(CNN) —

Although the whole 2020 shopping experience has been online, the fever-pitch excitement surrounding Black Friday in the UK has been, if anything, greater than previous years as Brits scramble to salvage some festive cheer out of what has been a damp squib of a year by stocking up on feel-good purchases and Christmas gifting at knock-down prices.

Still not shopped out? Well, worry not, because there are still many bargains to be scored in Black Friday’s sister event, Cyber Monday. Often simply a goodwill continuation of the sales started before the weekend (or beginning of November, in the case of some generous brands – we’re looking at you, The Ordinary), it is nonetheless an opportunity to pick up the rest of your end-of-year essentials.

With you insatiable shoppers and latecomers in mind, we’ve curated the best UK Cyber Monday sales and product deals still available. Let’s keep stimulating that economy…

Tech & Electronics

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (£599, originally £729; currys.co.uk)

Apple deals are few and far between during this shopping festival, but Currys PC World has managed to come up with a few surprises – like this big discount on the Apple iPhone 11, which has miraculously somehow not sold out. The ideal model for prodigious selfie-takers, the dual-camera system, TrueDepth camera and super-bright liquid retina display will really enhance the filter-choosing experience.

Apple Airpods Pro (£198, originally £249; amazon.co.uk)

What could be more freeing than being totally immersed in the music? Make the most of your walk, commute or work-out, safe in the knowledge that the customisable fit and Noise Cancellation function will keep you in the zone. With quick access to Siri (’Hey Siri, play the 5k mix!’), a 24-hour charge and sweat and water resistance, these on-the-go companions (Underscored’s pick for best true wireless earbuds) will really go the distance with you.

Hive Active Heating (From £74.25, originally from £119; hivehome.com)

Keep your cool (or not) with Hive’s award-winning thermostat, which is designed to dovetail with your existing heating system. Control the temperature with your voice or via your phone to ensure that the house is as warm as it needs to be without any energy waste. While this 25% saving is a fab deal, you could save even more - up to £120 a year - by setting schedules, getting alerts and never heating an empty home.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2019) 128GB (£379, originally £449; currys.co.uk)

Combining a slick retina display, A10 fusion chip, seamless iPad OS app management and a year’s free Apple TV+ subscription, this iPad is a serious steal at 15% off at Currys PC World this week. What’s more, you can unleash your creative side by adding a compatible Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard to the shopping basket.

Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote HD Streaming Device (£19.99, originally £29.99; amazon.co.uk)

If you’ve been fearing the prospect of a festive period spent largely indoors, what better companion than a device the delivers countless streaming apps and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+ in full HD, complete with immersive Dolby Atmos audio? And with Alexa at the helm, you can simply use your voice to search, select and launch your favourite binge-watches – saving time on those infinite box-set searches.

Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit (£649.99, originally £729.99; argos.co.uk)

We’ve all learned to embrace our hobbies and side hustles during the new normal. And if you’re committed enough to have set up a YouTube channel for your content, surely the time has come to splurge on some quality kit. Look no further than Argos’ Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit deal, comprising a Canon EOS M50 Camera, a Canon EF-M 15-45mm lens, a Joby GorillaPod 1000, a 32GB SD Card, a Røde VideoMic Go and an additional Canon LP-E12 battery, you’ll be set to take exceptional videos and photography. Let the influencing begin…

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa (£38.99, originally £59.99; amazon.co.uk)

Alexa, could you get any cuter? Available in twilight blue and this rather fetching shade of glacier white, Amazon’s most popular smart speaker’s new spherical form is compact and sleek, and delivers song requests, podcasts, audiobooks and Google searches with balanced bass and crisp vocals. Control your smart home, run your media entertainment systems and connect with your loved ones with just the slightest utterance – it truly is a small wonder, and a real bargain with 35% off right now.

Samsung 55-Inch Smart LED Freeview Television (£399, originally £479; argos.co.uk)

Crystal-clear 4K picture? Check. Dolby Digital Plus sound system? Check. Compatibility with an array of streaming apps, including Now TV, Disney+ and Prime Video? Check. DLNA compatibility allowing you to share content from laptop, tablet and smartphone devices? Check. Already an Argos bestseller, this TV delivers the authentic home cinema experience at an absolute steal with £80 off.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm (£386.10, originally £499; amazon.co.uk)

When is a watch not a watch? When it’s an Apple Watch. Sure, it tells the time, but that’s just the beginning. From streaming your iTunes library and keeping an eye on your heart rhythm to measuring your fitness goals and keeping you in touch via cellular connectivity wherever you go, the world is wrapped around your wrist. And with a 23% discount on Amazon this week, now is a good time to invest in this ultimate gadget.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant (£34, originally £80; ao.com)

More than an alarm clock, this bedside table buddy will talk you through your calendar, the weather and the best route to work. You can even stream Spotify and YouTube music as a morning pick-me-up and control your lighting and home security from under your duvet. And of course, tap the touchscreen to snooze for an extra five minutes.

