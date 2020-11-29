(CNN) —

If you missed out on some of the shopping from Friday’s major sales, you’re in luck! Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going through the weekend, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need ahead of the next giant sale event of the year, Cyber Monday.

We’ve rounded up all the early Cyber Monday sales that are already happening. Brands and retailers are listed alphabetically and grouped together by category, so you can easily find what you need and get ahead of the shopping event.

Popular deals

Dyson : Several stick vacs and hair tools are seeing special prices, as is the Dyson Lightcycle.

Target : Target has been releasing new Cyber Monday deals every week all month long, and this week is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics to home goods to apparel.

Theragun : Take up to $150 off Theragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free. TakeTheragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free.

up to 80% off on furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house. Wayfair : Find discountson furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house.

25% off with code SAVE25. Mattress Firm : Save an extrawith code SAVE25.

Major retailers

Amazon : Early Cyber Monday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.

Best Buy : Select Cyber Monday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

eBay : Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Cyber Monday this year.

up to 60% off across all categories. Etsy : Etsy’s Cyber Week sale begins for everyone on November 25, where participating sellers will be offering discounts ofoff across all categories.

15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases. Kohl’s : There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Cyber Monday, includingandon all purchases.

Lowe’s : The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your house might need.

Macy’s : Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Cyber Monday.

up to 50% off. Nordstrom : More than a thousand styles from top designers areoff.

70% off thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more. Overstock : Takethousands of items, including furniture, decor and more.

Sam’s Club : The 10 Days of Thanks-Savings sale has begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories.

Sears : Shop hundreds of Cyber Monday doorbuster deals on big-ticket items like appliances, TVs and more.

Staples : Save on all the supplies you need for the office, including desk chairs, printers, ink, computers and more.

The Home Depot : Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

Walmart : The mega-retailer’s final Cyber Monday deals dropped on November 25 —those and other deals available now.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Toys and gaming