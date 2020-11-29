(CNN) —

Black Friday might have passed, but that doesn’t mean the deals have vanished. In fact, you can still score an Apple Watch for a steal of a deal. The SE and Series 6 which launched in September are seeing strong discounts along with the Series 5 from last year. Let’s not waste any minutes and break out the best deals.

Apple Watch Series 6

The flagship Apple Watch gets the ability to calculate your blood oxygen level and an overall zippy experience. It can still take an ECG (electrocardiogram), has an always-on display and keeps the iconic design. As expected, it’s the best Apple Watch yet and right now you can score for as low as $329.98 for the 40mm GPS variant. You’ll also need to be cool with the (PRODUCT) RED color – it looks pretty sharp in our eyes. Looking for the bigger 44mm watch? You can find that for as low as $409, down from $429 in the GPS variant – plus that discount applies to all colors.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS in (PRODUCT)RED ($329.98, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS in Blue, Gold, Silver or Space Gray ($379, originally $399; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, Gold, Silver or Space Gray ($409, originally $429; amazon.com or bhphotovideo.com

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS + Cellular in Blue and Space Gray ($449.99, originally $479; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS + Cellular in Blue ($479.99, originally $509; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE

Starting at the low price of $269, the Apple Watch SE is really the sweet spot wearable for many. It’s kind of a mash-up between the Series 4 and Series 6 – but the main thing to consider is an always-on display. If you’re cool without it, the Watch SE can still monitor your heart rate, know if you fall, feels swift and delivers the classic Apple Watch experience. And it’s seeing a bunch of discounts.

Apple Watch SE 40mm in GPS in Space Gray and Silver ($289, originally $309; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 40mm in GPS + Cellular in Gold and Space Gray ($309, originally $329; amazon.com

Apple Watch SE 44mm in GPS + Cellular in Gold and Space Gray ($339, originally $359; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 5

Last year’s Apple Watch Series 5 is still a terrific model and if you can find it in-stock, it’s a great deal. Amazon and BestBuy are taking$100 off the Series 5. And it’s an Apple Watch that has an always-on display, can take an ECG and has a zippy processor.