Ring Door View Cam (£67.99, originally £119; currys.co.uk)

It’s official: It’s time to upgrade the peephole. The Ring Door View Cam (and its accompanying app) gives you control of your property’s safety, whether you’re home alone or on the go. You can check who’s at your front door using two-way audio and visual communication, while the adjustable motion sensors will alert you to any nearby activity. While you can’t put a price tag on privacy and security, Currys PC World’s Cyber Monday deal is a very reasonable one indeed.

Huawei Matebook D14 14-Inch Laptop (£499, originally £699; ao.com)

Don’t be fooled by the price tag: with its 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, this lightweight laptop has the power and capacity for all of your office-on-the-go and streaming needs. Add to that a 10-hour charge, full HD screen and Huawei Share compatibility, and we think you’ll agree that there are few smoother portable operators.

Instax Mini 11 Camera (£55.99, originally £79.99; skinnydip.com)

Sometimes, when you want to capture a special moment with friends, a highly-coordinated Instagram group shot just doesn’t cut. Bring that spontaneity back with the Instax Mini 11’s classic Polaroid point-and-click function. It’s pretty photogenic itself (there are a host of sugar-coated colourways beside this baby pink shade), and even comes with a built-in selfie lens and mirror, ensuring that while you can’t airbrush the result, you can certainly avoid a rogue double chin.

Home & Entertainment

Ziggy Brass Cabinet (£463.20, originally £579; swooneditions.com)

Inject a little bit of Gatsby glamour into your surroundings while ensuring you have plenty of storage space for your home-bar essentials with this art deco-chic cabinet from Swoon. As part of the company’s early drop of more than 1,000 discounts, all you need to do to claim your 20% saving is enter the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the point of payment. As well as this chic piece, the website’s well-curated flash sale features an array of retro-inspired interiors gems with the same percentage discount.

Kenwood kMix KMX760GD Kitchen Machine (£249, originally £549; currys.co.uk)

So you’ve progressed from your Lockdown 1.0 banana bread, survived some technical challenges and are now looking to master a few showstoppers. It’s time to face facts: You’re going to need a top-of-the-line mixer if you want a Paul Hollywood handshake. Kenwood’s kMix not only possesses a unique fold function, smart speed control and a range of tools – it’s also available with a £300 discount at Currys PC World.

Ninja Foodi MINI 4.7L Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer (£129.99, originally £169.99; argos.co.uk)

Perfectly sized to rustle up meals, snacks, sides and desserts for two, this six-function pot will quickly become your countertop essential. You can switch between air frying, slow cooking, sautéing, baking, roasting and steaming with ease during the week, and turn on its patented TenderCrisp Technology to take care of the Sunday roast (it has the capacity for a whole 1.5kg chicken). Time to perfect your repertoire for when dinner parties can happen again.

The Conran Shop GPO Brooklyn Boombox (£265.50, originally £295; selfridges.com)

What do you mean only ‘80s kids will remember these? A boombox is a host-with-the-most prerequisite, whether it’s a block party or a rule-of-six affair. Luckily, product-design house of dreams The Conran Shop has brought this gem back to the future with DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and multimedia connection ports, while maintaining cassette tape decks and even a CD player(!) for those of us who haven’t totally transitioned to Spotify Premium. Crank up those 40 watt speakers and fight for your right… to party.

