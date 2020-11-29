A man fatally shot a teenager in Oregon for playing loud music Thanksgiving week

(CNN) A man in Oregon fatally shot a teenager Thanksgiving week after getting upset that the 19-year-old was playing music loudly in the parking lot of an inn that the two were staying at, police said.

Robert Paul Keegan, 47, shot Aidan Ellison on Monday at the Stratford Inn in Ashland after the pair got into an argument over Ellison playing loud music, Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara told CNN.

Around 4:20 a.m. during their argument, Keegan pulled a gun from his coat and fired a single shot, striking Ellison in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The blame for the incident is entirely on Robert Keegan, he is 100% responsible for it," O'Meara said. "He's the one who chose to bring a gun into the situation."

Keegan was arraigned on November 24 and indicted for charges including second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person.

