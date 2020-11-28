Tony Hsieh, former Zappos CEO and 'tremendous visionary,' dies at 46

(CNN) Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, according to a statement emailed to CNN by Megan Fazio, a spokesperson for DTP Companies, a Las Vegas-based enterprise for which Hsieh served as the visionary.

Hsieh, 46, died from injuries sustained in a house fire that occurred in Connecticut while he was visiting family, according to Fazio.

"Tony's kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world," said a statement from his family that was shared with CNN by Fazio.

His mantra: delivering happiness, his family says.

"Instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life," their statement added.

