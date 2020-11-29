(CNN) —

Walmart’s been celebrating holiday shopping differently this year by spreading savings throughout the entire month of November with “Deals for Days.” And now with Cyber Monday upon us, it’s certainly not slowing down any time soon.

With fantastic deals across the entire store, you’re sure to find something to make the holidays a little brighter. Below, check out our picks for Walmart’s best Cyber Monday deals of 2020.

Turn your home into a smart home with the Google Nest Learning Thermostat ($199, originally $249; walmart.com), which becomes accustomed to your habits and schedule over time, meaning that you’ll get to stop turning down the temperature every night if you’re a hot sleeper. Alternatively, you also nab the Google Nest Mini for just $18.98 (originally $29; walmart.com), which allows you to ask Google to blast your music or tell you about the weather.

Now for the fitness enthusiast, Walmart has all your discounted Fitbit needs. Grab the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for just $129 (originally $199.95; walmart.com) or $30 off the more streamlined Fitbit Inspire 2 ($69, originally $99.95; walmart.com).

And if your laptop’s in need of an upgrade, check out the Walmart-favorite Acer Nitro 5 15.6” ($799, originally $1,099; walmart.com), the super lightweight EVOO 15.6” FHD Ultra Thin ($349, originally $499; walmart.com) or the Gateway 14.1” FHD Ultra Slim Notebook ($299, originally $499; walmart.com).

For those who live in constant fear of losing a single earbud, the Powerbeats High-Performance Earphones ($99, originally $149; walmart.com) are linked together with an unobtrusive cable and also feature a sweat- and water-resistant design, making them an excellent choice for workouts.

Prefer an over-the-ear style? Check out the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones ($119, originally $179; walmart.com), which offer up to 40 hours of listening and cushioned ear cups — not to mention they’re our pick for best on-ear headphones.

Get ready for high-quality streaming this winter with Samsung’s 65-inch ($478, originally $549; walmart.com) or 58-inch ($398, originally $449.99; walmart.com) models, both of which feature razor-sharp crystal displays.

Miss going to the movies? Check out the savings on the Vizio 4.1 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar ($129; walmart.com), which offers immersive sound in a discreet package and also comes with a subwoofer — perfect for turning your living room into a home theater.

And because no home theater setup is complete with a streaming device, take advantage of deals on the Roku SE ($17; walmart.com), Roku Premiere ($24, originally $39.99; walmart.com) or third-generation Google Chromecast ($18.98, originally $29.98; walmart.com), any of which would also make an excellent stocking stuffer.

While you might have to wait to get your hands on a PS5, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, there are still plenty of deals on games and accessories.

Save on game titles for Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch, including Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 ($29.99, originally $59.99; walmart.com), Days Gone ($19.99, originally $59.88; walmart.com) and much more.

Right now women’s clothing is up to 40% off, while men’s shirts and coats are up to 30% off.

You can even save on everything from pajamas to loungewear to underwear to socks and other cute and comfy basics. Some of our favorite items include the Portland Boot Company Cairo 12” Faux Fur Trim Snow Boots ($36.99, originally $49.95; walmart.com), Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Dangling Earrings ($17.99, originally $136; walmart.com) and Mens Compression Shorts, 5-Pack ($29.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com).

Save right now on products to make your favorite drinks at home, including the bestselling SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $89.99; walmart.com) and the Nespresso VertuoPlus ($99, originally $149; walmart.com), our pick for best single-serve coffee maker. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer ($79, originally $129; walmart.com) is a Walmart exclusive that gives you all the benefits of a regular Instant Pot, plus a unique air fryer lid that roasts, bakes, dehydrates and, of course, fries.

You can also get a Gibson Home Kitchen In A Box 83-Piece Combo Set ($54.97, originally $69.97; walmart.com), which comes with everything you need to cook and bake treats all winter long. Another great bet is the T-fal Kitchen 22-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set ($79, originally $89.99; walmart.com), from one of our favorite cookware brands here at Underscored.

Right now you can save on the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ($149, originally $238; walmart.com), a powerful 2-in1 vacuum with both an upright mode and portable pod for hard-to-reach spots. Clean up after the quarantine puppy you adopted with the Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner ($78, originally $109.99; walmart.com), featuring antimicrobial brushes to tackle any and all pet messes.

And you can make vacuuming easier than ever with $70 off Shark’s Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum ($329, originally $399; walmart.com), which comes with a self-cleaning brush roll and self-emptying base.

Looking to spruce up the bedroom? Pick up a Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set ($25; walmart.com), which comes in 11 colors and is made from a super-soft, moisture-wicking cotton-poly blend.

Other deals include this neat faux fireplace TV console that reviewers love ($199.99, originally $249; walmart.com) and the highly-rated Better Homes and Gardens Thick and Plush Bath Rug ($13.84, originally $25.84; walmart.com), featuring a luxe, water-absorbent mat in a variety of colors.

Current markdowns include the Kid Trax Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Toddler Ride-On Toy ($65.76, originally $79.99; walmart.com), and the Hover-1 Nova Hoverboard ($69, originally $119; walmart.com), a futuristic toy for kids and (small) adults that goes up to seven miles per hour.

For something a bit more physical, a variety of Huffy bikes are marked down to just $29. It certainly isn’t too late to make sure a bike is under that Christmas tree this year. And really, what better year to gift one?

