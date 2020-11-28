One person dead, another hospitalized in critical condition after Sacramento mall shooting

(CNN) One person is dead, and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in a Sacramento mall, police said Friday evening.

Officers responded to the Arden Fair Mall following a report of shots fired a little after 6 p.m. Friday, according to Karl Chan, a spokesman for Sacramento Police.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims, one of whom was injured and taken to the hospital and another who was later pronounced deceased on the scene, Chan told reporters Friday night.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, he said.

"We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter," he added.

