If it’s time to give your tired vacuum an upgrade, Cyber Monday is the time to do it, with deals on top brands like Dyson, Roomba, Hoover and more across a number of sites, from the brands’ own to retailers like Amazon and Target. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on brand favorites running now — read on (and shop them) below.

Dyson Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Dyson

Retailer(s): Dyson (more than 30% off); Amazon (up to 14% off); Target (up to 25% off)

Dyson’s vacuums might be on the pricier side, but those who have ‘em love ‘em. Save big on select makes and models during the brand’s Cyber Monday deals, which span most major retailers as well as dyson.com.

Right now, take $150 off the brand’s cord-free V10 Animal vacuum, which has incredible deep-cleaning suction, up to 60 minutes of run time and filtration that captures 99.99% of all particles, dust and allergens.

If you head over to dyson.com, you’ll also be able to take $150 off Dyson’s V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum, a lean, mean cleaning machine that converts to a handheld and comes with a ton of attachments to get every last dust bunny out from your home.

The vacuums are also on sale at Target, with its Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum on sale for $299.99 instead of its usual $399.99. It has a super-maneuverable, self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically transitions between different types of flooring, an instant release wand that lets you seamlessly swap to hand-held cleaning, and of course it’s a Dyson so it’s bagless, which eliminates one more step from your process.

Roomba Cyber Monday deals

PHOTO: Amazon

Retailer(s): Target (up to 15% off); Roomba (up to 33% off); Wayfair (up to 30% off); Amazon (up to 36% off)

These robotic vacuums by iRobot are majorly discounted on the brand’s website all the way through December 5, giving you plenty of time to figure out what meets your household needs the most. One of our favorites? The Roomba i3+, which is on sale for $399.99, down from $599.99. It boasts a sleek-looking docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself (you read that right), plus the ability to control your cleaning via the app or your preferred voice assistant.

Models are also on sale over at Target through November 28, with $68 off the brand’s 675 model. The e5 is also on sale for $294.99, down from $349.99.

Wayfair also has the Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum discounted down to $211.99, down from the originally $251.99.

Shark Black Cyber Monday deals

Retailer(s): Shark (up to $180 off); Target (up to 40% off)

When it comes to getting the best range of deals, head straight to the brand’s website, which is currently offering a tiered slate of discounts on its vacuums. While some exclusions apply, you can find some great deals on handheld, upright and cordless vacuums, thanks to some magic discount codes, including a huge $180 discount with code BFDEAL180.

The Shark ION R76, one of the brand’s robotic models, will be on sale for $175.99, down from $299.99 at Target. Enabled with Wi-Fi to let you set the cleaning schedule, it picks up pet hair while steering clear of furniture and has three types of brushes for a super-clean scrub.

Eufy Cyber Monday deals

PHOTO: Amazon

Retailer(s): Amazon (up to 40% off)

Anker’s robotic vacuums are well loved and deliver when it comes to performance. There are some great deals on Eufy vacuums going on over at Amazon during the holidays, with models like the BoostIQ RoboVac 30c on sale for $179.99 instead of the usual $299.99 — a discount of $120 that’s pretty hard to say no to (in our humble opinion). Perfect for floors from hard laminate to medium-pile carpet, this dirt-sucker-upper works with Alexa, has 100 minutes of cleaning time and doesn’t sound any louder than your microwave.

The brand’s G30 is also on sale, marked down from $319.99 to $229.99. Beyond the ability to intelligently navigate (and hoover) your home, it has 2000Pa of suction to get every last crumb, hair and dust bunny off the floor, plus an automatically triggered BoostIQ to kick the vacuum into hard drive (aka 1.5x its normal cleaning power) when the vacuum senses it’s needed.

Hoover Cyber Monday deals

Retailer(s): Target (more than 50% off)

Hoover makes great midprice vacuums perfect for everyday cleaning, and there are some great deals going on at Target on the brand’s top-rated cleaners. The Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is $70 off, marked down to $119.99 from $189.99. The vacuum has a 30-foot power cord to go from room to room easily, plus easy-to-navigate steering and tech that blocks 99% of allergens.

Tineco Cyber Monday deals

Retailer: Walmart (up to $80 off)

Tineco has some seriously innovative cleaning tech and is offering up to $80 off at Walmart. You can save big on the cordless Pure One S11 Spartan Smart Vacuum, which will be $219.99 instead of its regular price of $299.99 — it’s a great pick for everyday cleaning with a powerful 4500-watt motor, smart sensors that adjust suction power depending on the amount of dirt detected, and up to 40 minutes of continuous runtime on one charge. Plus, it has a high-tech display that monitors suction and battery usage and gives you real-time cleaning feedback.