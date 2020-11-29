40 endangered sea turtles were brought to Florida to warm up after suffering from 'cold stunning'

(CNN) Forty critically endangered sea turtles were brought to Florida after suffering from "cold stunning" off the coast of Massachusetts.

"Cold stunning" is a hypothermic reaction that occurs when sea turtles are exposed to cold water for a prolonged time.

The juvenile Kemp's Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on New England beaches and were flown from Cape Cod to the Florida Keys. They arrived on Saturday afternoon to get warm and receive treatment, according to a news release from Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman.

The trutles arrive in Florida from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"Hundreds of turtles are washing up on the beach," Bette Zirkelbach, manager of the Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida, said.

"More than the capacity that the aquariums up there can take care of, so they are being flown to the Turtle Hospital to warm up and have care for these critical animals."

Read More