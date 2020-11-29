Blind photographer Pranav Lal captures images using sound

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 9:17 PM ET, Sun November 29, 2020

Blind photographer Pranav Lal captured this image of his shadow in a swimming pool. He uses &quot;The vOICe&quot; audio technology to see. It converts vision into sounds.
Blind photographer Pranav Lal captured this image of his shadow in a swimming pool. He uses "The vOICe" audio technology to see. It converts vision into sounds.
Lal began taking photographs in the early 2000s.
A bicycle installation hangs on a museum wall. &quot;Most of my work is with light, shadow and shape,&quot; says Lal.
An Indian street scene photographed by Lal.
These days Lal mostly uses a smartphone, lining up the phone&#39;s camera with the field of view of a camera in his smart glasses.
A riverside scene shot by Lal. &quot;I think there is a lot of enhancement possible,&quot; he says of the technology that allows him to see. &quot;I think we can go beyond organic vision, perhaps, or at least use other kinds of sensors to substitute for organic vision.&quot;
(CNN)On holiday in Iceland a few years ago, Pranav Lal listened to the Northern Lights. As they danced above his head he heard noises, swift and high-pitched, he recalls. Out of these sounds, shapes and patterns emerged, and from them, images.

Lal, a consultant from New Delhi, was born blind, yet he can "see" thanks to technology called "The vOICe," which turns live camera images into sounds. As the camera scans from left to right, the pitch of the sounds denotes the elevation of objects, while the volume defines brightness. By learning to interpret the subtleties of the noises, it's possible to have a form of functional sight.
Pioneered by Dutch engineer Peter Meijer in the 1980s, The vOICe has evolved significantly. Through Meijer's website Seeing with Sound, it is available via glasses mounted with a camera, but also free to use for Android mobile devices, Raspberry Pi computers and as a web app; Lal even uses the software on his laptop screen, allowing him to shop online and view images of outer space.