Sky Big Bundle Package (£66.50 a month, originally £106 a month; sky.com)

Entertainment streaming services, like loans, are sometimes worth consolidating. Why not bring together the entirety of the Sky televisual universe with Netflix, along with multiscreen usage, so the family can watch together or make the most of the package separately. With 37% off for this time period only, it’s time to get in the virtual queue for TV bliss. Imagine never having to fight over the remote control again…

iRobot E5152 Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner (£309, originally £399; johnlewis.com)

Proof that there are some jobs that we should let the robots steal, this nippy little app-controlled Roomba not only offers powerful suction, Dirt Detection technology and Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes, it also has an enhanced filtration system, which is said to capture 99% of mold, pollen, dust mites, dog and cat allergens. And with voice-activated speakers and responsive navigation, you can leave it to it, but still bark orders from the couch.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Grillit (£100, originally £125; selfridges.com)

Functional and stylish, Le Creuset’s healthy-cooking Grillit is an essential that every would-be Masterchef contender should have in their arsenal. With an enamel interior made to withstand higher surface temperatures, it’s perfect for grilling both meat and veg and can even be used to roast and de-glaze meat residue. The all-new helper handle design ensures extra lifting stability while you’re cooking up a storm.

Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine (£299, originally £379; ao.com)

Take this easy-to-use coffee machine to AO.com’s virtual till this week to a) save a whopping £80, and b) live out your wildest barista fantasies. Whether you drink ground coffee or would rather put in the hard work yourself, the 2-in-1 basket filter can be adjusted to suit your preferred caffeine ritual. And if that isn’t enough, a special milk frother and cup warmer are included to give your quarantine cafe that extra cache.

Diptyque Ambre Candle (£22.95, originally £27; libertylondon.com)

One of cult French fragrance label Diptyque’s most popular scents, the Ambre burner’s rich bouquet of woods vetiver and patchouli is enhanced with radiant aniseed, insolent spices, mysterious incense, cistus and tonka bean. Light up a couple of these heady candles on the mantelpiece this December to create an expensive yuletide ambience.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner (£199.99, originally £249.99; johnlewis.com)

Ideal for pet lovers, this housework bestseller – a bargain at 20% off at John Lewis – combines four cleaning tools and Radial Root Cyclone technology for optimum dust and allergen removal. Flexible, lightweight and 40% quieter than the brand’s popular DC40, it’s easy to move from room to room and less likely to upset canine or feline housemates.

17 Stories Cocktail Chair (£123.99, originally £180; wayfair.co.uk)

If you’re looking to upgrade your entertaining space for when people outside your bubble can come over and appreciate your décor again, Wayfair should be one of your first homeware stops. We’re all about the velvet jewel-toned furnishings like this pretty canary-yellow bar chair, which will make you feel like you’re drinking Christmas cocktails at a hotel bar in Shoreditch, rather than Horlicks in your living room. Manifest your dream five-star lobby space now.

Antique Brass Adjustable Reading Floor Lamp (£181.30, originally £259; laredoute.co.uk)

Bring the light fantastic into you space with this super-stylish floor lamp in antique brass. Its conical shade and poseable angles make it perfect for pinpointing rays across the room, while its elegantly understated design makes it a covetable interiors accessory. Snap it up for 30% less this Cyber Monday.

Vitra Uten.Silo Wall Storage Unit (£207.20, originally £259; utilitydesign.co.uk)

Been planning to organise the home office since before you knew you’d be spending all of 2020 in there? It’s time to unleash your inner virgo on that desk mess, and we’ve found just the thing. Designed by Vitra’s Dorothee Becker, the Uten.Silo is the ultimate storage saviour, with an array of different pockets and pouches to fit all of your stationery essentials. And if you’re looking for more ingenious interiors solutions, contemporary-cool lifestyle mecca Utility Design is offering 15% off selected furniture and lighting and 20% off home accessories today.

Fashion

AllSaints (30% off everything except outlet; allsaints.com)

With its across-the-board 30% discounts running until 1 December, edgy East London fashion house AllSaints is ensuring that we all get our rock ’n’ roll style fix, even if live gigs and dive bars are off the agenda until next year. Invest in high quality velvet separates, camo sweats and butter-soft leather jackets at a knock-down price before the clock strikes midnight.

Moose Knuckles Shearling-Trim Hood Cotton-Blend Jacket (£624, originally £780; selfridges.com)

Canadian brand Moose Knuckles has been the home of resilient, hard-working and good-looking outerwear for over a decade, and is now available at high-end department store Selfridges. You can now get your hands on its super-luxe take on this season’s bomber silhouette at 20% off. Get padded up for this December and many winters to come.

ASOS (Up to 70% off site-wide; asos.com)

Exhaustive fashion-label portal ASOS has followed up its Black Friday Warm Up offers with discounts of up to 70% off EVERYTHING. Yes, you read that right. While it’s almost impossible to select just one or two highlights among a sea of bestselling collections, we’d recommend the All Saints, Barbour, Carhartt and Dr. Marten deals for the guys, while there are some fantastic price cuts on American Eagle, Free People and Weekday pieces on the women’s side of the site. On top of that, there is no better mainstream go-to for streetwear aficionados and sneakerheads.

