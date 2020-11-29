Car bomb kills at least 40 Afghan soldiers

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A car bomb attack in Afghanistan's central province of Ghazni killed at least 40 Afghan soldiers and wounded 24, Ghazni public health department told CNN on Sunday.

An attacker detonated an explosive packed vehicle in front of a security base in the Deh Yak district of the province.

According to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the attacker was confronted by security forces as he tried to enter the base. No group has claimed responsibility yet.

The blast targeted a compound of the public protection force, a wing of the Afghan security forces, local officials told Reuters. It damaged civilian residences around the compound, and there could be more casualties from there, they said.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed that there had been a car bomb blast but did not provide further information on the target or possible casualties.

Read More