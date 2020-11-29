(CNN) —

Celebrating the holidays is definitely different this year, but one thing remains the same: Cyber Monday deals. Now is a fantastic time for bargains on appliances large and small, and thanks to online shopping, you don’t have to brave the crowds to save.

Whether you’re looking to prep the kitchen for better home cooking, overhaul the laundry room or simply chill all the wine you’ve stockpiled for winter, check out or picks for the best Cyber Monday appliance deals of 2020 below.

Walmart has new Cyber Monday deals live right now. Find savings on vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

Current markdowns include half off Farberware’s 3.2-quart Air Fryer ($49.88, originally $99; walmart.com), which has 1,200 5-star ratings, and almost $50 off off Magic Chef’s Compact Electric Dryer ($202.60, originally $251.08; walmart.com), a surprisingly adorable clothes dryer designed for small spaces. The popular Eufy RoboVac 25C ($129, originally $149.99; walmart.com) is marked down, too.

Get $70 off the Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum ($329, originally $399; walmart.com), featuring a self-cleaning brush roll and self-emptying base so you can live crumb-free without thinking about it.

Cyber Monday deals are already underway, with lots of markdowns on small appliances and floor care. Kitchen savings include $20 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini ($79.99, originally $99.95; amazon.com), the perfect pressure cooker for those without a ton of counter space.

Chefman kitchen appliances are also marked down by up to 30% from November 23 through December 6. Save extra on the Cordless Glass Electric Kettle ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com), which can bring up to seven cups of water to a boil significantly faster than the stove.

Need some help around the house? Select Roborock vacuums and mops are discounted by up to 40%, making it a great time to invest in an appliance that’ll do the work for you. Deals include $110 off the S5 Max ($439, originally $549; amazon.com) now through November 30 and $150 off the Roborock S6 MaxV ($599.99, originally $749.99; amazon.com) from until December 6.

Tons of Cyber Monday savings are already live and last until December 4. Major appliances and kitchen essentials (including many small appliances) are marked down by up to 70%. You can also save up to 40% on select GE appliances and get a Wayfair gift card worth up to $700 when you buy eligible products.

We also love the throwback vibes of the Nostalgia Retro Countertop Microwave ($112.99, originally $149.99; wayfair.com), which will add some fun and color to the kitchen.

Cyber Monday deals are launching every week, with price matching eligible through December 25. That means you can buy what you want now and then get money back if it goes on sale for less at Target before Christmas. With previews for the coming week’s deals released each Thursday, you can get your list ready and hop on savings the moment they launch.

Save on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker ($49.99, originally $89.99; target.com) and cut back on your aluminum waste by making your own seltzer at home.

Select Chefman appliances are also marked down between 20% to 40% from November 26 through December 5, including the 4.5-quart Air Fryer ($59.99; target.com) and the Smokeless Indoor Grill ($29.99, originally $49.99; target.com) — perfect for having an indoor cookout when the January cold starts to sink in.

Cyber Monday deals include hundreds off major appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, GE and more. Select KitchenAid cooktop and wall oven pairs are up to $400 off as well.

For a sleek kitchen upgrade, check out Samsung’s sleek 28-cubic-foot French Door Refrigerator ($1799.99, originally $2,429.99; bestbuy.com), a large-capacity fridge with a “CoolSelect pantry” to chill foods to a specific temperature. Another great bet is GE’s 1.6-cubic-foot stainless steel Over-the-Range Microwave ($199.99, originally $289.99; bestbuy.com), which has an average rating of 4.5 stars from more than 3,700 reviews.

You can save up to 60% off small appliances too, including the Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Ounce Blender ($159.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com) — a high-powered smoothie machine with 3,000 5-star reviews.

Cyber Monday deals feature up to $700 off major appliances, plus free delivery on purchases of $299 or more. Refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and microwaves are all marked down, as are select small appliances.

More home cooking means more dishes, but you can keep things clean with exclusive savings on GE’s Dry Boost 5-Decibel Dishwasher with Hard Food Disposer ($429, originally $709; lowes.com). Store wine at the perfect temp with the Hisense 54-Bottle Wine Chiller ($449, originally $799; lowes.com), which holds enough bottles to at least get you through the winter (well, maybe).

The highly rated Maytag 4.3-cubic-foot High-Efficiency Top-Load Washer ($549, originally $799; lowes.com) automatically dispenses detergent and fabric softeners at the most effective time in the wash cycle. We also recommend the well-rated Black+Decker Spillbuster Cordless Carpet Cleaner ($79.99, originally $99.99; lowes.com), perfect for scrubbing stains out of rugs and upholstery.

Home Depot is still running Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday, most lasting through December 2. Large appliances are up to 40% off, with extra savings when you purchase two or more eligible appliances totaling at least $498; get an extra $50 off when you buy two eligible products, $100 off three, $175 off four, $350 off five and a whopping $700 off when you purchase six.

Prices on select small appliances are slashed too, with up to 40% off floor care, microwaves, wine and beverage coolers and upright freezers; 35% off mini fridges; and 30% off ice makers.

Need a whole new kitchen? LG’s Four-Piece Stainless Steel Package ($3,652, originally $5,426; homedepot.com) is a great bet and comes with LG’s popular InstaView Refrigerator, an over-the-range microwave, a 24-inch dishwasher with SmartThinQ and the brand’s Smart True Convection Oven (the latter of which features an air-fry option — making one less appliance to buy!). We also love the Magic Chef Retro 3.2-cubic-foot Mini Fridge ($169, originally $249.99; homedepot.com), which comes in a vivid red, mint green, black or white finish.

Macy’s Cyber Monay deals feature big savings on a variety of small kitchen appliances.

Now’s a great time to finally snag the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multicooker ($69.99, originally $149.99; macys.com). For something simpler, grab Bonjour’s hand-held battery-operated mini beverage whisk & milk frother ($9.99, originally $15; macys.com) and create cafe-quality coffee drinks in the comfort of your own kitchen.

The appliance giant is offering Cyber Monday deals that include up to 50% off washer and dryer sets, ranges, dishwashers, refrigerators and more. You’ll also get free nationwide delivery when you spend $999 or more.

Save $680 on a Frigidaire Four-Piece Kitchen Appliance Package ($2,485.20, originally $3,166; ajmadison.com), which comes with a well-reviewed top-mount refrigerator, freestanding gas range, built-in dishwasher and over-the-range microwave. Laundry room ready for an overhaul? Samsung’s Side-by-Side Washer & Dryer set ($1,330, originally $1,598; ajmadison.com) comes with the ultra-quiet front-load washer with 10 different rinse cycles, plus a large capacity dryer that automatically shuts off when clothes are dry to reduce heat damage.