Ganni High-Neck Cotton-Poplin Dress (£136.50, originally £195; libertylondon.com)

There is no fashion label more achingly of-the-moment than Danish brand Ganni. And with Liberty dropping the prices of some key signature designs, there’s officially no better time to up your style credentials. Leopard-print? Modest neckline? Sustainable materials? We think you may have autumn/winter 2020 bingo.

Ombre Penelope Tote Bag (£22.40, originally £32; skinnydiplondon.com)

Like most Clueless fans, we’re totally butt-crazy about London lifestyle label Skinnydip and its wholesale adoption of the film’s rose-tinted, tongue-in-cheek vision. Case in point: this candy-pink beaded beauty. Not just a glorious slice of retro ‘90s vibes, but a tote we could absolutely see swinging on Dionne’s shoulder at a valley party. If pink, emoji peaches and sarcastic slogans are your aesthetic, browse the site, as there’s at least 30% off everything today.

Dorrie Logo Tote Bag (£60, originally £75; dunelondon.com)

When it comes to bags, it always pays to go spacious. This classic black tote from London brand Dune will not only carry everything you could need and take you from work to post-work drinks to date night when real life starts again, it’s also 20% off right now.

Reformation (30% off site-wide; thereformation.com)

Sustainable label Reformation has rolled out a 30% discount across its entire website, taking in its pretty camisoles, iconic midi dresses and elegant outerwear. Made to last, these clothes will save you even more money in the long run, as they’ll never go out of style. All the brand asks is that you shop responsibly.

Missoma Amazonite Charm Hoop Earrings (£63.75, originally £85; missoma.com)

Home to great gold charm pieces, Missoma is offering 25% off its crowd-pleasing jewellery. Our pick is this pair of hoops with a difference. Beautifully cast with amazonite (a gemstone known for its physical and emotional healing properties) these delicate danglers will look pretty worn alone, or mismatched with other earrings for a boho edge.

Kitri (30% off selected items, kitristudio.com)

Instagram-anointed cool London label Kitri was established by a small team of designers in the capital, and focuses on creating distinctive designs with pretty feminine silhouettes that women will love wearing. Today, it’s offering a choice collection of its crowd-pleasing clothes at a 30% discount, with pieces starting at £27.30. Take these tastemaking tops, dresses, suits and jumpsuits from the fashion pages to your floordrobe, stat.

Halo Pendant in Gold (£56.25, originally £75; astridandmiyu.com)

Ideal for layering with other delicate chains, this subtly chic necklace from female-founded jewellery label Astrid & Miyu is ideal as both a gift or self-gift. Everything on the company’s site, alongside this bestseller, is 25% off for Cyber Monday, making it the ideal pitstop for Christmas present purchases. And if that’s not enough of an incentive, money from every order is invested into women’s charities such as Bloody Good Period and The Baytree Centre.

Bluzat Cotton-Poplin Blouse (£88, originally £125; wolfandbadger.com)

Seinfeld jokes aside, this slightly piratic Bluzat shirt is a real fashion moment in itself. Available on a limited-edition basis from London and NYC-based boutique department store Wolf & Badger, we recommend snapping up this basic-not-basic while you can. All the extra, but for less.

Swarovski Symbolic Pendant (£71, originally £89; swarovski.com)

Celestial sparkle is the jewellery trend that keeps on giving this moon and stars motif necklace is the perfect embodiment of it. Studded with delicate blue crystal, this rose-gold piece is an example of how Swarovski manages to remain timeless while ticking all of the 2020 style boxes. Whether you prefer your shimmer classic, or with a modern twist, you’ll find what you’re looking for at 20% off today.

Health and Beauty

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF30 (£56.55, originally £87; elemis.com)

Sound the beauty klaxon: the ultimate anti-ageing product is included in the sale. Offering 35% off its many beauty-expert favourites for Black Friday, spa and skincare label Elemis has surprised us by adding its most popular bestseller, the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 to the bargain mix. There’s even a free five-piece day or night gift for any spend over £100.

