California governor denies parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten for the fourth time

(CNN) Leslie Van Houten, a Charles Manson follower convicted in a 1969 killing spree, was denied parole for a fourth time in four years on Friday.

The California parole board in January recommended parole for Van Houten. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a parole release review obtained by CNN that he believes Van Houten "currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time."

"Given the extreme nature of the crime in which she was involved, I do not believe she has sufficiently demonstrated that she has come to terms with the totality of the factors that led her to participate in the vicious Manson Family killings," Newsom wrote in his decision.

Manson family members and murder suspects Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle, and Leslie van Houton.

Newsom added that despite Van Houten's productive time in prison -- she earned a bachelor's and master's degrees and completed "extensive" self-help programming -- the negative factors of her involvement in the murders outweighed the positive factors.

Van Houten, 71, is serving a life sentence at the California Institute for Women in Corona after being convicted for a pair of 1969 murders and conspiracy to kill five others.

