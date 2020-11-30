(CNN) New Zealand's largest media publisher, Stuff, has publicly apologized for the way it has portrayed Māori people, after an internal investigation uncovered evidence of "racism and marginalisation" in its representation of the country's Indigenous people.

Stuff's Editorial Director, Mark Stevens, said the company's coverage of Māori issues over the past 160 years "ranged from racist to blinkered," and had remained "monocultural" even in the present day.

"Seldom was it fair or balanced in terms of representing Māori," Stevens wrote in an editorial published Monday. "Sorry to Māori. The monocultural aspects of our journalism have not served Aotearoa New Zealand well," he wrote.

Stuff owns New Zealand's largest news website, as well as numerous regional and community titles.

As part of the "Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono" investigation, around 20 journalists from the publication scrutinized the company's portrayal and representation of Māori in its print and digital publications.

Read More