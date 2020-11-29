(CNN) —

We’ve spent the past week pulling together all the best deals happening during Cyber Week (our list of 400+ deals live now is here). And to be honest: It’s pretty hard not to fill our own cart when an exceptionally good deal catches our eye.

Here, we highlight some of the purchases our team of shopping experts made during Cyber Week.

Ring Solar Pathlight ($24.49, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

“It’s getting darker earlier, so I bought these to light up the driveway more.” —Bryce Widelitz, senior director, Business Development, CNN

WD My Passport SSD External Portable Drive ($139.99. originally $199.99; amazon.com)

“My father is notoriously difficult to shop for because he always says that he doesn’t need anything. It’s true, he doesn’t need anything, except for maybe this external hard drive because he doesn’t believe in saving things to the Cloud. I consulted my most trusted tech advisor, CNN Tech Editor Jacob Krol, to ensure that I purchased the right one.” —Katelyn Gendron, senior SEO analyst, CNN Underscored

Slip Silk Skinnies Scrunchie Set ($31.20, originally $39; amazon.com)

“I wear these every day because they’re super comfortable and never pull on my hair, but they’re way pricier than your average ponytail holder. Had to wait for a good sale!” —Hayley Saltzman, head of social, CNN Underscored

Fair Isle lambswool crewneck sweater ($49.50, originally $128; jcrew.com)

“When it’s sweater weather, there’s no such thing as too many cozy tops. So with J. Crew severely discounting tons of their sweaters, I had to fill up my cart. Aside from this one, also got this sweater as well.” —Scott Simone, deputy editor, CNN Underscored

Frye Veronica Short Boots ($179, originally $298; thefryecompany.com)

“I bought these Frye boots because the brand is known for their footwear that lasts practically forever, and their boots are timeless classics that never go out of style. I’ve had a pair of tall Frye boots for years and decided to grab this shorter pair because who knows when they’ll be over $100 off again?” —Emmy Favilla, deputy editor, CNN Underscored

Theragun Prime ($224, originally $299; theragun.com)

“I bought the Theragun Prime for my mom because she always buys crummy back massagers from drugstores. They always break and her back never gets any better. I bought the Prime because I don’t think the mini will be powerful enough to bust her decades-old knots.” —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator, CNN Underscored

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulbs ($10.49, originally $14.99; amazon.com)

“I bought these to use so we can use our phones to turn on and off the front / back door lights” —Bryce Widelitz, senior director, Business Development, CNN

Dropps (30% off with code GIVETHANKS; dropps.com)

“I stocked up on Dropps laundry detergent because I was running low and they’re 30% off, so why not! I love Dropps because its packaging is plastic free and the detergent is made with plant-based ingredients.” —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator, CNN Underscored

Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2 pack) ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

“I purchased the Beckham Hotel Gel pillow because I wanted a plush pillow that won’t shift and keeps me feeling comfortable without the night without the need to toss and turn. And it’s machine washable which is a huge plus for me.” —Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator, CNN Underscored

Kasa Smart Plug ($12.98, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

” I wanted to be able to use Alexa to turn our Christmas tree on and off, among other things.” —Bryce Widelitz, senior director, Business Development, CNN

Dyson V8 Vacuum ($299, originally $449; dyson.com)

We have a mix of different kinds of flooring throughout our house — tile, wood, and white carpet — and needed something light, durable, and flexible! Since we live in the country side of Austin, dirt and other bits of nature easily and often float into our home so we also needed something that provides quick cleanup.” —Upasma Gautam. product manager, CNN

Apple Watch SE ($259, originally $279; amazon.com)

“My wife’s old Apple Watch broke and she wanted a new one. So it was perfect to get her this one on sale!” —Bryce Widelitz, senior director, Business Development, CNN

MEDIHEAL x BTS Hydration Care Special Set (30% off with code BRIGHT30, originally $21; sokoglam.com)

“My teenager in the house absolutely loves k-pop, and is always looking to try out new beauty products. I knew it would be a terrific stocking stuffer.” —Stephanie Quick, director, Business Development, CNN

The Sak Sweet 121 Small Hobo Bag (40% off with code GIFTS40, originally $79; thesak.com)

“I’ve had my eye on this crocheted crossbody purse for a while, and this week it went down to just $47.70. I scooped it up in a muted Seafoam hue.” —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor, CNN Underscored

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

“For just $10, I was curious about what it could do and wanted to try one out.” —Bryce Widelitz, senior director, Business Development, CNN