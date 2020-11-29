(CNN) —

If you missed out on Black Friday this year, don’t fret just yet. With Cyber Monday now upon us, you can still grab just-as-great savings on everything, jewelry included. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a beautiful new pair of earrings, a state-of-the-art smartwatch or even a diamond ring, you’re not going to want to miss out on these incredible sales going on at seven of our favorite jewelry brands and retailers.

Whether you’re looking to surprise your significant other with the perfect engagement ring or simply looking to treat yourself to a trendy new pair of gold hoop earrings or a nice watch, you’re sure to find something you and everyone on your holiday gift list will love.

Mejuri PHOTO: Mejuri

If you haven’t heard of Mejuri before now, prepare to fall in love. Jewelry aficionados, editors, influencers and celebrities alike are fans of the brand’s designs — and for good reason. Mejuri creates fine jewelry at affordable and transparent prices that’s meant to be worn every day, not just on special occasions.

Through December 1, you can enjoy 10% off the purchase of one item, 15% off the purchase of two items and 20% off the purchase of three or more items (some exclusions apply). We’re already eyeing this dainty diamond chain bracelet ($180, originally $200), these bold hoops ($144, originally $160), these malachite stone drop earrings ($135, originally $150), these 18k gold vermeil croissant-inspired hoop earrings ($67.50, originally $75) and this stacker ring ($67.50, originally $75), all of which make for perfect everyday styles.

Catbird PHOTO: Catbird

Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Catbird is known for its dainty, delicate and downright gorgeous styles, and this Cyber Monday, it’s offering shoppers the chance to score its most coveted pieces for less. Through Monday, November 30, you can enjoy 15% off sitewide (with some exclusions).

We’re seizing this opportunity to snag a pair of timeless Baby Pearl Hoop Earrings (starting at $74.80 per single earring) and to build our very own Threadbare Ring stack (starting at $37.40 each), which is one of the brand’s most beloved designs.

Zales PHOTO: Zales

Another can’t-miss deal? The Zales Cyber Monday sale, of course. Known for its exquisite diamonds and bridal and engagement rings, Zales is offering up a slew of fabulous deals in honor of the holidays. Whether you’re looking for the perfect ring to say, “I do” with or a pair of stunning diamond studs, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for at a price you can’t pass up.

Through November 30, shoppers can take 10% off select solitaire rings, enjoy up to 50% off all other bridal and engagement rings and score an additional 60% off select sale styles. From this 4-Carat Diamond Riviera Necklace that’s 51% off ($2,999, originally $6,099) to a beautiful pair of freshwater pearl and diamond stud earrings for just $249.98, down from $399, the Zales Cyber Monday sale is sure to make your holidays shine even brighter.

Fossil PHOTO: Fossil

Get ready to fill up your shopping cart with must-have jewelry and watch styles from Fossil, because the brand’s Cyber Monday deals are too good to miss out on. Through December 1, shoppers can snag a variety of the brand’s gen-five smartwatches for as low as $149. Plus, through November 29, you can enjoy 40% off your entire purchase when you enter the code SNOWGOOD at checkout and take an extra 50% off sale items when you use the code JINGLE at checkout.

We’re scooping up this super-cool black stainless steel watch ($101.40, originally $169) that will look just as perfect with jeans and a T-shirt as it would with a suit for the office. And don’t sleep on this pretty rose gold double-layered mother-of-pearl pendant necklace ($34.80, originally $58) either.

Skagen PHOTO: Skagen

Whether you’re shopping for a sleek, state-of-the-art watch or a modern and elegant piece of jewelry, you’re sure to find something to love at Skagen (at a price you love even more). The Danish brand is offering 40% off a wide selection of styles through November 29, including its popular Falster 3 smartwatch for just $199 (originally $295).

We’re especially excited about the chance to score this Ancher Three-Hand Rose-Tone Steel-Mesh Watch for $74.25 (originally $165) and Kariana Two-Tone Stainless Steel Ring for $30 (down from $50).

With Clarity PHOTO: With Clarity

Looking to pop the big question to your significant other this holiday season and in need of a unique diamond engagement ring? Or maybe you’re simply looking to give them a timeless piece of jewelry that they can wear every day and think of you. Either way, you won’t want to miss out on the holiday sale happening at With Clarity.

Through December 9, shoppers can take 30% off the brand’s Made for You Lab Diamond Collection. Featuring beautifully crafted, high-quality, lab-grown diamonds, this collection is full of stunning rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets — including pieces like this heart-shaped diamond pendant necklace ($252, originally $360) and this delicate pair of diamond stud earrings (on sale for just $231, down from $330).

Verlas PHOTO: Verlas

Running through December 6, Verlas, a female-owned customizable jewelry company that offers try-at-home jewelry before buying, is offering 20% off its entire stock, meaning that its fabulous Beloved Ring is $512.80, down from $641, and its gorgeous Captivating Necklace is $580, down from $725.