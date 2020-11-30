(CNN) —

It’s comfort food season, and a lot of our favorites around this time of year are of the particularly indulgent variety, whether it’s chicken wings we had delivered, fries with dinnertime burgers or some donuts for holiday mornings. A healthier way to prepare and reheat these favorites? Air fryers.

They use a teaspoon of oil and circulate air around your food like a convection oven, meaning you get restaurant-crispy food without all the calories and fat. And, thanks to Cyber Monday discounts, there are a ton of great models on sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals for Cyber Monday 2020 — shop them below to try ‘em out for yourself.

Make sure to click on the coupon for extra savings on this air fryer, which comes with 100 recipes and 11 presets to get to know your new appliance with. It has a much larger basket than other models — 5.8 quarts instead of 4 — making this model a solid choice for families.

This air fryer is great for those who live on their own, thanks to a smaller 2.6-quart basket and six pre-programmed settings to make French fries, chicken, seafood, steak, baked goods and veggies. We also love the easy-to-read touchscreen on this one so we can set it and forget it.

Available online only, this Cosori air fryer uses up to 85% less fat than traditionally fried foods with a 5.8-quart basket big enough to feed three to five people. And while you can make the usual range of treats with this air fryer, it adds the double bonus of a rack and skewer set for even more possibilities.

This air fryer brings its full range of culinary capabilities to the kitchen, with 10 pre-programmed settings easy to find on a streamlined digital display panel. Plus, if you’re a Beyond+ member, you can save an extra $12 on the deal, bringing the discount to more than half off.

Small but mighty, this air fryer in sleek navy or red is dialed down to the basics (as in, there are dials instead of digital settings), but does its job just as well as the larger models out there. While it’s great for those living on their own thanks to a small footprint, it can cook up to three pounds of food in a relatively tiny 1.6-quart basket.

This 3.2-quart air fryer uses little to no oil (that’s right — no oil) to crisp, bake, roast and grill, and its basket fits up to two pounds of food. With a nonstick and dishwasher-safe basket, clean-up time is super-fast too.