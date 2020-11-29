(CNN) —

You thought the big Black Friday sales were all over and you’d have to wait until Boxing Day for new deals on all your favourite products. Ah, but not so fast – today is another exciting shopping event promising huge discounts. It’s Cyber Monday!

With more of us online shopping than ever before this year, the “Cyber” tag feels a little redundant. Still, who are we to quibble over semantics when there are deals to be had?

Scroll ahead for our top Cyber Monday picks across electronics, toys, beauty and grooming, fashion and homewares.

Tech and Electronics

All-new Echo (4th Gen) With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.ca)

With this Alexa speaker (see our review), you can schedule a variety of different smart home devices to turn on lights, start a cleaning session with your robot vacuum or turn up the thermostat, among many other useful functions.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa ($39.99, originally $69.99; amazon.ca)

If you live in a smaller space and don’t require the powerful speaker built into the original Echo, the smaller and cheaper Dot (see our review) may be perfect for you, especially at this new lower price.

Fire TV Cube with Alexa built-in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.ca)

Upgrade your TV experience with the Fire TV Cube that provides access to thousands of channels using your voice. No need to locate the remote control ever again.

Echo Studio - High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa ($189.99, originally $259.99; amazon.ca)

This smart home hub is designed for those who truly care about amazing sound quality (see our review). Equipped with 5 Dolby Atmos technology speakers for impressive bass, dynamic mid-range, and crystal-clear highs.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, with HD Video ($199.99, originally $299.99; amazon.ca)

With this clever slimline device, you can see, hear and communicate with visitors to your door. You can also access it remotely through the app to check in on callers to your home even when you’re out.

ecobee Home Security Bundle ($299.99, originally $399.99; amazon.ca)

This security kit contains a HD-quality video camera, smart sensors for doors and windows and temperature sensors for complete home security.

Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones ($349.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.ca)

These super comfortable noise-cancelling headphones deliver amazing quality sound and come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa installed to allow you to control your music hands-free with your voice.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation ($259.99, originally $329.99; bestbuy.ca)

Save energy and money with this smart thermostat that remembers your preferred settings and is compatible with many different other smart home devices.

eufy Security eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System ($479.99, originally $529.99; amazon.ca)

Receive instant updates when any suspicious activity is detected by this security system, which can decipher between humans and animals to limit false alarms. The two-way audio allows you to communicate directly with any visitors to your home.

RCA 58” Roku Smart 4K Ultra HD TV ($348, originally $498; walmart.ca)

This 4K Ultra HD TV delivers fantastic quality images at a great, low price. Use the Roku app to control and access premium content.

For the Kids

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7” Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.ca)

The tough case on this Fire 7 keeps it protected from the inevitable wear and tear that kids inflict upon their tech. You also get one year of Amazon Kids + for free, which includes thousands of games, apps, eBooks and educational content.

Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack & Baby’s First Blocks Bundle ($21.27, originally $26.15; amazon.ca)

This set includes two classic baby toys designed to help little ones to learn how to grasp objects and explore shape and colour.

Makeblock 90040 Ultimate 2.0 - 10-in-1 Robot Kit ($391.99, originally $489.99; amazon.ca)

For the young engineer in your family, this advanced robot making kit allows young minds to practice robotics, electronics, and graphical programming.

Transformers Generations Platinum Edition Optimus Prime ($80, originally $159.97; walmart.ca)

Start your kids Transformers collection with the ultimate warrior leader, Optimus Prime. Comes with an Autobot Roller vehicle, six additional figure hands, jetpack, axe and more.

Jurassic World Massive Biters - Tarbosaurus ($23.10, originally $32.99; amazon.ca)

Based on the movie Jurassic World, this dinosaur features realistic skin texture and movable joints to recreate all the most thrilling scenes.

Disney Frozen Pop Adventures Elsa’s Bedroom Pop-up Playset with Handle ($16.97, originally $19.97; amazon.ca)

The scene flattens inside when closed and then pops up again when opened. It can easily be carried to Grandma’s or to a restaurant providing exciting imaginative play on the go. Includes an Elsa doll and accessories.

Little Tikes 3’ Trampoline ($63.42, originally $77.99; amazon.ca)

Kids can bounce off all that extra energy on this trampoline, suitable for ages 3-6, and comes with a stability bar to aid balance.

Melissa & Doug Food Groups - Pretend Play ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.ca)

Teach your kids about the food groups, healthy eating, and sorting with this educational toy that comes with four wooden grocery crates.

Tara Toy Hot Wheels 100 Car Case ($36.52, originally $49.99; amazon.ca)

Kids can take their Hot Wheels collection on the road for vacations and weekends away with this rolling storage solution that holds up to 100 toy cars and features a retractable handle.

Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist ($99.97, originally $149.97; walmart.ca)

Play out the Endgame to end all games with the gauntlet made famous by the villain Thanos. With movable fingers, light up infinity stones and sounds from the movie, this toy should spark hours of imaginative play.

