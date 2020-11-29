Gunman ambushes police, sparks hours-long standoff at Minnesota apartment complex

(CNN) A gunman in Minnesota ambushed police officers responding to a complaint before holing up in an apartment building and starting an hours-long standoff Sunday morning, according to police and local reports.

When police arrived on the scene at 2:18 a.m., suspect Devin Matthew Weiland, 21, fired multiple shots at officers, striking one officer in the chest and hitting at least two police squad cars, the ALPD said.

After the ambush, Weiland ran inside an apartment complex, where he holed up and allegedly fired shots with a high-powered rifle, CNN affiliate KIMT reported.

Police cleared all civilians from the complex and shut off electricity to the building, as negotiators and a SWAT team were brought in to help with the standoff, which lasted until 11 a.m., KIMT and the ALPD said.

Read More