AirPods were one of the big stars on Black Friday, and that’s continuing into Cyber Monday. AirPods Pro are still just $169, the lowest price ever, but stock is fluctuating. When you see them in stock at that price, we highly recommend you grab them on the spot.

Woot has Apple’s flagship earbuds for just $20 more at $189.99. And there are also strong discounts on standard AirPods, both with standard charging case and wireless charging case. Those still deliver good sound, auto play/pause and easy pairing with all your Apple devices.

All AirPods sales happening right now

AirPods Pro are our top pick for true wireless earbuds. Walmart and Amazon both dropped the price to $169, but stock has been going in and out all week. As of now, Walmart is sold out, while Amazon is showing low stock. We recommend you keep circling back as they seem to come back in stock fairly regularly. Otherwise, you can still score them for $189.99 from Woot or $199.99 from other retailers.

At just $109, the AirPods with Charging Case are the most affordable and carry the core features. For $40 more you can upgrade to the Wireless Charging Case which lets you just toss AirPods onto a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad to charge. You’ll still find the Lighting port on the bottom for charging via a cord as well.