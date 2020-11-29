Formula One driver Romain Grosjean involved in horror crash during Bahrain Grand Prix

(CNN) Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a horrific crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, causing the race to be halted.

On the first lap, Grosjean veered off the track after the third corner following some contact with Daniil Kvyat and his Haas car ploughed into the barriers, exploding on impact and breaking in half.

The French driver miraculously emerged from the flames after several seconds and was immediately tended to by the track side emergency services.

"He's doing okay, he had light burns on hands and ankles," Haas Team Principle Guenther Steiner told Sky Sports. "Obviously shaken and going through all checks necessary after an impact like this. He's conscious."

Romain Grosjean emerges from the flames of the crash.

The Haas team added on Twitter: "As a precaution and for further medical evaluation Romain will be transported to hospital."

Read More