Blind photographer Pranav Lal captures images using sound

Blind photographer Pranav Lal captured this image of his shadow in a swimming pool. He uses "The vOICe" audio technology to see. It converts vision into sounds.

These days Lal mostly uses a smartphone, lining up the phone's camera with the field of view of a camera in his smart glasses.

Photos: Pranav Lal, the blind photographer who sees differently

A riverside scene shot by Lal. "I think there is a lot of enhancement possible," he says of the technology that allows him to see. "I think we can go beyond organic vision, perhaps, or at least use other kinds of sensors to substitute for organic vision."