: Amazon

Some of Amazon’s top-rated and popular men’s fashion, from brands like Levi’s, Columbia, Dockers and more, is up to 50% off right now. Haven’t checked out Levi’s men’s jeans yet? They’ve got more than 36,000 reviews.

____________________________________________________________________________

Sperry Boots (starting at $44; amazon.com)

Sperry boots PHOTO: Amazon

The ultimate brand for outdoor boots that can withstand mud, snow, ice, rain and more is now up to 60% off. So now you can snag one of its top-rated rain boots for less than $70.

____________________________________________________________________________

Braun, Gillette and Venus Shavers and Razors (starting at $7.68; amazon.com)

Braun, Gillette and Venus shavers and razors PHOTO: Amazon

You can either score discounts on razor blade refills (always a pain to run out of) or finally upgrade your own device with this deal. And don’t forget that a nice razor, like this Gillette Fusion Proshield Shave Gift Set for Men that’s now 30% off, can actually make for a perfect gift.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kids’ and Baby Clothing From Amazon Brands (starting at $7; amazon.com)

Kids' and Baby Clothing from Amazon Brands PHOTO: Amazon

Kids grow fast these days, so you know that if you’re buying baby clothes it’s not ideal to spend a lot on them. So that’s why we love this deal on Amazon’s kids’ and baby clothes, which has styles for babies, toddlers and kids up to 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

Premium Hair Care, Skin Care and More (starting at $4.79; amazon.com)

Premium Hair Care, Skin Care and more PHOTO: Amazon

For the beauty lover in your life (who just might be yourself), you can now get some serious savings on some of the most popular products from brands like OPI, Bioderma, Mario Badescu and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Apparel Basics From Gildan and Gold Toe (starting at $11.89; amazon.com)

Apparel Basics from Gildan and Gold Toe PHOTO: Amazon

You can never have too many great socks, T-shirts and now, yes, even face masks. And with this deal on Gildan and Gold Toe goods, you can score them for up to 30% off.

____________________________________________________________________________

R+Co (starting at $8.40; amazon.com)

R+Co PHOTO: Amazon

One of the trendiest hair care brands right now, R+Co, is discounting its goods up to 50% off this Cyber Monday. That means you can get its cult-favorite shine cream for the low, low price of $11.20 and its shampoos and conditioners for the same price too.

____________________________________________________________________________

Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)

Puma PHOTO: Amazon

Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.

____________________________________________________________________________

Belei Skin Care (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

Belei skin care PHOTO: Amazon

The skin care brand Belei is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With formulas that are rich and full of noteworthy ingredients, we’d say it’s definitely worth a shot, and one of its combo sets is a good place to start.

____________________________________________________________________________

Osprey Outdoor Backpacks (starting at $36.95; amazon.com)

Osprey outdoor backpacks PHOTO: Amazon

Get your outdoor adventure on with one of these Osprey backpacks, which can handle anything from hiking to long-distance running.

____________________________________________________________________________

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga (starting at $8; amazon.com)

Shop discounts on the pop icon’s Amazon-exclusive beauty brand, which includes eye shadows, lipsticks, liquid eyeliners and giftable sets.

____________________________________________________________________________

Proactiv (starting at $26; amazon.com)

Proactiv PHOTO: Amazon

Fight back against acne with savings on skin care sets from Proactiv. You’ll find complete routines marked down alongside a more targeted blemish treatment and even a holiday kit.

Toys and gaming

Nintendo Switch Games (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo Switch games PHOTO: Amazon

Switch up game time with deals on a few Nintendo Switch games. You can get your fill of the Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and some other popular titles.

____________________________________________________________________________

Lego Building Kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)

Lego building kits PHOTO: Amazon

Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even “Star Wars”-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.

____________________________________________________________________________

Segway Scooters and Accessories (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

Segway scooters and accessories PHOTO: Amazon

Scoot on over to Amazon, where some Segway scooters and a few necessary accessories (like helmets!) are marked down. With these electric models, you’ll be ready to hit the streets in style.

____________________________________________________________________________

Toys From Playskool, Sesame Street and More (starting at $5.59; amazon.com)

Toys from Playskool, Sesame Street and more PHOTO: Amazon

The tiniest tots on your holiday gift list would love any number of toys from this sale, which features some kid-favorite characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, the Power Rangers and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.

____________________________________________________________________________

Hasbro Games (starting at $5.59; amazon.com)

Hasbro Games PHOTO: Amazon

Here’s a fun deal: Classic board games (and a few classics with a twist) are on sale, so you can add to your collection for less.

____________________________________________________________________________

Build-a-PC components From Intel, ASUS and More (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Build-a-PC components from Intel, ASUS and more PHOTO: Amazon

If you prefer to construct your own gaming PC from scratch, this Amazon deal is a winner. You can pick up components galore from your favorite brands like MSI and Toshiba and then get to work.

____________________________________________________________________________

Nerf (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Nerf PHOTO: Amazon

Start a cushy battle royale with deals on Nerf toys, including blasters, foamy dart refills and more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Toys From Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop and More (starting at $2.79; amazon.com)

Toys from Baby Alive, Littlest Pet Shop and more PHOTO: Amazon

It’s a baby doll blowout at this Amazon sale. Save on Furreal plushies, lifelike Baby Alive dolls, My Little Pony and appearances from characters like Poppy from “Trolls” and Anna and Elsa from “Frozen.”

____________________________________________________________________________

Play-Doh (starting at $4.89; amazon.com)

Play-Doh PHOTO: Amazon

Mold your own colorful creations with these deals on mounds upon mounds of Play-Doh. Score packs containing a range of hues from under $5.

____________________________________________________________________________

PC Gaming Laptops, Desktops and Monitors (starting at $699.99; amazon.com)

PC gaming laptops, desktops and monitors PHOTO: Amazon

These deals are a win for serious gamers, with PCs, laptops and monitors all marked down. They’ll make game time that much better, without breaking the bank.

____________________________________________________________________________

Action Figures From Beyblade, Transformers, “Star Wars” and More (starting at $6.99; amazon.com)

Action Figures from Beyblade, Transformers, Star Wars and more PHOTO: Amazon

Your favorite characters are available in miniature with these deals on familiar figures from “Star Wars,” Marvel, Transformers and other major franchises.

Media and entertainment

H&R Block 2020 Tax Software (starting at $17.49; amazon.com)

H&R Block 2020 Tax Software PHOTO: Amazon

Tax season will be here before you know it. Get yours over with ahead of schedule with this deal on H&R Block’s 2020 software. It will make filing a breeze for as low as $17.49.

____________________________________________________________________________

Kindle Bestsellers (starting at $.99; amazon.com)

Kindle bestsellers PHOTO: Amazon

Curl up with a good book when you shop these one-day deals on more than 100 Kindle bestsellers, including “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones, “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gaily Honeyman and much more.

____________________________________________________________________________

Audible Plus ($4.95 a month for six months, originally $7.95; amazon.com)

Audible Plus PHOTO: Amazon

Expand your audiobook library with this deal on Audible Plus. For the first six months, you can get the service for just $4.95, after which the fee will go up to the regular monthly $7.95 price.