Homewares

Frontier Speckle 25pc Cookware Set ($129.97, originally $199.97; walmart.ca)

Follow in the footsteps of the famous Pioneer Woman with this cookset available in red, turquoise or grey. Each set comes with six saucepans and skillets, plus ceramic food storage bowls, measuring cups and spoons in pretty patterns.

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XXL (20”x24”) Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps ($47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.ca)

This relaxing heat pad is designed to melt away stress and soothe tired muscles. The extra-large size means you can target multiple sore spots all at once for total body relief.

KitchenAid KHBBV53ER Cordless Hand Blender ($99.99, originally $138.33; amazon.ca)

Pick up big savings on this powerful hand blender and whip up soups, smoothies and sauces in seconds. The removable pan guard keeps your cookware safe and protected.

CUISINART SM-50RC Precision Master 5.5 Qt (5.2L) Stand Mixer ($179.99, originally $239.99; amazon.ca)

Serious bakers covet a stand mixer, especially in classic red, but they can be pricey. Grab this precision master mixer for 25% off the recommended retail price and get the look and function at a fraction of the cost.

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans 10 Piece Cookware Set with Nonstick Ceramic Coating by Chef Daniel Green ($99.97, originally $159.77; walmart.ca)

This 10-piece set is made from titanium and ceramic and offers professional results with a non-stick surface that never quits. The handles always stay cool for your safety and the set is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Cuisinart 4-slice touchscreen toaster ($97.49, originally $129.99; amazon.ca)

Prepare breakfast for a crowd with ease using this 4-slice toaster from Cuisinart. An elegant and minimalist design features reveal screen technology that hides additional settings when not in use.

Ninja BL780C Supra Kitchen System ($159.99, originally $198; amazon.ca)

A food processor and powerful blender in one, this total food prep system is easy to use, BPA free and dishwasher safe making it a kitchen must-have.

Bissell 2806D PowerClean TurboBrush Pet Lightweight Compact Carpet Cleaner ($110.49, originally $169.99; amazon.ca)

You love your pets, but you don’t love the mess left in their wake. Clean up quickly and easily with this Carpet Cleaner that lifts stains and mess even when they are deep down in the fibres. The easy-to-remove tanks make refilling and disposing of dirty water a cinch.

Beauty and Grooming

Braun Silk-epil 9 Flex 9-300 Beauty Set ($204.99, originally $247.25; amazon.ca)

This complete spa set includes an epilator for smooth hair-free skin and a facial exfoliating system with a cleansing brush and massager.

Dr. Health (TM) 48-watt LED Nail Curing Lamp UV Nail Dryer ($22.99, originally $49.99; bestbuy.ca)

Get a professional-looking manicure with this UV nail lamp and dryer. Use with gel polishes for beautiful nails at home.

Eternity For Men By Calvin Klein ($44.97, originally $69.97; walmart.ca)

This classic scent hasn’t gone out of style since its conception in 1990. Pick it up at a great saving for the men in your life.

KIPOZI Negative Ions Hair Dryers Professional Salon Ionic Blow Dryer ($49.98, originally $62.48; amazon.ca)

This professional salon hairdryer comes with ionic technology and claims to prevent frizz for smooth, silky hair. The 2,200-watt motor dries hair in rapid time helping you to get ready even quicker.

Illumination Caviar Infused Eye Cream ($55, originally $110; walmart.ca)

See what the natural luxury of caviar can do to reduce puffiness and smooth fine lines around the eyes, moisturizing this delicate area of the face.

Fashion

Steve Madden women’s Plus-size Chevron Puffer Jacket Down Alternative Coat (From $75.59, originally $107.99; amazon.ca)

This Steve Madden designed warm winter coat gives is a stylish and practical, plus-size choice for the colder months. Comes in three colour choices: merlot, titanium and black.

Wrangler Men’s Riggs Workwear Denim Work Shirt ($32.45, originally $45.12; amazon.ca)

Wear alone or layer with other denim pieces for the Canadian Tuxedo look. The relaxed fit made with 100% cotton and featuring two chest pockets makes this a great choice as a warm layer under a coat.

Levi’s Men’s 559 Relaxed Straight Fit Jeans (From $37.57, originally $89.95; amazon.ca)

Classic Levis are always in style, especially at this price. The timeless brand is offering discounts on a variety of different fits, sizes and colours, so it’s a good time to pick up a few pairs.

Calvin Klein Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Classic Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (From $26.93, originally $38.54; amazon.ca)

Check sizes for specific prices on these comfortable basics which wash well and make for great stocking stuffer gifts.

Simple Joys by Carter’s Girls 3-Pack Loose Fit Flame Resistant Polyester Jersey Footed Pajamas Sleepers (From $28, originally $35; amazon.ca)

Your little girl will look so cute and cuddly in these soft-footed pyjamas, featuring designs with giraffes, rainbows and cactus.

Spotted Zebra Boys’ Toddler & Kids 2-Pack Light-Weight Hooded Long-Sleeve T-Shirts (From $21, originally $30; amazon.ca)

This two-pack of hooded t-shirts includes a basic block colour and another with a funny design featuring monsters, sharks or a bright camo print.