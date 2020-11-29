'Frontline Battle' between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ends in a draw

(CNN) The 8-round exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday ended in a draw.

Fifteen years after retiring, the former heavyweight champion squared off against fellow boxing legend Jones Jr. for a fight titled "Frontline Battle." The World Boxing Council (WBC) supported, commemorated and scored the four-hour live event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The rounds were 60 seconds shorter than usual -- two minutes, instead of three -- and the fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

The pair used 12-ounce gloves without any protection.

The WBC used a remote scoring system to judge Tyson's and Jones Jr.'s performance. Three champions judged and scored each round, with the criteria focusing on style, technique, effective punching, effective defense and effective aggressiveness.

Read More