Glossier (25% off all products and 35% off all sets; glossier.com)

Glossier holiday deals are the stuff of folklore; and with good reason. This year, its website-wide offers returned, with 25% off individual items and 35% off its hero sets. From Boy Brow to The Solution, its prettily-branded products deliver time and again, so be sure to top up on any of your favourites now that the sale is set to continue throughout Cyber Monday.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum 50ml (£117, originally £130; selfridges.com)

Few things smell as sweet as a decadent scent secured at a good discount. Boutique perfume company Le Labo’s intoxicating unisex blend of cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox, Australian sandalwood, papyrus and cedar has the perfect balance of masculine and feminine notes, which has no doubt added to the fragrance’s popularity within the collection.

Iconic Secrets Mystery Box (£99, originally £199; charlottetilbury.com)

Who can resist a lucky dip, especially a glamorous Charlotte Tilbury one? The legendary make-up artist to the stars is offering up seven surprise full-sized products – although a guaranteed stick of ever-popular Pillow Talk lippy and a Desert Haze Luxury Palette of Mattes will be among the line-up – from the Iconic collection in each of these exquisite gift boxes.

Huda Beauty Topaz Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette (£17.50, originally £25; feelunique.com)

Huda’s richly-pigmented Precious Stones eyeshadow palette series continues to be one of the make-up world’s most enduring bestsellers since its launch just over two years ago: no mean feat, considering how fast the world of beauty moves. Feel Unique has the best UK price tag for Topaz Obsessions, which brings together a mix of nine warm bases and molten metallic bases that will complement many skin tones and eye colours. Snap it up before midnight…

Space NK (£25 off every £100 spent; spacenk.com)

Beauty enthusiasts, listen up: Space NK has rolled out The Beauty Extravaganza Event, which will entitle shoppers to a hefty £25 off for every £100 in their e-basket all the way through to 11.59pm tonight. Home to both leading names and the newest wonder labels from across the skincare, bodycare, tanning, make-up and fragrance realm, you can be sure to stock up on old faithfuls while sampling the next big thing. From Slip silk pillows and Nars bronzing sets to Sol de Jaineiro’s now cult Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (oh my!), it’s time to cash in that wish list you’ve been building…

The Ordinary (23% off all products; prices start at £3; theordinary.deciem.com)

The Ordinary – perhaps the most reasonably priced skin care brand on the market right now – is offering 23% off its full product range for the whole of November. Combining hero ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid with no-frills packaging, every serum, cleanser, moisturiser and oil is affordable and effective.

Babyliss Berry Crush Hair Straightener (£32, originally £75; very.co.uk)

With easy-glide plates and a professional Advanced Ceramics heating system – which can reach an impressive 230 degrees Celsius – the Babybliss Berry Crush is renowned for giving tresses a salon-sleek finish and lasting hold. Plus, its 10 different heat settings will ensure protection from damage, whatever your hair type. And now that it’s available with a £43 discount at Very, you have no excuse for bad hair days ever again.

Mane ‘n’ Tail Gentle Clarifying Shampoo (£4.85, originally £6.95; beautybay.com)

Formulated to remove product build-up and restore natural shine with a nourishing blend of amino acids, essential oils and proteins, this hit hair product has built its reputation via super-glossy results and word-of-mouth testimonials. Stock your bathroom cabinet with this hero shampoo using Beauty Bay’s 30% Cyber Monday price drop.

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL (£260, originally £350; very.co.uk)

Three hair-free months? Where do we sign up? By pulsing light directly at the hair root, the powerful Philips Lumea IPL will keep your regrowth at bay well into 2021. And as the only IPL tool with SenseQ technology, this model is also designed to recognise what your skin needs and adapts to be as sensitive as possible while still being effective. Add in the Satin Compact Facial Pen Trimmer that comes with this set, and you have a seriously good deal.

Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette (£32.20, originally £46; cultbeauty.co.uk)

Renowned for its pigment-packed shadows and vivid paintbox shades, Urban Decay’s palette launches are kind of a big deal. And recent release Stoned Vibes is no exception, marrying rich jewel tones with crystalline shimmer for truly prismatic sparkle – perfect for creating an expensive evening look. If you treat yourself now, you have plenty of time to practise your smokey eye for your next public appearance.

Viviscal Hair Growth Program (£89.96, originally £119.95; hollandandbarrett.com)

Sampled and recommended by glossy-maned icons like Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, this is a hair supplement that really works. However, it’s a long-term solution, and a pricey one at that. Luckily, these zinc, biotin and marine protein-packed tablets are on offer at Holland & Barrett, with 25% off this 90-day programme of 180 supplements.